Vote: Who was the 2024 Kentucky Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the East Coast and to the great state of Kentucky and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Kentucky Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of six worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Montavin Quisenberry, ATH, Boyle County
The University of Kentucky signee had himself one of the more impressive seasons of any player throughout the state. Quisenberry finished the season scoring 28 total touchdowns along with over 1,700 all-purpose yards. The senior also made 31 tackles and picked off three passes on defense.
Brady Atwell, QB, Owensboro Catholic
One of the state’s top passers all season long was Atwell out of Owensboro Catholic. The senior passer finished the 2024 campaign completing 257-of-378 passes for 3,765 yards, 49 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Also rushed for 598 yards and scored 20 times on the ground.
Cam O’Hara, QB, Cooper
Not many signal callers in the Bluegrass State could compare to the kind of numbers O’Hara put up this past season. The junior quarterback ended the 2024 season completing 212-of-325 passes for 3,617 yards, 52 touchdowns and three interceptions. O’Hara also rushed for 186 yards and scored four times.
Deuce Bailey, QB, Bowling Green
The senior quarterback was right there with Atwell and O’Hara when it came to statistics. Bailey ended the campaign completing 193-of-293 passes for 3,033 yards and 45 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1 passer on the ground gained 343 yards and scored twice.
Cavalli Pittman, RB, John Hardin
Pittman led the entire state in the rushing department and even played a little bit of defense for John Hardin. The junior tailback ended up rushing for 3,178 yards on 306 carries and scored 41 touchdowns.
Colton Veltkamp, TE/DE, South Warren
Getting it done on both sides of the ball was Veltkamp for South Warren. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound two-way dynamo on offense hauled in 43 catches for 568 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. On defense, the senior as an edge rusher 74 tackles, 32.5 went for a loss and 19.5 sacks.
