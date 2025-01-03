Recent Louisville Commit Mikel Brown Jr. Will Play in His Future College Town This Weekend
The Grind Session begun a four day run at Louisville, Kentucky's Fern Creek High School on Thursday, but the local fans will really heighten their interest on Friday evening when recent Louisville mens' basketball commit Mikel Brown Jr., a 5-star guard for Florida's DME Academy takes the floor for the first time as a future Cardinal, in a 5:30 p.m. battle with West Oaks Academy, also a Florida squad.
Brown and his DME teammates will also be in action on Saturday when they face Huntington Expression Prep (WV) at 3:30 p.m.
Brown's appearance will come less than 48 hours after he announced his committment to the Cardinals official. He made the surprise announcement Wednesday night, just prior to halftime, during Louisville's home game against North Carolina at the KFC Yum! Center.
During a TV timeout, Brown was introduced to the crowd and it was revealed that he had secretly signed with the Cardinals during the early signing period in November. He becomes the first rive-star recruit at the school under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals won out over finalists Alabama, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Auburn, and UCF.
He is considered a dynamic playmaker with one of the best shots in the nation from beyond the three-point arc.
Several other top national recruits will be in action this week. They include:
- Paulo Semedo, West Oaks Academy – Class of 2025 #77 prospect (ESPN)
- Sania Richardson, Grind Prep – Class of 2025 # 86 prospect (ESPN HoopGurlz)
- Jermal Jones, DME Academy – Class of 2026 #36 prospect (On3)
- Marcis “Baby Shaq” Ponder, West Oaks Academy – Class of 2026 #58 prospect (Rivals)
- Willie Burnett III, West Oaks Academy – Class of 2026 #60 prospect (ESPN)
- De’Andra Minor, Grind Prep – Class of 2027 #10 prospect (ESPN HoopGurlz)
Here’s the full schedule:
Main Gym
THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
3:45 p.m. – SFBA Trinity Prep (NV) vs. Quality Education (NC)
5:30 p.m. – DME Academy (FL) vs. Hamilton Heights (TN) women
7:00 p.m. – Wilson Academy (GA) vs. Hamilton Heights (TN)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
3:45 p.m. – Grind Prep (OK) vs. DME Academy (FL) women
5:30 p.m. – West Oaks Academy (FL) vs. DME Academy (FL)
7:00 p.m. – Mt. Zion Prep (MD) vs. Winston Salem Christian (NC)
8:45 p.m. – Chi Prep (IL) vs. SFBA Trinity Prep (NV)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
12:00 p.m. – Hamilton Heights (TN) vs. Grind Prep (OK) women
1:45 p.m. – Winston Salem Christian (NC) vs. West Oaks Academy (FL)
3:30 p.m. – DME Academy (FL) vs. Huntington Expression prep (WV)
5:15 p.m. – Male (KY) vs. Seneca (KY)
6:45 p.m. – The Rock (FL) vs. Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
11:45 a.m. – Winston Salem Christian (NC) vs. Tri-City Prep (ON, CAN)
1:30 p.m. – St. Xavier (KY) vs. McCluer North (MO)
3:00 p.m. – Male (KY) vs. Lyon County (KY)
4:30 p.m. – Huntington Expression Prep (WV) vs. PDI prep (OH)
Auxiliary Gym
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
4:00 p.m. – Hamilton Heights (TN) vs. Victory Rock Prep (FL)
5:45 p.m. – Quality Education (NC) vs. The Rock (FL)
7:30 p.m. – Grind Prep (OK) vs. Wilson Academy (GA)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
12:15 p.m. – PDI Prep (OH) vs. Wesley Christian (KY)
2:00 p.m. – Chi Prep (IL) vs. Tri-City Prep (ON, CAN)
3:45 p.m. – Victory Rock Prep (FL) vs. Grind Prep (OK)
5:30 p.m. – McCluer North (MO) vs. Collins (KY)