High School

Top 25 Kentucky Boys High School Basketball Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026

Jeffersontown charges to the top of the state rankings; Madison Central climbs to No. 2

Chris Adams

St. Xavier High School forward Jeremiah Jackson drives around Seneca High School guard AJ Joway in a game Jan. 7, 2026. St. X prevailed in the contest 80-63.
St. Xavier High School forward Jeremiah Jackson drives around Seneca High School guard AJ Joway in a game Jan. 7, 2026. St. X prevailed in the contest 80-63. / Chris Adams

It was a stellar week for the Jeffersontown High School Chargers, as they dispatched two ranked teams, No. 1 Male High School and No. 19 Seneca High School. The unranked Chargers employed hand-action tenacity to great effect, disrupting Male’s rhythm, and allowing them to keep pace with the Bulldogs in a dramatic contest. Jeffersontown lost its first two games of the year, but has been on an eight-game winning streak since.

Highlands High School, George Rogers Clark High School and North Oldham High School surged ahead in the rankings. North Oldham amassed a trifecta of victories last week and improved to 12-4, despite losing last year’s standout sophomore guard, Austin Sears, and his 16.2 points per game to Montgomery County before the season. However, the Mustangs have junior Thomas Gregg, who is averaging 16.4 points per game.

1. Jeffersontown (8-2) Louisville

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Seneca 63-43; def. Male 63-62

2. Madison Central (15-1) Richmond

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Henry Clay 83-38; def. Great Crossing 57-56; def. Bowling Green 83-61

3. Covington Catholic (13-1) Covington

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Beechwood 74-45

4. George Rogers Clark (11-3) Winchester

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Paris 91-34; def. Ashland Blazer 79-59; def. Frederick Douglass 63-56

5. Daviess County (14-3) Owensboro

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Breckinridge County 74-33; def. Apollo 74-51

6. St. Xavier (11-4) Louisville

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Seneca 80-63; def. Fairdale 85-52

7. Male (11-3) Louisville

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Moore 83-65; lost to Jeffersontown 63-62

8. Warren Central (12-1) Bowling Green

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Barren County 87-55; def. South Warren 69-55

9. Boyd County (11-4) Ashland

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Rowan County 99-47; def. Powell County 77-73

10. North Oldham (12-4) Goshen

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Lexington Christian 82-31; def. Trinity Louisville 65-57; def. Oldham County 70-58

11. Highlands (13-1) Fort Thomas

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 77-56; def. Bishop Brossard 75-39; def. Lexington Christian 76-60

12. Frederick Douglass (8-4) Lexington

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar 80-36; lost to George Rogers Clark 63-56

13. North Laurel (11-4) London

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Corbin 69-55; def. Pulaski County 83-65

14. Bell County (10-2) Pineville

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Whitley County 79-43; def. South Laurel 85-54

15. McCracken County (12-3) Paducah

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated St. Mary 68-32; def. New Madrid County Central (New Madrid, Missouri) 79-61

16. Bryan Station (11-4) Lexington

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Defeated Montgomery County 73-61; def. Tates Creek 85-55; def. Garrard County 74-50

17. Ballard (9-4) Louisville

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Butler 61-44

18. Seneca (9-4) Louisville

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to Jeffersontown 63-43; lost to St. X 80-63; def. Waggener 63-54

20. Ashland Blazer (10-4) Ashland

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Green County 69-53; def. Henry Clay 71-54; lost to George Rogers Clark 79-59

21. Clinton County (15-2) Albany

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Todd County Central 88-40; def. Russellville 82-50; def. Metcalfe County 53-40

22. Pikeville (11-1) Pikeville

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Shelby Valley 65-63

23. Lloyd Memorial (10-3) Erlanger

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Defeated Holy Cross-Covington 63-53; def. Scott 67-51

24. Lyon County (10-5) Eddyville

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Caldwell County 80-43; def. Crittenden County 83-24; def. University Heights 85-68

25. Holy Cross (13-2) Covington

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Purcell Martin (Cincinnati, Ohio) 94-66; lost to Lloyd Memorial 63-53; def. Holmes 89-41

Published
Chris Adams
CHRIS ADAMS

Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Kentucky