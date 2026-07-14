Peach County's Avery Horne voted High School On SI Georgia Baseball Player of the Year

Peach County junior Avery Horne has been voted High School On SI's Georgia Baseball Player of the Year after receiving 43.2 percent of the fan vote.

Horne Claims Top Honors

Horne put together an outstanding junior season for the Trojans, earning Region 1-AAA Co-Player of the Year honors and a spot on the GHSA Class AAA All-State Second Team.

At the plate, Horne batted .455 with 45 hits, 50 RBIs, 23 runs, and nine stolen bases. On the mound, he went 7-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.

Bryant Finishes Runner-Up

Citizens Christian Academy's Blake Bryant finished second in the poll with 21.21 percent of votes. Bryant led CCA to back-to-back state titles and recently became Georgia's highest-selected high school player in the 2026 MLB Draft when the Arizona Diamondbacks chose him No. 31 overall.

The senior and Clemson commit went 10-0 on the mound with a 0.22 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched. Bryant also hit 45 RBIs and seven home runs.

Johnson Rounds Out the Top Three

Rounding out the top three is Westfield School's Brock Johnson with 12.93 percent of votes. Johnson was one of Georgia's most productive hitters during the 2026 season. The junior batted .583 with 56 hits, 50 RBIs, 13 home runs, 14 doubles, 44 runs, and 22 stolen bases.

Complete Voting Results

North Cobb Christian's Carson Bruce finished fourth in the poll with 7.05 percent of votes. Bruce posted a strong junior campaign for NCC. The Georgia commit hit .485 with 50 hits, 66 RBIs, 15 home runs, 11 doubles, 54 runs, and 26 stolen bases.

Rounding out the top five is Lanier County's Grant Gano with 5.44 percent of votes. Gano led the Bulldogs to their third consecutive state championship. The senior and Georgia Southern commit went a perfect 10-0 on the mound with a 0.82 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 68.2 innings pitched. Additionally, he batted .474 with 46 hits, 29 RBIs, three home runs, 14 doubles, 32 runs, and 25 stolen bases.

Worth County's Avery Kilcrease finished sixth with 5.2 percent of votes. Kilcrease had an impressive two-way showing for the Rams in 2026. On the mound, the senior and Albany State commit went 11-3 with 153 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA in 95.2 innings. At the plate, he hit .437 with 55 hits, 34 RBIs, 10 home runs, nine doubles, and 32 runs.

Tattnall Square Academy's Wyatt Still placed seventh in the poll with 1.94 percent of votes. Still went 69.2 innings with 133 strikeouts and a 1.41 ERA. The senior and Mercer commit also batted .463 with 37 hits, 13 extra-base hits, six home runs, and a 1.329 OPS.

Also receiving votes were Columbus' Michael Nottleman (1.42%), Etowah's Trevor Condon (0.9%), Marist's Martin Shelar (0.3%), Etowah's Matthew Sharman (0.26%) and Cherokee Bluff's Bubba Coleman (0.15%).