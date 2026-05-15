Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Baseball Player of the Year?

As we have reached the end of the 2026 high school baseball season in the Magnolia State, it is time to recognize some of the best players from this season.

Magnolia Heights captured another state championship this season, and Cole Prosek and Quincy Pratt found their way on this list as some of the best players this season. Jackson Academy and Lamar also join the Chiefs as the two other schools with two nominees each.

We have 14 other standout players who are up for High School On SI Mississippi's high school baseball player of the year after each of them put together a stellar season.

Lastly, before we get to the voting, we would like to recognize each and every team and player that made this high school baseball season one to remember in Mississippi.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School On SI Mississippi high school baseball player of the year.

Voting will close on June 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this year's nominations:

Cole Prosek, Magnolia Heights

This season, Prosek batted .585 with 18 home runs, two triples, 19 doubles, 79 RBIs and 62 runs scored. From the mound, he pitched 36.5 innings with 53 hits allowed, 22 earned runs allowed to go along with 47 strikeouts.

Brody Wilson, Tupelo

Wilson batted .474 with 14 home runs, one triple, four doubles, 39 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and 39 runs scored this season. Wilson also pitched 54 innings this season while allowing 49 hits, 18 earned runs, 10 walks with 63 strikeouts.

Caden Lowery, Wayne Academy

Lowery also batted .474 this season with 16 home runs, two triples, nine doubles, 64 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and 43 runs scored. From the mound, he pitched 39.1 innings with 39 hits and 23 earned runs allowed with 38 strikeouts.

Crews Albritton, Tri-County Academy

Albritton batted .473 with 14 home runs, four doubles, 47 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 42 runs scored. He also pitched 26.1 innings with 17 hits and eight earned runs allowed with 50 strikeouts.

Cash Myrick, St. Andrew's

This season, Myrick batted .362 with five home runs, two triples, six doubles, 41 RBIs, seven stolen bases and 37 runs scored. He also pitched 14 innings with two earned runs allowed and 16 strikeouts.

Cade Culpepper, Clarkdale

Culpepper went 10-0 this season with 60.2 innings pitched. He allowed 13 hits, zero earned runs and 27 walks with 135 strikeouts. From the plate, he batted .439 with three home runs, one triple, 12 doubles, 27 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

Mitchell Turner, Louisville

Turned batted .585 with a slugging percentage of 1.292 this season. He finished with eight home runs, seven triples, eight doubles, 47 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and 43 runs scored.

Alex Lambert, Madison-Ridgeland Academy

Lambert finished with a .398 batting average this season with 13 home runs, 13 doubles, 43 RBIs, five stolen bases and 50 runs scored.

Mac McDaniel, Oak Grove

McDaniel batted .378 this season with four home runs, five triples, six doubles, 58 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and 27 runs scored.

Deuce Jenkins, Jackson Academy

Jenkins is another player who had an outstanding season offensively as he batted .500 with a slugging percentage of .975. He finished with 11 home runs, four triples, 16 doubles, 63 RBIs, 17 stolen bases and 48 runs scored. From the mound, Jenkins pitched 19.2 total inning with 10 earned runs allowed with 30 strikeouts,

Quincy Pratt, Magnolia Heights

This season, Pratt batted .469 with six home runs, one triple, 14 doubles, 54 RBIs and 30 runs scored. He also pitched 15.1 innings with four earned runs allowed with 15 strikeouts.

Kolby Stringer, West Marion

Stringer was one of the top pitchers in the state this season with a 12-2 record with an ERA of 0.52. He pitched 81 total innings allowing six earned runs with 202 strikeouts. From the plate, he batted .427 with three home runs, one triple, nine doubles, 21 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Drew Davis, Sumrall

Davis batted .522 with 11 home runs, four triples, 11 doubles, 48 RBIs, 24 stolen bases and 47 runs scored this season. From the mound, he went 12-1 with an ERA of 0.84. Davis pitched 75.1 total innings while allowing nine earned runs and 143 strikeouts.

Tai Jones, Jackson Academy

Jones batted .438 this season with 12 home runs, one triple, 12 doubles, 51 RBIs, 25 stolen bases and 49 runs scored.

Drew Stanton, Myrtle

This season, Stanton batted .461 with 11 home runs, one triple, seven doubles, 40 RBIs, six stolen bases and 26 runs scored.

Sullivan Reed, Lamar

Reed finished with a .400 batting average this season with 10 home runs, two triples, 14 doubles, 40 RBIs, six stolen bases and 34 runs scored. Reed also went 8-5 on the year with an ERA of 3.42. He allowed 30 earned runs with 93 strikeouts.

Jackson Whitcomb, Lamar

This season, Whitcomb batted .471 with an OPS of 1.559. He finished with 48 total hits, 10 home runs, two triples, 15 doubles, 34 RBIs and 48 runs scored. Whitcomb also reached base on 38 walks and struck out only seven times.

Bankston Walters, PCS

Walters batted .356 this season with six home runs, one triple, three doubles, 19 RBIs and 27 runs scored. Walters was also one of the top pitchers in the state as he went 9-3 with a 0.34 ERA. Walters pitched 61 total innings where he allowed three earned runs and struck out 121 batters.

Will Butler, Lewisburg

Butler batted .407 with one triple, eight doubles, 37 RBIs, nine stolen bases and 23 runs scored. He also pitched 46 total innings with 27 earned runs allowed and 57 strikeouts.

Eli McDaniels, Mooreville

McDaniels finished with a .476 batting average, eight home runs, one triple, 13 doubles, 47 RBIs, six stolen bases and 30 runs scored.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.