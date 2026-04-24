Louisville’s Malachi Lawrence Is Drafted in the First Round by the Dallas Cowboys

DuPont Manual Louisville alum Malachi Lawrence was selected Thursday evening by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Cowboys See Versatility on Defense

Dallas believes Lawrence provides immediate versatility for Christian Parker and the teams' defense.

"He's a former outside linebacker converted to defensive end at the University of Central Florida, giving him experience in both roles as Dallas moves to a primarily 3-4 front with multiple looks,” read a statement posted on the Cowboys' official website. “His ability to climb the ranks of UCF's all-time sack leaders is due in large part to his above-average athleticism that isn't just above average — several of his measurables ranking in the 90th percentile or higher among his draft class.”

Production at UCF Stands Out

A two-year starter for the University of Central Florida, and billed as a 6-foot-4, 253-pound edge rusher, Lawrence received first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025, was an honorable mention for All-Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, and is No. 10 on UCF’s all-time sack list.

Confidence Through the Draft Process

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Lawrence said he felt blessed to be considered one of the top edge rushers in the 2026 draft.

“His pitch to the 17 teams he met with in the pre-draft process was, ‘I’m a great pass-rusher. I have a great motor. I'm a captain,’” the publication wrote.

Old-School College Path

Lawrence played at UCF before the transfer portal era, spending five college seasons with the Knights, earning a starting role prior his redshirt junior season.

Dominance Began at DuPont Manual

At Manual, the defensive standout was an all-district linebacker. In his senior season (pandemic-shortened season), he logged 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in just five games.

Elite Athlete Across Multiple Events

Lawrence was also the 3A state shot put champion in 2021 with a throw of 61 feet 5.75 inches, demonstrating his power. His personal best in the discus was 148 feet, and he posted long jumped of nearly 19 feet. Lawrence’s combine measurements included a 40-inch vertical jump, a 4.52 40-yard dash and a 1.58 10-yard split.

Joining Kentucky’s First-Round Legacy

The Louisville native joins notable Kentucky first-round picks, including:

Jedrick Wills, Lafayette-Lexington (2020-Cleveland Browns)

Devante Parker, Ballard-Louisville (2015-Miami Dolphins)

Shaun Alexander, Boone County-Florence (2000-Seattle Seahawks)

Tim Couch, Leslie County-Hyden (1999-Cleveland Browns)

Will Wolford, St. X-Louisville (1986-Buffalo Bills)

George Adams, Lafayette-Lexington (1985-New York Giants)

Phil Simms, Southern-Louisville (1979-New York Giants)

Irv Goode, Boone County-Florence (1962-St. Louis Cardinals)

Paul Hornung, Flaget-Louisville (1957-Green Bay Packers)

Part of UCF’s NFL Pipeline

Lawrence is also in a select Round 1 group of UCF Knights. The group includes Daunte Culpepper, Blake Bortles, Breshad Perriman and Mike Hughes.