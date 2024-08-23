Live score updates: Mill Creek at Norcross
Two teams with state championship aspirations in Georgia will meet in Week 2 of the Georgia high school football season when Mill Creek visits Norcross on Friday night.
Mill Creek, ranked No. 8 in the SBLive Georgia Top 25 High School Football Rankings flashed an explosive offense during its 56-26 rout of a very good Lambert team. The Hawks were led by 196 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running back Daniel Smith.
Norcross, which is ranked No. 17 in our poll opened with a 31-10 win over Lanier, as head coach Keith Maloff squared off against his son, Tyler.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Mill Creek at Norcross game.
1
2
3
4
T
Mill Creek
Norcross
LIVE UPDATES: MILL CREEK AT NORCROSS
PREGAME
- Kickoff is schedule for 7:30 pm ET