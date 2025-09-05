Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 42 Lexington metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Lexington Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Boyle County vs Lexington Catholic at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Lexington Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Games:
Adair County vs Casey County
Anderson County vs Danville
Atherton vs Mercer County
Bath County vs Rowan County
Bell County vs Wayne County
Berea vs Fairview
Boyle County vs Lexington Catholic
Bourbon County vs Harrison County
Bowling Green vs Scott County
Breathitt County vs Estill County
Bryan Station vs Corbin
Campbellsville vs Russell County
Christian Academy-Louisville vs Lexington Christian
Clay County vs Scott
Clinton County vs McCreary Central
East Jessamine vs Paul Laurence Dunbar
Fairview vs Berea
Fleming County vs Mason County
Frankfort vs Williamsburg
Franklin County vs Pleasure Ridge Park
Franklin-Simpson vs Lafayette
Garrard County vs Middlesboro
George Rogers Clark vs Montgomery County
Great Crossing vs Woodford County
Harlan vs Morgan County
Hazard vs Prestonsburg
Henry Clay vs Henderson County
Henry County vs Western Hills
Jackson County vs Jellico
Knox Central vs South Laurel
Knott County Central vs Lynn Camp
Leslie County vs Powell County
Lewis County vs Nicholas County
Lincoln County vs West Jessamine
Madison Central vs Madison Southern
Magoffin County vs Perry County Central
Nicholas County vs Lewis County
North Hardin vs Pulaski County
Paris vs Pineville
Russell vs West Carter
Somerset vs Southwestern
South Oldham vs Tates Creek
View all Lexington Metro Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here