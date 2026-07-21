Trinity Returns Veteran Core in Bid for a Third Consecutive Kentucky Class 6A State Title

Winning Kentucky high school football state championships has become the standard at Trinity.

The Shamrocks enter the 2026 season seeking a third consecutive Class 6A title and the program's 31st state championship, returning senior quarterback Zane Johnson and the core of one of Kentucky's most experienced defenses.

Trinity (6A)

Head Coach: Jay Cobb

2025: 13-2 state champions

How can you not argue that Trinity High School of Louisville is the commonwealth’s greatest football program? Past and present: 30 state championships.

The Rocks have won back-to-back 6A titles, and there is no reason to doubt that they won’t three-peat in 2026. It’s very plausible.

As head coach Jay Cobb wrote in an email, “Goal for the season is always the same; win the 6A State Title.”

And how might they do it this upcoming season?

Defense Returns Championship Foundation

Trinity returns seven defensive starters and six offensive starters from the past two state champion squads that registered back-to-back 13-2 seasons.

Not a bad way to begin the 2026 campaign.

Defensively, senior inside linebacker Luke Vize led the Shamrocks in tackles with 87 and three forced fumbles, while senior edge Jule’one Carney led the team in sacks with 11.5.

The Trinity secondary basically remains intact with safeties Myles Howze (five interceptions and 46 tackles) and Elijah Burns-Crump (four interceptions, two pick-sixes, and 56 tackles), and corners Sekou Kamara (three interceptions and 40 tackles) and Allan Evans (two interceptions).

In 2025, the secondary registered an aggregate of 21 interceptions, four pick-sixes and eight fumble recoveries.

The Trinity defense was ranked sixth in the state last year.

“We have a difficult schedule and developing depth will be important,” Cobb said. “Negative plays and takeaways must be the emphasis to be a good defensive team.”

Johnson Leads the Offense

On offense, Johnson leads the way after posting nearly 3,000 passing yards last year along with 52 TDs against three picks and a 68.2 completion percentage.

Johnson has started 45 consecutive contests, compiling a 38-7 record during that stretch while amassing more than 7,000 passing yards, 100 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions. The University of Buffalo commit seems to be the right player to guide Trinity to a third straight state title.

Can the Offensive Line Reload?

The senior quarterback will play behind a new front as the Rocks roll out five new starters on the O-line. Cobb said a mix of seniors and underclassmen will fill the void: Seniors Kvon Saunders, Alex Schuster, Jack Harm and Josh Moore, sophomore Crit Stivers, and junior Yehoda Quaye.

“The offensive line will be the concern with five new starters; how that group will come together will be key,” Cobb said.

Key Games

vs. Archbishop Moeller (Ohio)-9/4

vs. Male-9/18

@ St. Xavier-9/25 (L&N Stadium)

vs. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)-10/2