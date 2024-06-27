North Laurel (Kentucky) grad Reed Sheppard becomes first American player selected in 2024 NBA Draft
Reed Sheppard, who was named the 2023 Kentucky Mr. Basketball while starring at North Laurel High School in London, Kentucky, became the first American player selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft when he was drafted out of the University of Kentucky with the third overall pick by the Houston Rockets.
As a one-and-done college player with the Wildcats, Sheppard racked up a slew of awards last season, including Freshman of the Year from the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and Southeastern Conference (SEC). He was also named second team All-SEC.
Sheppard was named a McDonald's All-American during his senior year at North Laurel. He is the nation's No. 22 overall player in the Class of 2023 according to ESPN. He finished his high school career with 3,727 points and led North Laurel to the Sweet 16 of the Kentucky state tournament. During his final year he averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game, after averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game as a junior.
In his lone season in Lexington, he appeared in 33 games, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assisted per game. He connected on 53.6% of his shots, including 52% from beyond the three-point arc.
Sheppard was selected by two players from France, as Zaccharie Risacher was drated at No. 1 by the Atlanta Hawks and Alex Sarr was picked No. 2 by the Washington Wizards.