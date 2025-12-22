NFL Suspends Chargers LB Denzel Perryman for Two Games After Hard Hit to Cowboys WR
Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been suspended by the NFL for the final two games of the regular season after receiving an unnecessary roughness penalty on Sunday vs. the Cowboys. Perryman appeared to tackle Dallas receiver Ryan Flournoy by hitting his helmet after he was on the ground following a catch.
The NFL’s reasoning for suspending Perryman is for “repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players, including during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted. The league’s statement continued:
“During the second quarter, Perryman was penalized for unnecessary roughness for delivering a forcible blow to the helmet of Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy while he was on the ground after making a catch, violating Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10(b), which prohibits ‘using any part of the helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area.’”
Rapoport reported that Perryman will appeal the suspension.
If the suspension is withheld, then Perryman won’t be available again until the postseason. The Chargers haven’t officially made the playoffs yet, but if the Colts lose on Monday night, they will seal a spot.
This isn’t the first time the linebacker has been punished by the league for initiating contact with his helmet. Back in 2021 while on the Raiders, he used his helmet to hit Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and was fined $55,000. Then, while on the Texans in ‘23, Perryman was suspended for two games after repeated violations of using his helmet, similar to the suspension he received on Monday.
Though 10 games this season, Perryman’s totaled 47 tackles.