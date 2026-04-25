South Warren Softball Looks Unstoppable as the Nationally Ranked Power Shines Against Elite Competition

Kentucky softball power South Warren, ranked No. 4 nationally by High School On SI, does not look beatable.

Blowouts Have Become Routine

The Lady Spartans have been “300ing” teams all season.

Unlike the film, graphic novel, and historical event, they’ve entered games with a full complement of personnel, usually outmatching opponents.

Testing Themselves Against the Best

Hence, Spartan coach Kelly Reynolds has not shied away from playing top-tier programs. On Friday evening, South Warren faced Green Hill High School (Mt. Juliet, Tennessee), a team considered one of the best in the Volunteer State.

A Close Call — But Still a Win

It was a close contest, with the Spartans prevailing, 5-4.

Norwood Shuts Down Elite Talent

South Warren pitcher Courtney Norwood kept University of Tennessee signee Avary Stockwell to one hit and no RBIs. Stockwell has amassed 70 home runs in her high school career and will bring her bat to No. 9-ranked Tennessee next season.

And worth noting, Norwood held the top three Orange Beach High School hitters — Teagan Revette (No. 19 Mississippi State signee), Katie King (Arkansas signee) and Ava Hodo (Arkansas signee) to no runs, no RBIs and three hits in their April 9 showdown.

Quick Turnaround, Same Result

Fourteen hours after the Green Hill win, South Warren was back at it, shutting out Frederick Douglass, 15-0, and Scott County, 10-0.

Eighth-Grader Sparks the Offense

It was an eighth-grader who was responsible for much of the damage done on offense. Kalie Kuzma led the Lady Spartan offensive surge in the three contests, going a combined 4-for-8 with a three-run homer, a double, two singles, six RBIs and three runs scored.

Another Test Awaits in Daviess County

South Warren faces Daviess County (22-1) Monday, a team that could supplant Eastern or Assumption in next week’s Power 7 update.

Daviess is another challenge for the Spartans, but that has been the South Warren M.O. all year; no easy outs.

National Picture: Where South Warren Stands

The 29-0 program from Bowling Green is ranked behind No. 1 Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas) at 30-3, No. 2 Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas) at 28-1 and No. 3 Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama) at 31-1-2 in our national rankings. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama), which South Warren knocked out of the No. 1 spot, sits at No. 5.

No True Challenger in Kentucky

In Kentucky, the Lady Spartans just don’t have a peer. They’ve dismantled teams that have appeared on the Bluegrass’ top-shelf radar: McCracken County (22-4, 9-0) twice., Eastern (10-0), North Hardin (16-0) and Assumption (15-0).

Is Anyone Close?

Ballard is playing well, but does not possess the slugging power of a South Warren – they lost to Green Hill, 20-7.

The outcome of the Daviess County matchup could provide a very useful clue in determining how far ahead South Warren is of all other squads.