The best high school sports photos of March, 2026: Vote for your favorite!

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of March, 2026 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, girls flag football and girls soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 26.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of March from High School On SI.

Fade Away

Justin Miller

A Grayson County player elevates for the fade away over the Taylor County defender in a Kentucky high school basketball game

Clearing The High Jump

James Regan

San Mateo's Kaitlyn Schuh clears high jump at the Hillsdale Fighting Knights Relays in California

Play at The Plate

Andrew Rydland

Lewis-Palmer catcher tags out the Liberty runner at the plate in a Colorado high school baseball game

LAX in The Snow

Tim Bourke

Cherry Creek’s (CO) Brock Spitzer receives a pass in a lacrosse game against Marin Catholic (CA), during a snowstorm in Colorado

Turning Two

Yuki Soda

The Legacy second baseman turns two as the Frenship runner slides to break up the double play in a Texas high school baseball game

Fancy Stick Work

Brian Kelly

Hingham’s long stick defender Peter Dixon delivers a pass between his legs in a Massachusetts high school lacrosse game



Stealing Second

Mitch Irving

Riverton Parke's Trent Crowder braces for impact while trying to make the catch as Danville’s Owen Benson slides in to steal 2nd base in an Indiana high school baseball game

Delivering The Pitch

Mike Regas

Satellite pitcher Jordan Whitlow delivers a pitch against Melbourne in a Florida high school baseball game

Avoiding The Tag

Stacy White

Ridgewood’s Angelo Vitale dives into second base as IMG Academy’s Juan Diaz applies the tag in a Florida high school baseball game

Softball Slide

Jules Karney

The Centennial base runner slides to beat the Palo Verde defender to the bag in a Nevada high school softball game

Poster Dunk

Peter Zhan

Sierra Canyon’s (CA) Maximo Adams dunks over Harvard-Westlake defenders during a California high school boys basketball game