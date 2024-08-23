Live score updates: Mill Creek at Norcross

High School

After big opening week wins, the Hawks and Blue Devils clash in Week 2 of the Georgia high school football schedule

No. 8 Mill Creek visits No. 17 Norcross after each teamed opened the 2024 Georgia high school football season with victories last week.
Two teams with state championship aspirations in Georgia will meet in Week 2 of the Georgia high school football season when Mill Creek visits Norcross on Friday night.

Mill Creek, ranked No. 8 in the SBLive Georgia Top 25 High School Football Rankings flashed an explosive offense during its 56-26 rout of a very good Lambert team. The Hawks were led by 196 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back Daniel Smith.

Norcross, which is ranked No. 17 in our poll opened with a 31-10 win over Lanier, as head coach Keith Maloff squared off against his son, Tyler.

Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Mill Creek at Norcross game.

- Kickoff is schedule for 7:30 pm ET

