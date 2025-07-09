Suspect in deadly shooting at Kentucky high school football game charged with murder
The Louisville Metro Police Department have arrested and charged a suspect in a shooting at a high school football game in September, according to wlky.com.
LMPD did not release the name of the suspect because of their status as a minor. They are charged with murder and first-degree assault, according to wlky.com.
Police were able to identify the suspect via surveillance at the high school. The police also have DNA evidence obtained at the scene of the crime, according to wlky.com.
In September, in the parking lot of PRP High School during a football game, 17-year-old Aaron Esters Jr. was shot and killed.
That night, Damon Williams Jr. was arrested after witnesses said he threw guns over the fence. He is being charged with having weapons on school property.
Recommended Articles