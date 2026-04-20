Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - April 20, 2026

With teams getting closer and closer to the end of the regular season and start of the postseason, the losses by the best teams in the country for softball were fewer and fewer this past week.

Barbers Hill out of Mt. Belvieu, Texas remains in the No. 1 position, pushing its win streak up to 14 straight. But it did not come easy, as the Eagles survived an extra-inning affair.

Coming in second once again is Lake Creek, another high-level Texas high school softball program, as they have now won each of the last 15 games overall.

Thompson from Alabama, South Warren out of Kentucky and Orange Beach from Alabama round out the Top 5 for the second consecutive week.

Both Desert Mountain out of Arizona and Doral Academy in Florida suffered losses and fell in the rankings this week. No newcomers entered, though, as none of the Top 25 completely dropped out.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - April 20, 2026

1. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 30-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The win streak hit 14 straight for the Eagles, but it was in doubt throughout, as Barbers Hill secured a 1-0 victory in eight innings over Nederland. Prior to the thrilling win, the Eagles had scored at least 10 runs in 13 consecutive games. They close out the regular season at Katy.

2. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 28-1

Previous rank: No. 2

Make it 15 in a row for the Lions, who have had little trouble with the competition as of late. On the year, they have allowed just 70 total runs while scoring almost 400 runs. Recent wins include a 22-0 triumph over Rudder and an 11-1 win vs. Ridge Point.

3. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 31-1-2

Previous rank: No. 3

Dominating sweeps over Prattville and Hillcrest in home-and-home games have the Warriors remaining near the front of the national leaderboard. Sights are also set on the regular season finale and a chance to avenge their lone loss at Wetumpka.

4. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 23-0

Previous rank: No. 4

Coming off the monumental victory over Orange Beach, the Spartans have rolled, scoring 29 runs while allowing just two. In 23 games played this season, they have allowed a grand total of just 18 runs.

5. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 30-1

Previous rank: No. 5

You do not want to see the Makos angry, and that is what they have been since the stunning loss to South Warren. After quickly bouncing back with a 17-run effort vs. Baker, Orange Beach scored 19 in a dominating victory over Robertsdale.

6. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 33-1

Previous rank: No. 6

Sophomore sensation Baylor Bockhaus has helped the Cavaliers rebound from their lone loss, as she has recorded 19 home runs and is hitting .495 on the year. Juniors Loren Sivils and Mallory Carver each have 11 homers while Kynzee Anderson sports an earned run average of 0.61.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 26-2

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cardinals have now won 21 in a row since a loss to Katy back in late February. Kennedy Bradley has a team-high 16 homers, Finlee Williams has 15 and Hutton Adrian 14. Williams is also batting over .600 with 25 steals.

8. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 27-5

Previous rank: No. 8

Speaking of Katy, they have been red-hot since a 3-1 setback to Paetow, winning nine in a row. The team has surrendered just 43 total runs, including only three during this current run of victories.

9. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 18-2

Previous rank: No. 9

The Cougars got by a previously-ranked JSerra Catholic squad, 2-1, handling Santiago most recently, 12-2.

10. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 13-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Lily Foulk has 23 runs scored and 23 hits in 13 games, as she is one of three players on the team hitting over .435 this year.

11. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Despite a late start to the season compared to others, the Rams have been perfect, winning their first eight games while scoring 83 runs and allowing just 13 total.

12. Wetumpka (Wetumpka, Alabama)

Record: 31-3

Previous rank: No. 13

Junior Lalah Culpepper has been nearly impossible to get out, hitting .526 with nine home runs, seven triples and 49 runs scored. Lexie Smith, also an 11th-grader, has 49 runs and four triples.

13. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: No. 15

Tatum Wolff, Lilly Hauser and Macy Clark are all hitting over .500, as Clark has nine home runs and Wolff six.

14. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 12-1

Previous rank: No. 16

The Panthers have now won five straight behind the bat of legs of Taylor Johns, as the senior is hitting .692 with 13 home runs and seven steals - all team leads.

15. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 21-6

Previous rank: No. 17

Junior Bella Pierce has been even better than a year ago, sporting a 15-4 record with 178 strikeouts in just over 125 innings pitched. She also has a 1.40 earned run average and just 38 walks with two complete game shutouts.

16. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 20-0

Previous rank: No. 18

Twenty games up, and 20 games in the win column for the War Eagles, as they are allowing just over a run per contest. Mackenzie Sease is 8-0 inside the circle with just six earned runs allowed in 49 innings, striking out 97.

17. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 18-0

Previous rank: No. 19

It was back to business as usual for the Bruins after the narrow win vs. Woodcreek, rolling Cordova, 11-0.

18. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 24-4-1

Previous rank: No. 20

During this current six-game win streak, Midway has had games with 20, 19 and 18 runs scored.

19. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Record: 18-3-1

Previous rank: No. 11

It has been a little bit of a tough stretch for Desert Mountain, as they dropped a 12-6 decision to Arizona College Prep and also suffered a split with Chaparral earlier this month.

20. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 20-2

Previous rank: No. 14

The Firebirds had their 15-game win streak snapped by Wellington, falling 6-2.

21. Riverton (Riverton, Utah)

Record: 15-1

Previous rank: No. 21

Maggie Hamblin, Lexi Huntley and Jaydan Bushman all have batting averages of .512 or higher, as Bushman leads with five homers.

22. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Record: 28-3

Previous rank: No. 22

Three more wins to add to the streak - which is now up to 11. The Broncos have also scored 310 runs this year.

23. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 28-3

Previous rank: No. 23

The Mustangs have reeled off five consecutive shutouts during a seven-game win streak.

24. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

Record: 15-3

Previous rank: No. 24

Montverde Academy has earned several close wins, including a 10-inning thriller over Tampa Catholic as of late.

25. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 15-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Warriors have opened the season with 15 dominating wins, surrendering just 18 total runs.

Dropped out: None.