The best high school sports photos of March, 2026: Vote for your favorite!
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of March, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, girls flag football and girls soccer.
Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 26.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of March from High School On SI.
Fade Away
A Grayson County player elevates for the fade away over the Taylor County defender in a Kentucky high school basketball game
Clearing The High Jump
San Mateo's Kaitlyn Schuh clears high jump at the Hillsdale Fighting Knights Relays in California
Play at The Plate
Lewis-Palmer catcher tags out the Liberty runner at the plate in a Colorado high school baseball game
LAX in The Snow
Cherry Creek’s (CO) Brock Spitzer receives a pass in a lacrosse game against Marin Catholic (CA), during a snowstorm in Colorado
Turning Two
The Legacy second baseman turns two as the Frenship runner slides to break up the double play in a Texas high school baseball game
Fancy Stick Work
Hingham’s long stick defender Peter Dixon delivers a pass between his legs in a Massachusetts high school lacrosse game
Stealing Second
Riverton Parke's Trent Crowder braces for impact while trying to make the catch as Danville’s Owen Benson slides in to steal 2nd base in an Indiana high school baseball game
Delivering The Pitch
Satellite pitcher Jordan Whitlow delivers a pitch against Melbourne in a Florida high school baseball game
Avoiding The Tag
Ridgewood’s Angelo Vitale dives into second base as IMG Academy’s Juan Diaz applies the tag in a Florida high school baseball game
Softball Slide
The Centennial base runner slides to beat the Palo Verde defender to the bag in a Nevada high school softball game
Poster Dunk
Sierra Canyon’s (CA) Maximo Adams dunks over Harvard-Westlake defenders during a California high school boys basketball game
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For the past eight years Myckena Guerrero has been working with great, talented individuals in the sports industry and beyond. Her goal is to show the world the authentic stories behind the helmets of their favorite athletes. Myckena graduated from California State University of Sacramento with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. She has been honored to interview athletes from all levels and walks of life including Steph Curry, Jerome Bettis, Canelo Alvarez, Larry Fitzgerald, Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei Trevor Lawrence, Allyson Felix, and Abby Wombach.