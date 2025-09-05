Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 54 Louisville metro high school football games in Kentucky this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Louisville Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Trinity vs Archbishop Moeller at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Louisville Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Games:
Adair County vs Casey County
Anderson County vs Danville
Archbishop Moeller vs Trinity
Atherton vs Mercer County
Ballard vs Jackson
Bardstown vs John Hardin
Barren County vs Metcalfe County
Bedford North Lawrence vs Jeffersonville
Bethlehem vs Seneca
Breckinridge County vs Bullitt Central
Brownstown Central vs New Albany
Bullitt East vs North Bullitt
Butler vs Central
Campbellsville vs Russell County
Carroll County vs Grant County
Central Hardin vs Warren East
Charlestown vs Madison
Christian Academy-Louisville vs Lexington Catholic
Clarksville vs Switzerland County
Collins vs Shelby County
Columbus East vs Seymour
Corydon Central vs North Harrison
Crawford County vs Perry Central
DeSales vs Holy Cross
DuPont Manual vs Frederick Douglass
Eastern vs Fairdale
Eastern vs Jennings County
Elizabethtown vs Larue County
Eminence vs Paintsville
Fern Creek vs Moore
Floyd Central vs Silver Creek
Fort Campbell vs Fort Knox
Frankfort vs Williamsburg
Franklin County vs Pleasure Ridge Park
Green County vs Holmes
Grayson County vs McLean County
Henry County vs Western Hills
Iroquois vs Trimble County
Kentucky Country Day vs Spencer County
Male vs St. Xavier
Marion County vs Washington County
Meade County vs Taylor County
Mitchell vs West Washington
Nelson County vs Thomas Nelson
North Hardin vs Pulaski County
North Oldham vs Oldham County
Paoli vs Springs Valley
Salem vs Scottsburg
Shawnee vs Western
South Oldham vs Tates Creek
Southern vs Valley
Waggener vs W.E.B. DuBois Academy
