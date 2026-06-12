South Warren Looks Like the Favorite, But a KHSAA Softball Title Is Far From Guaranteed

Who can argue that South Warren is a lock to win the KHSAA State Softball championship this weekend?

After all, four of the Spartan batters are in the state top 10 in RBIs—No. 1 Parker Willoughby (82), No. 2 McLaine Hudson (78), No. 4 Layla Ogden (65) and No. 8 Hadley Borders (60). Their pitching and defense are nearly flawless.

Perhaps some can argue.

The squad from Bowling Green had a close call last Saturday, squeezing past a Madison Central team which had a strong arm in the circle.

And then there is that three-year track record of premature endings to promising seasons.

The Weight of Recent History

Daviess County eliminated South Warren in the first round of the 2025 state tournament, and Henderson County dispatched the Lady Spartans in the 2024 state semifinals. Greenwood prevailed against them in the 2023 Fourth Region Championship game.

South Warren appeared to be snakebit by the mental side of the game during those contests. Coach Kelly Reynolds and her players have made the mental side of the game a major focus this season.

And it showed in the close 4-3 victory against Madison Central.

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, Western Kentucky-bound Ogden blasted a two-run homer to secure the win for South Warren and ensure they extended the season another week.

Not all are convinced. Banter in the press box at last week’s opening rounds and quarterfinals cast doubts about South Warren’s ability to grasp the elusive title. Those doubts were based on the 43-0 Spartans' recent postseason history.

There is some validity to concerns about falling short in big games, but each season brings a new opportunity. However, if a championship doesn’t follow the No. 2 team in the country down to Bowling Green, then the annual questions about South Warren's postseason success will only grow louder.

A Difficult Road Still Ahead

Highlands awaits the Lady Spartans Friday at John Cropp Stadium. Highlands is 35-6 and won the Ninth Region championship. They’ve put together a solid season. The only blemish was a three-game losing streak—Assumption, Oldham County and Mercy Academy.

And South Warren will face an even more formidable pitcher Friday. Highlands’ Kaitlyn Dixon leads the state in wins (30). She is second in strikeouts (345) and fifth in ERA (0.66).

The winner will meet either Bullitt East or George Rogers Clark, two very good programs.

So let's not call it a lock or a foregone conclusion. Instead, this remains South Warren's championship to lose.