The Kentucky High School Sports Community Mourns Two Tragic Deaths
Sadly, death is the leadoff hitter in this roundup lineup.
Cardiac Arrest Takes the Life of Russell County Freshman Softball Player Brylie Northcutt
A Kentucky high school athlete collapsed during softball tryouts Monday, Feb. 16, and subsequently passed away.
The Lexington Herald Leader reported that Russell County Coroner Mark Coots indicated that 15-year-old Russell County freshman softball player, Brylie Northcutt, died of a pulmonary embolism — an occurrence of a blood clot blocking blood flow to a major artery in the lung.
The Louisville Courier-Journal indicated that Northcutt is the fourth high school student-athlete in the state to collapse on school property in the past five to six years. Two of those incidents also involved sudden cardiac arrest.
One-Time Trinity Star Rondale Moore, Who Played in the NFL, Dies From Self-Inflicted Wound
Former Trinity-Louisville student athlete and NFL player, Rondale Moore, died Feb. 21. The 25-year-old Moore was found dead on a property in the 1600 block of Ekin Avenue in New Albany, Indiana. The cause of death has been reported as a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound. The New Albany Police Department has initiated an investigation.
The speedy Purdue All-American was a second-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had 135 receptions for 1,201-yards and three touchdowns in three seasons with the Cardinals. He spent 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons and 2025 with the Minnesota Vikings, but did not play in either regular season because injuries.
KHSAA Approves a Plan for Football and Track Realignment
The KHSAA Board of Control met Feb. 19, 2026, and approved drafting a proposed football and track and field alignment for 2027 and 2028, that would use an enrollment multiplier for non-public schools.
“The draft is to use the grades 9-12 boys’ enrollment for football and the total grade 9-12 enrollment for track and field and cross country,” read a statement on the KHSAA website.
Reportedly, a 1.35 multiplier would be applied to determine an enrollment figure for the state’s 16 private schools that participate in football. Potential ramifications? The 3A school, Lexington Catholic, comprises an average boys enrollment (9-12) of 404.5. The multiplier would put them well above the 4A enrollment threshold of 421.75.
Legends Field to Host First Two Rounds of 2026 KHSAA Baseball Tournament
In other board action, the first two rounds of the 2026 KHSAA baseball state tournament will be played at Legends Field, the home of the Lexington Legends. And Louisville all-girls school Grace James Academy will become eligible for postseason play in the 2026-27 school year and placed in the 22nd district, which will balance the number of boys and girls teams in that district.
Sacred Heart Captures State Swimming & Diving Championships
Sacred Heart Academy won the Girls KHSAA State Swimming & Diving Championships in Lexington Saturday, and the program’s premier All-American swimmer, Charlotte Crush, killed it in her individual events, capturing the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke titles. In the boys’ competition, St. Xavier claimed the state championship.
Russellville Has a New Football Head Coach
Will Griffin has been hired as the head football coach at Russellville High School,
replacing former University of Kentucky standout defensive back and Russellville graduate Mikie Benton. The Franklin-Simpson alum takes over a program that posted a 14-31 record in the past four seasons. Griffin spent the past 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Campbellsville High School.
Russellville parted ways with Benton after eight seasons. Benton, the first African American coach in the program's history, led the Panthers to the 1A state championship game in 2021.
Basketball Notes
And lastly, a few basketball notes…
- No. 3 Assumption beat Cooper Friday at the final buzzer, handing the Lady Jaguars their seventh loss. Cooper, on its home court, commanded a 13-point lead at the start of the fourth period, but was unable to close the deal on the Rockets; not a welcome occurrence heading into the postseason.
- The descent continued through the final regular-season contest for the Male boys, as they fell to No. 8 DuPont Manual, 66-56. The Male Bulldogs finished the regular season 15-11. They began the year 10-1, but went 5-10 after that.
- And No. 4 Madison Central made a statement with its Friday night win over No. 1 Covington Catholic. It was only the second loss for CovCath this season. Its first? A Dec. 20 loss to Male.