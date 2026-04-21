Ohio High School Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 21, 2026
Boys lacrosse in Ohio is a few weeks into the 2026 season.
High School on SI’s fourth Ohio boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:
1. St. Xavier (11-0)
St. Xavier picked up wins against Trinity and Carmel last week. The Bombers face Cathedral on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
2. Western Reserve (10-1)
The Pioneers beat The Hill Academy but fell to Culver Academies. WRA hosts St. Ignatius on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 1
3. Worthington Kilbourne (8-3)
Kilbourne picked up two wins over the weekend. The Wolves face Westerville North on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 4
4. Upper Arlington (10-2)
The Golden Bears beat Olentangy Liberty but lost to Salesianum School. UA will host Olentangy Orange on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 3
5. Bishop Watterson (11-0)
The Eagles grabbed two more victories to extend their undefeated run. Watterson will host St. Charles Prep on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 5
6. Olentangy Liberty (8-2)
The Patriots lost to Upper Arlington, but bounced back with wins over Olentangy HS and Mason. Liberty goes up against Hilliard Bradley on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 6
7. St. Ignatius (8-3)
The Wildcats had a close win over Milford and a tight loss to Hudson. St. Ignatius will face Western Reserve on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 7
8. St. Charles Prep (8-1)
The Cardinals have won five games in a row. St. Charles will face Bishop Watterson on Wednesday.
Previous rank: 10
9. New Albany (8-3)
The Eagles cruised to a win over Grove City, but suffered a tough loss to Worthington Kilbourne. New Albany will host Lincoln Gahanna on Tuesday.
Previous rank: 9
10. Hudson (7-3)
The Explorers won three games last week. Hudson will host Highland on Tuesday.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Delaware Hayes (8-2).
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie