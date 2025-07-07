Illinois native Morez Johnson Jr. Guides USA to Victory in Gold Medal Game of FIBA U19 World Cup
US Flexes Its Muscles in Winning FIBA U19 Gold
Team USA showcased complete dominance by muscling its way through the group stage and knockout rounds of the FIBA U19 World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Morez Johnson Jr.'s Double-Double Leads the Way
In Sunday’s Gold Medal Game, Morez Johnson Jr.’s double-double guided USA to a 109-76 win over Germany.
“I’m just so proud of the guys,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Incredible effort and they were really consistent over this three-week period. It feels like we just keep getting better. It’s one of those things where you’re happy with the result but you wish the process was just starting again with these guys because they’re a special group.”
Team USA captured its ninth title in event history. Johnson, an Illinois native who played high school basketball at Thornton Township and St. Rita, finished with 15 points and 10 boards.
Johnson, the 2024 Illinois Mr. Basketball, who recently transferred from Fighting Illini to Michigan, averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game throughout the tournament for Team USA.
Germany Hangs Tough for A Half
Germany went toe-to-toe with Team USA for a majority of the first half. USA was clinging to a 40-37 lead with less than five minutes until the break. A 12-3 run, however, gave USA a 52-40 advantage on its way to a 56-47 lead at the half.
Jordan Smith Jr., a Class of 2026 star guard at Paul VI Catholic in Virginia, hit a three-pointer from the right wing in the second half to propel USA to its largest lead at 66-50. Smith finished with 10 points.
AJ Dybantsa Earns World Cup MVP Honors
AJ Dybantsa, a Massachusetts native playing at Utah Prep, slammed it home with 6:06 left to give Team USA its first 20-point lead of the game.
Dybantsa was named the U19 World Cup MVP. One of the Class of 2026’s top overall recruits, the BYU signee averaged 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for Team USA.
Koa Peat and Mikel Brown Jr. Each Net a Dozen to Help the Cause
Koa Peat, a five-star recruit who played at Perry High School in Arizona, had 12 points and nine boards for Team USA. Peat, a Gatorade and MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year, committed to the University of Arizona in March.
Mikel Brown Jr., a high school hoops standout at DME Academy in Florida, chipped in 12 points. Brown recently committed to Louisville over Alabama, Indiana and Ole Miss.
Tyran Stokes Also Reaches Double Figures
Tyran Stokes, a Class of 2026 five-star forward out of Notre Dame High School in California, provided 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Americans went 7-0 in World Cup play, including a 120-64 win over New Zealand in the semifinal round on Saturday.
