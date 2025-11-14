Louisiana (LHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 14, 2025
There are 78 games scheduled across Louisiana on Friday, November 14, including 6 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Louisiana High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Louisiana's top-ranked teams as Carencro travels to take on No.13 Acadiana, and No. 15 Central hosts Dutchtown.
Louisiana High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
With 6 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Louisiana high school football playoffs commence.
LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 14 Class 1A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Ascension Christian vs Opelousas Catholic, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Vermilion Catholic vs Kentwood at 7:00 PM. The final game, General Trass vs West St. John, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 20 Class 2A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, D'Arbonne Woods vs Parkview Baptist, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Port Allen vs Oak Grove at 7:00 PM. The final game, Northeast vs Ferriday, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 25 Class 3A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Northside vs Landry, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. Martinville vs Jennings at 7:00 PM. The final game, Westlake vs Donaldsonville, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 25 Class 4A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Jesuit vs McDonogh 35, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Lafayette vs St. Thomas More at 7:00 PM. The final game, South Terrebonne vs Northwest, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 19 Class 5A high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Jesuit vs McDonogh 35, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Dutchtown vs Central at 7:00 PM. The final game, Mandeville vs Thibodaux, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our LHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
