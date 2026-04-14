Ohio High School Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 14, 2026

The boys lacrosse season continues to roll on.

High School on SI’s third Ohio boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

The Pioneers recorded two wins at the Golden Domer Classic over the weekend. Western Reserve hosts The Hill Academy on Friday.

Previous rank: 1

St. Xavier picked up wins against Milford and Davidson over the weekend. The Bombers host St. Xavier (KY) on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 2

The Golden Bears beat Worthington Kilbourne, 15-10, last Thursday. UA faces Olentangy Liberty on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 4

Kilbourne fell to Upper Arlington, but bounced back with a win over Hudson on Sunday. The Wolves host New Albany on Thursday.

Previous rank: 3

The Eagles grabbed two more victories to extend their undefeated run. Watterson hosts St. Francis DeSales on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 5

The Patriots secured victories over Dublin Jerome and Catholic Central last week. Liberty will host Upper Arlington on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 7

The Wildcats went 2-1 last week. St. Ignatius will face Hudson on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 8

Hayes knocked off Olentangy Berlin last week. The Pacers will host Westerville North on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 9

The Eagles will host Grove City on Tuesday.

Previous rank: None

The Cardinals, winners of three games in a row, will face Pickerington North on Thursday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Loveland (6-1), Milford (5-2).

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