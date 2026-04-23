Trinity vs. St. Xavier Baseball Delivers Championship Preview as Kentucky’s Top Teams Clash in Instant Classic

The biggest baseball contest in Kentucky happened in 80-degree weather.

Championship Feel, Not Just a Game

And no, I’m not referring to the Kentucky-Louisville matchup that took place Tuesday. I’m talking about the following day's Trinity-St. Xavier game.

The close game foreshadowed the 7th Region title contest.

Trinity prevailed, 6-3, but it was never assured, and the game didn’t start in their favor.

Early Control Belongs to St. X

St. X pitcher Austin Schetler pitched three strong innings, and his offense scored three runs. Trinity couldn’t answer.

Trinity Responds Like a National Contender

However, the Trinity Shamrocks aren’t ranked No. 11 nationally by accident. They were patient at the plate and waited for opportunities. Those opportunities began in the fourth and continued through the seventh.

Stargel Settles In

Trinity starter Konnor Stargel didn’t falter either. After two challenging innings, he came out strong in the third frame. He induced two groundouts and recorded four strikeouts over the next two innings.

Battle-Tested Programs Show Their Edge

Winning teams perform this way under pressure, especially after facing nationally ranked programs such as Jesuit (Tampa, Florida), Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tennessee), St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) and Harvard-Westlake (North Hollywood, California). Perhaps that’s what allows Trinity (20-3) to remain calm and focused when adversity strikes.

St. X Has Taken Its Own Gauntlet

The St. Xavier (19-5) have also run a gauntlet this season. Two of the Tigers' losses came against Louisville's Ballard and Trinity, and another to nationally ranked St. Laurence (Burbank, Illinois).

More Than a Game Story

But this isn’t a game story. Leave those for the newspapers.

This is about two teams who are playing championship-level baseball and justifying their accolades.

A Championship-Level Showdown

This felt like top-caliber high school baseball, a tightly contest ballgame with few mistakes. The difference would be which starting pitcher would fade first or which team would make a critical defensive error.

History Suggests Another Classic

These squads met in last year’s Seventh Region final. The Rocks prevailed 4-3. The Tigers only managed five singles that day, but struck out 12 times. Trinity collected six hits, and their pitchers recorded seven strikeouts to three walks.

The teams appear to be evenly matched this season, too. So a future meeting will be difficult to predict, which makes it all the more intriguing.

Collision Course for June

These programs are likely to meet again in the Seventh Region championship game. And that matchup could ultimately decide the Kentucky state championship.