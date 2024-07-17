Top returning Kentucky high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
Kentucky high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 21-23 and the Bluegrass State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Kentucky. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Bluegrass State.
The following is a list of top returning Kentucky quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Brady Atwell, Owensboro Catholic: The Class 2A Player of the Year had undeniably some of the most impressive numbers of any quarterback on the East Coast. The junior completed 301-of-434 passes for 4,743 yards and a ridiculous 68 touchdowns. On the ground, Atwell rushed for 695 yards and scored 17 times. Could Atwell break 70 touchdowns thrown this fall?
Deuce Bailey, Bowling Green: The Missouri State commitment was a tough stop for opposing defenses last season and that's because of his abilities as a dual-threat. Baily finished 2023 completing 171-of-260 passes for 2,507 yards and 34 touchdowns. On the ground, Bailey rushed for 135 yards and three scores, but the year before went for over 400 in 2022.
Luke Pennington, Sayre: If you looked at the last name and did a double take, that’s because the junior’s father played in the NFL. Son of former NFL’er Chad Pennington, the signal caller was literally perfect throwing the ball, with 2,334 yards, 47 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Turning over he ball is a literal rarity for Pennington, very similar to the ball protection displayed by his father in the college and pro ranks.
Blaze Berry, Eminence: The 6-foot-2, 195-pound quarterback had himself a strong 2023 campaign and returns as one of the best passers in the state. Last fall, Berry completed 203-of-315 passes for 3,567 yards and 40 touchdowns. Look for the quarterback to surpass over 40 passing scores once again this season.
Bryce Button, South Warren: Button wowed folks last fall with his production as a passer and protected the football weekly. The Eastern Michigan commitment ended the 2023 campaign completing 168-of-26 passes for 3,008 yards, 35 touchdowns and just five picks. Also rushed for 217 yards on the ground.
Clay Hayden, Beechwood: Another junior quarterback that had some massive statistcs from a year ago was Hayden. The 6-foot-, 175-pound signal caller was among the top quarterbacks when it came to yardage andtouchdowns thrown. Hayden finished 2023 with 3,490 yards passing and 46 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
Cameron O'Hara, Cooper: When you talk about one of the top quarterbacks in Kentucky, regardless of classification, O'Hara is right up there with the best of 'em. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound signal caller completed 240-of-367 passes for 3,361 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Mario Litmer, Highlands: The other sophomore quarterback in Kentucky that put up some eye popping numbers last season was Litmer. The Bluebirds' signal caller finished throwing for 1,112 yards, 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. Impressive numbers as a sophomore signal caller.
Kade Elam, Corbin: Elam was one of the top junior passers last season, completing 93-of-216 passes for 1,399 yards and 13 touchdowns and just two interceptions while rushing for 155 and adding eight scores. The signal caller has an offer from Eastern Kentucky.
Miles Reding, Todd County Central: Reding was one of the top freshman passers last season, completing 93-of-216 passes for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns. The signal caller also rushed for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns.
