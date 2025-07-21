NBA Championship Odds for Every Team After Summer League (Thunder Remain Major Favorites)
Summer League has come to an end in the NBA, and it’s a perfect time to reset where each team stands in the NBA Finals odds at some of the best betting sites.
The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder remain the favorite at +260 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but there are multiple Western Conference teams closing in.
The Denver Nuggets, who opened the offseason at +1500, have moved all the way down to third in the odds at +750, behind only the Houston Rockets (+700) and Thunder. Denver made a bunch of moves this offseason, adding Cameron Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown while sending out Michael Porter Jr. and Dario Saric.
Valanciunas appears to be set to play for Denver in the 2025-26 season after rumors that he wanted to go play in Europe and attempt to get out of the remainder of his NBA contract.
In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks (+850) and Cleveland Cavaliers (+850) are the clear favorites to reach the NBA Finals in the 2025-26 season. The next closest Eastern Conference team is the Orlando Magic (+2000), while teams like the Milwaukee Bucks (+4000) and Boston Celtics (+6000) are viewed as very fringe contenders.
One other East team – the Philadelphia 76ers – has seen both Paul George and Joel Embiid with shaky injury updates, despite being +3000 to win the title. Embiid still remains without a timetable while George underwent offseason knee surgery and will be evaluated again by training camp.
Trusting the Sixers to get through a full season and playoff run healthy certainly isn’t worth a +3000 bet.
Based on these odds out East, it’s pretty clear that the 2025-26 season is shaping up to be one where the Western Conference winner will be favored to win the title – unless a dark horse team makes it.
Houston (+700) added several pieces including Kevin Durant this offseason, but some other teams have made small moves recently to make a case for a top spot out West.
The Los Angeles Clippers are set to sign Bradley Beal after he was bought out by the Phoenix Suns, and they flipped Norman Powell for John Collins, giving them one of the deepest teams in the league. The key for the Clippers will be the health of Kawhi Leonard, Beal and James Harden, especially when the postseason comes around.
Sticking in The City of Angels, the Los Angeles Lakers made a move on Saturday to add Marcus Smart to their roster. Los Angeles has now brought in Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton and Smart while losing Dorian Finney-Smith to Houston.
While the contenders are pretty set in the West, there could be a lot of movement if the standings end up as close as they were in the 2024-25 season.
Here’s a look at the full odds list for the 2025-26 season, as the NBA winds down to a bit of a dead period before training camp picks up in the fall.
NBA Finals Odds for Every Team in 2025-26 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +260
- Houston Rockets: +700
- Denver Nuggets: +750
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +850
- New York Knicks: +850
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1300
- Los Angeles Lakers: +1400
- Golden State Warriors: +1800
- Orlando Magic: +2000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +2800
- Dallas Mavericks: +3000
- Philadelphia 76ers: +3000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +4000
- Atlanta Hawks: +4500
- San Antonio Spurs: +6000
- Boston Celtics: +6000
- Detroit Pistons: +7000
- Indiana Pacers: +11000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +20000
- Toronto Raptors: +25000
- Miami Heat: +25000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +25000
- Sacramento Kings: +50000
- Chicago Bulls: +50000
- Phoenix Suns: +60000
- Brooklyn Nets: +80000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +80000
- Washington Wizards: +100000
- Charlotte Hornets: +100000
- Utah Jazz: +100000
