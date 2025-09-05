High School

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Lexington metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through Week 3.

KCD's Maclean Cantley (4) runs for yardage in the second half against Sayre. The Bearcats defeated the defending 2024 Class A state champ Spartans 31-28 in Lexington, Kentucky during the KHSAA Class A high school football season opener. August 22, 2025
KCD's Maclean Cantley (4) runs for yardage in the second half against Sayre. The Bearcats defeated the defending 2024 Class A state champ Spartans 31-28 in Lexington, Kentucky during the KHSAA Class A high school football season opener. August 22, 2025 / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 42 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Boyle County vs Lexington Catholic at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Friday Games:

Adair County vs Casey County

Anderson County vs Danville

Atherton vs Mercer County

Bath County vs Rowan County

Bell County vs Wayne County

Berea vs Fairview

Boyle County vs Lexington Catholic

Bourbon County vs Harrison County

Bowling Green vs Scott County

Breathitt County vs Estill County

Bryan Station vs Corbin

Campbellsville vs Russell County

Christian Academy-Louisville vs Lexington Christian

Clay County vs Scott

Clinton County vs McCreary Central

East Jessamine vs Paul Laurence Dunbar

Fleming County vs Mason County

Frankfort vs Williamsburg

Franklin County vs Pleasure Ridge Park

Franklin-Simpson vs Lafayette

Garrard County vs Middlesboro

George Rogers Clark vs Montgomery County

Great Crossing vs Woodford County

Harlan vs Morgan County

Hazard vs Prestonsburg

Henry Clay vs Henderson County

Henry County vs Western Hills

Jackson County vs Jellico

Knox Central vs South Laurel

Knott County Central vs Lynn Camp

Leslie County vs Powell County

Lewis County vs Nicholas County

Lincoln County vs West Jessamine

Madison Central vs Madison Southern

Magoffin County vs Perry County Central

North Hardin vs Pulaski County

Paris vs Pineville

Russell vs West Carter

Somerset vs Southwestern

South Oldham vs Tates Creek

Published
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

