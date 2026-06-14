South Warren Completes Perfect Season, Captures First Kentucky Softball State Championship

South Warren blanked Bullitt East, 8-0, on Saturday, after routing Highlands, 10-0, in the semifinals Friday to capture the program's first Kentucky high school softball state championship.

For the six seniors on the roster, the championship was years in the making.

A Championship Years in the Making

Postseason disappointments in each of the previous three seasons appeared to create additional pressure for the Division I-heavy roster.

However, South Warren was able to overcome the inhibitors of a sound mind, producing a 45-0 season, and arguably stake claim to the greatest season in Bluegrass softball history.

They also have a legitimate case as one of the greatest teams in Kentucky softball history.

South Warren batted nearly .500 as a team. From the circle, Spartan pitchers posted a 1.00 ERA, only allowing 30 earned runs in 45 games. Defensively, the Spartans only committed 15 errors in 45 games and 217 innings.

Hudson Headlines Historic Offense

Florida State signee McLaine Hudson put together one of the most dominant offensive seasons in Kentucky history.

This season, she posted a remarkable .728 batting average (state leader)*, while amassing 28 home runs (state leader), 30 extra-base hits (state leader) and nearly 100 total hits (state leader) in 136 at-bats this season.

Hudson also stole 49 bases in 54 attempts.

Parker Willoughby, another of the Lady Spartan power hitters, put together a stellar season at the plate, too. The Ohio State-bound third baseman hit .540 with 12 home runs and tallied 26 extra base hits. She led the state in RBIs with 86.

Missouri signee Hadley Borders swiped 40 bags out of 40 attempts and scored 82 runs.

National Resume Strengthens Case

Outside of the state, the Lady Spartans defeated the No. 4 team in the country—Orange Beach High School (Alabama)—Pace High School, the top squad in Florida, and Green Hill High School, the No.2 ranked team in Tennessee.

High School On SI currently ranks South Warren No.2 nationally. Will the Spartans surpass Lake Creek of Montgomery, Texas (40-1) for the No. 1 spot in the final poll?

Trinity Repeats as State Baseball Champion

Trinity-Louisville captured its second consecutive state baseball championship Saturday with a 12-0 victory over Boyd County, and finishing the season, 40-3.

The Rocks were the first Kentucky team since 1998 to win consecutive championships.

They also won the 2021 state championship.

Trinity will lose some key pieces from the back-to-back title squad. Their ace pitcher and best hitter, Grayson Willoughby, has graduated along with its No.1 and No. 2 hitters, Cade Partin and Nolan Hosking, respectively. The Rocks will also need to replace No. 2 starter Konnor Stargel..

*Calvary Christian’s Kennedy Wright hit .729 but that was only in 59 at-bats.