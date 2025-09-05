High School

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Louisville metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Kentucky high school football season continues on through Week 3.

Christian Academy’s Tyree Stoner gets a good run against Pikeville Friday night. August 22, 2025
There are 54 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Trinity vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Games:

Adair County vs Casey County

Anderson County vs Danville

Archbishop Moeller vs Trinity

Atherton vs Mercer County

Ballard vs Jackson

Bardstown vs John Hardin

Barren County vs Metcalfe County

Bedford North Lawrence vs Jeffersonville

Bethlehem vs Seneca

Breckinridge County vs Bullitt Central

Brownstown Central vs New Albany

Bullitt East vs North Bullitt

Butler vs Central

Campbellsville vs Russell County

Carroll County vs Grant County

Central Hardin vs Warren East

Charlestown vs Madison

Christian Academy-Louisville vs Lexington Catholic

Clarksville vs Switzerland County

Collins vs Shelby County

Columbus East vs Seymour

Corydon Central vs North Harrison

Crawford County vs Perry Central

DeSales vs Holy Cross

DuPont Manual vs Frederick Douglass

Eastern vs Fairdale

Elizabethtown vs Larue County

Eminence vs Paintsville

Fern Creek vs Moore

Floyd Central vs Silver Creek

Fort Campbell vs Fort Knox

Frankfort vs Williamsburg

Franklin County vs Pleasure Ridge Park

Green County vs Holmes

Grayson County vs McLean County

Henry County vs Western Hills

Iroquois vs Trimble County

Kentucky Country Day vs Spencer County

Male vs St. Xavier

Marion County vs Washington County

Meade County vs Taylor County

Mitchell vs West Washington

Nelson County vs Thomas Nelson

North Hardin vs Pulaski County

North Oldham vs Oldham County

Paoli vs Springs Valley

Salem vs Scottsburg

Shawnee vs Western

South Oldham vs Tates Creek

Southern vs Valley

Waggener vs W.E.B. DuBois Academy

Home/Kentucky