St. Xavier Opens New Chapter With First-Year Coach Brian Landis

For the first time in decades, St. Xavier enters a high school football season with a new voice leading one of Kentucky's most tradition-rich programs.

Brian Landis inherits a team that must replace several key contributors from last season, but the Tigers also return enough talent—particularly on defense—to believe another run at the Class 6A championship is within reach.

St. Xavier (6A)

Head Coach: Brian Landis

2025: 10-4

St. Xavier enters 2026 in transition after graduating several key contributors and replacing longtime coach Kevin Wallace with Landis.

And after winning the 6A state championship in 2021, the Tigers have gone 35-15 and have had a difficult time moving through the state playoffs.

A New Era Begins

And finally, St. X lost quarterback Mason Trimble (26 TDs against four picks and 2,142 passing yards), its productive receiving corps and top defensive player Karsten Busch (110 tackles, 10 TFL).

But can we rest our case?

Landis and staff will try to change the state title game trajectory in 2026.

Landis likes what he sees thus far.

“I feel really good of where we are at this point compared to where I've been before with other programs starting out,” he said. “You know, now the pads finally get to come back on, and you can really see what's what.”

Defense Could Set the Tone

Starting with defense, Landis is confident that the defensive line can be a difference-maker in any given game.

“I think we've got some guys, that quartet in particular, can be a game changer for us on defense,” he said. “We’ve got a couple other guys up there that played a lot of meaningful ball here.”

On the second level, St. X brings back linebacker Henry Atkins, who recorded 31 tackles, one forced fumble and one TFL in 2025.

“We’ve got a linebacker in Henry Atkins who has really developed into our leader on our team,” Landis said. “Kind of our guy that I think is going to do a really good job for us.”

The secondary might be the strength of the Tiger defense. Senior Jamari Carroll made 54 tackles last season — third on the team — and picked off two balls. Junior Te'Are Wilson collected one interception, logged 47 tackles and three TFL.

“And then a guy that's going to do a great job who might be one of the better players on our defense is George Hale,” Landis said of the junior corner. “Coming out of spring, I was like, ‘Shoot, this guy's a ball player.’ He knows how to do it.”

Three Quarterbacks, One Job

On offense, the Tigers have the luxury of a deep quarterback room. They return two senior quarterbacks, Will Burmester and Beau Artman, and have a new face in junior transfer William Shoptaw.

“We had a guy last year that played a lot of ball, who left. But behind him, you've got two rising seniors that I feel really comfortable with. And of course, our rising junior is going to be really good, too, William Shoptaw.”

Shoptaw posted some solid numbers as a sophomore at Hazard last season. He completed 210-of-346 passes for 2,798 yards and 23 touchdowns. He threw just seven interceptions and compiled a 60.7 completion percentage that ranked ninth in Kentucky.

“All three of those guys are doing a really good job competing with each other and also kind of pushing each other,” Landis said. “They've all kind of bring out the strengths in each other. So it'll be interesting to see how all that unfolds.”

Backfield Battle

Also returning to the gridiron at St. X is senior running back Cooper Yates, who can run and catch. He gained 500 yards for the Tigers in 2025, leading the team, and grabbed 15 receptions for 210 yards and two scores.

“You got three backs that I feel really confident going in and getting it done with. Both Herschel Highfield and Brennan Grinstead did some good things in the spring. So we've got good depth. It's just finding out who that playmaker is going to be. And when things hit the fan, who are you going to get that ball to? You know, that's what we're trying to figure out right now.”

Key Games

@ Owensboro-8/21

@ Male-9/4

vs. Trinity-9/25

vs. Boyle County-10/2

vs. DuPont Manual-10/9