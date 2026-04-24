The Unpredictability of Kentucky High School Softball Remains Constant

Certainty. My tax return is certain. And South Warren softball is certain.

The remainder of Kentucky softball, I’m not so sure about.

A Crowded Power Tier Emerges

As it stands, the Power 7 teams in Kentucky are South Warren, Ballard, Mercy Academy, Bullitt East, Eastern, McCracken County and Assumption.

Ballard Takes Control of Louisville

We first have to talk about Ballard. The Lady Bruins thoroughly dominated Mercy Academy Thursday, shutting out the Jags, 6-0.

In the past week, Ballard has dominated Louisville competition, defeating Assumption, Eastern, Sacred Heart and Mercy.

Seventh Region Favorite?

A crucial matchup with DuPont Manual is looming. Yet, it’s definitely not a stretch to say that they’re the favorite to win the Seventh Region championship.

South Warren Rolls On

South Warren? What can we say? They’re nearly a lock for a state title.

This past week, the Lady Spartans defeated all opponents convincingly. They derailed Allen County-Scottsville, 20-1, Greenwood, 17-4, and Warren Central, 19-0, while maintaining their No. 4 national ranking.

No One Slowing the Spartans

It seems that there is no stopping the South Warren express.

Mercy Still a Contender

Despite its loss to Ballard Wednesday, Mercy Academy has constructed an imposing 21-2 campaign, highlighted by wins against Assumption and Highlands.

They should battle it out with Bullitt East for the Sixth Region title.

Bullitt East Awaits Showdown

Bullitt East has put together a successful season at 19-3, and faces Mercy April 28 in a critical matchup.

Eastern Lurks in the Mix

Eastern has impressed in 2026, beating Mercy and Bullitt East. But the Lady Eagles couldn’t get by Ballard or South Warren.

They could meet Ballard again in the Seventh Region Tournament.

Battle-Tested McCracken County

McCracken County. They’ve suffered seven defeats, but along with South Warren, the Lady Mustangs have probably played the most challenging schedule in the state.

McCracken County has faced South Warren twice, Orange Beach High School (Alabama), the No. 5-ranked team in the country, Washington High School (Illinois), one of the best programs in the Land of Lincoln, and Silverdale Baptist (Chattanooga), a top-10 team in Tennessee.

The slate should serve them well come postseason.

Assumption Searching for Answers

Assumption (13-7) is slipping. Slipping fast.

The defending state champion Rockets began the season with a strong 6-1 record. But a 14-3 drubbing by Bullitt East placed Assumption on a temporary pause.

A 5-0 spring-break reset helped. Then the Rockets proceeded to lose five consecutive contests — though we need to factor an attrition handicap into the 2026 Assumption equation. They have a different roster profile this season.

Power 7 Could Still Shift

A win against South Oldham last Wednesday helped stabilize things. Not sure what to expect from the reigning state champs. They could soon be replaced by DuPont Manual in the Power 7.