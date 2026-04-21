Ohio High School Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Rankings – April 21, 2026

Boys lacrosse in Ohio is a few weeks into the 2026 season.

High School on SI’s fourth Ohio boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

St. Xavier picked up wins against Trinity and Carmel last week. The Bombers face Cathedral on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

The Pioneers beat The Hill Academy but fell to Culver Academies. WRA hosts St. Ignatius on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 1

Kilbourne picked up two wins over the weekend. The Wolves face Westerville North on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 4

The Golden Bears beat Olentangy Liberty but lost to Salesianum School. UA will host Olentangy Orange on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 3

The Eagles grabbed two more victories to extend their undefeated run. Watterson will host St. Charles Prep on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 5

The Patriots lost to Upper Arlington, but bounced back with wins over Olentangy HS and Mason. Liberty goes up against Hilliard Bradley on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 6

The Wildcats had a close win over Milford and a tight loss to Hudson. St. Ignatius will face Western Reserve on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 7

The Cardinals have won five games in a row. St. Charles will face Bishop Watterson on Wednesday.

Previous rank: 10

The Eagles cruised to a win over Grove City, but suffered a tough loss to Worthington Kilbourne. New Albany will host Lincoln Gahanna on Tuesday.

Previous rank: 9

The Explorers won three games last week. Hudson will host Highland on Tuesday.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Delaware Hayes (8-2).

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App