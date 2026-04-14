Ohio High School Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 14, 2026
The boys lacrosse season continues to roll on.
High School on SI’s third Ohio boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. Western Reserve (9-0)
The Pioneers recorded two wins at the Golden Domer Classic over the weekend. Western Reserve hosts The Hill Academy on Friday.
Previous rank: 1
2. St. Xavier (9-0)
St. Xavier picked up wins against Milford and Davidson over the weekend. The Bombers host St. Xavier (KY) on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 2
3. Upper Arlington (7-1)
The Golden Bears beat Worthington Kilbourne, 15-10, last Thursday. UA faces Olentangy Liberty on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 4
4. Worthington Kilbourne (6-3)
Kilbourne fell to Upper Arlington, but bounced back with a win over Hudson on Sunday. The Wolves host New Albany on Thursday.
Previous rank: 3
5. Bishop Watterson (9-0)
The Eagles grabbed two more victories to extend their undefeated run. Watterson hosts St. Francis DeSales on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Olentangy Liberty (6-1)
The Patriots secured victories over Dublin Jerome and Catholic Central last week. Liberty will host Upper Arlington on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 7
7. St. Ignatius (7-2)
The Wildcats went 2-1 last week. St. Ignatius will face Hudson on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 8
8. Delaware Hayes (6-1)
Hayes knocked off Olentangy Berlin last week. The Pacers will host Westerville North on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 9
9. New Albany (7-2)
The Eagles will host Grove City on Tuesday.
Previous rank: None
10. St. Charles Prep (6-1)
The Cardinals, winners of three games in a row, will face Pickerington North on Thursday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Loveland (6-1), Milford (5-2).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie