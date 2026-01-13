Top 25 Kentucky Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026
It was a stellar week for the Jeffersontown High School Chargers, as they dispatched two ranked teams, No. 1 Male High School and No. 19 Seneca High School. The unranked Chargers employed hand-action tenacity to great effect, disrupting Male’s rhythm, and allowing them to keep pace with the Bulldogs in a dramatic contest. Jeffersontown lost its first two games of the year, but has been on an eight-game winning streak since.
Highlands High School, George Rogers Clark High School and North Oldham High School surged ahead in the rankings. North Oldham amassed a trifecta of victories last week and improved to 12-4, despite losing last year’s standout sophomore guard, Austin Sears, and his 16.2 points per game to Montgomery County before the season. However, the Mustangs have junior Thomas Gregg, who is averaging 16.4 points per game.
1. Jeffersontown (8-2) Louisville
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Seneca 63-43; def. Male 63-62
2. Madison Central (15-1) Richmond
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Henry Clay 83-38; def. Great Crossing 57-56; def. Bowling Green 83-61
3. Covington Catholic (13-1) Covington
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Beechwood 74-45
4. George Rogers Clark (11-3) Winchester
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Paris 91-34; def. Ashland Blazer 79-59; def. Frederick Douglass 63-56
5. Daviess County (14-3) Owensboro
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Breckinridge County 74-33; def. Apollo 74-51
6. St. Xavier (11-4) Louisville
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Seneca 80-63; def. Fairdale 85-52
7. Male (11-3) Louisville
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Moore 83-65; lost to Jeffersontown 63-62
8. Warren Central (12-1) Bowling Green
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Barren County 87-55; def. South Warren 69-55
9. Boyd County (11-4) Ashland
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Rowan County 99-47; def. Powell County 77-73
10. North Oldham (12-4) Goshen
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Lexington Christian 82-31; def. Trinity Louisville 65-57; def. Oldham County 70-58
11. Highlands (13-1) Fort Thomas
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 77-56; def. Bishop Brossard 75-39; def. Lexington Christian 76-60
12. Frederick Douglass (8-4) Lexington
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar 80-36; lost to George Rogers Clark 63-56
13. North Laurel (11-4) London
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Corbin 69-55; def. Pulaski County 83-65
14. Bell County (10-2) Pineville
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Whitley County 79-43; def. South Laurel 85-54
15. McCracken County (12-3) Paducah
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated St. Mary 68-32; def. New Madrid County Central (New Madrid, Missouri) 79-61
16. Bryan Station (11-4) Lexington
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Defeated Montgomery County 73-61; def. Tates Creek 85-55; def. Garrard County 74-50
17. Ballard (9-4) Louisville
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Butler 61-44
18. Seneca (9-4) Louisville
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to Jeffersontown 63-43; lost to St. X 80-63; def. Waggener 63-54
20. Ashland Blazer (10-4) Ashland
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Green County 69-53; def. Henry Clay 71-54; lost to George Rogers Clark 79-59
21. Clinton County (15-2) Albany
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Todd County Central 88-40; def. Russellville 82-50; def. Metcalfe County 53-40
22. Pikeville (11-1) Pikeville
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Shelby Valley 65-63
23. Lloyd Memorial (10-3) Erlanger
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Defeated Holy Cross-Covington 63-53; def. Scott 67-51
24. Lyon County (10-5) Eddyville
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated Caldwell County 80-43; def. Crittenden County 83-24; def. University Heights 85-68
25. Holy Cross (13-2) Covington
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Purcell Martin (Cincinnati, Ohio) 94-66; lost to Lloyd Memorial 63-53; def. Holmes 89-41