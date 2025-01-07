South Warren's Colton Veltkamp Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Kentucky Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, South Warren's Colton Veltkamp has been voted High School On SI’s Iowa Player of the Year. Veltkamp won the voting with 65.30 percent of the 19,539 votes casted.
Vote: Who was the 2024 Kentucky Football Player of the Year?
Colton Veltkamp, TE/DE, South Warren
Getting it done on both sides of the ball was Veltkamp for South Warren. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound two-way dynamo on offense hauled in 43 catches for 568 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. On defense, the senior as an edge rusher 74 tackles, 32.5 went for a loss and 19.5 sacks.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi