Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings: Nov. 9, 2025
We've reached the end of the regular season. The Acadiana Wreckin' Rams are among the state's hottest teams, having won seven straight games including an undefeated sweep through District 3-5A. Check out where the Rams appear this week in our top 25 rankings. One team makes its debut.
1. Edna Karr (10-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: defeated Archbishop Rummel 35-14
Senior running back Tre Garrison, who flipped his commitment from Nicholls State to Washington State, ran for 109 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown as the Cougars erased a 14-0 deficit, according to Blake Caire of Crescent City Sports. John Johnson, who decommitted from Liberty, passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed in Division I select and will face the winner of No. 16 McDonogh #35 (7-3)/No. 17 Jesuit (5-5). Karr beat Jesuit 41-0 in district.
Next: Bye
2. North DeSoto (10-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: defeated Bossier 56-3
Kenny Thomas and Braelyn Latin have combined for nearly 2,000 yards rushing on 253 carries with 36 touchdowns. Luke Delafield has passed for 1,755 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions. The Griffins, who lost to state champ Cecilia in last year's playoffs, are the No. 1 seed in Division II nonselect and will host No. 16 DeRidder (5-5) or No. 17 Eunice (4-6).
Next: Bye
3. St. Augustine (9-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: defeated John Curtis Christian 55-28
The Purple Knights rallied from a 13-0 deficit with five consecutive scoring drives, according to Andrew Valenti of The New Orleans Advocate. Quarterback Vashaun Coulon accounted for four touchdowns - two rushing and two passing. Ray'Quan Williams caught five passes for 96 yards and a score. As a No. 3 seed, St. Aug will host the winner of No. 14 Acadiana (7-3)/No. 19 Carencro (6-4).
Next: Bye
4. Teurlings Catholic (10-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: defeated Northside 36-6
The Rebels ran the table in the regular season for the first time since 1995 - the same year first-year head coach Michael Courville was born. Quarterback Alex Munoz threw three touchdown passes to Andrew Viator, one to Spencer Meche and ran for a 20-yard score. Alec Castille and Jaxon Broussard recorded interceptions. The No. 2-seeded Rebels face the winner of No. 15 Riverdale (8-2)/No. 18 Bonnabel (7-3). Those two Jefferson Parish schools met in Week 10 with Bonnabel winning 34-12.
Next: Bye
5. Ruston (8-2)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: defeated West Monroe 49-44
The Bearcats extended their winning streak to four over the Rebels, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. Junior QB Sam Hartwell passed for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore RB Dalen Powell ran for 70 yards and two TDs. Ahmad Hudson and Josiah Morgan combined for seven catches, 135 yards and two touchdowns. Powell returned a punt 84 yards and a kick for 99 with both going for scores. The top-seeded Bearcats host the No. 16 Westgate (6-4)/No. 17 Airline (7-3) winner. Two years ago, Ruston held off a late Westgate comeback in the playoffs.
Next: Bye
6. Destrehan (8-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: defeated Thibodaux 49-26
Malachi Dabney, Jaylan Ash and Jabari Mack scored touchdowns rushing or receiving from quarterback Jackson Fields, according to Ryan Arena of The St. Charles Herald Guide. Dabney connected with Ash on a 64-yard completion on a trick play that led to a Damien Richard TD run. Destrehan went undefeated in district. The No. 3-seeded Wildcats meet either No. 14Ouachita (6-4) or No. 17 St. Amant (7-3) in the Division I nonselect bracket.
Next: Bye
7. Lafayette Christian (9-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: defeated Lake Arthur (forfeit)
Receivers Brayden Allen and Draylon August have been clutch in the secondary as well, teaming up for five of seven interceptions. The duo also leads the team in receiving with approximately 800 yards combined and 11 touchdowns. Senior Jace Babineaux has 17 catches for 208 yards and six TDs, per statistician Hayden Lessard. The Knights are the No. 1 seed in Division III select. and play the winner of No. 16 Parkview Baptist (5-5)/No. 17 D'Arbonne Woods (6-4).
Next: Bye
8. Neville (7-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: defeated Alexandria 31-14
Sophomore Jarvis Blackson ran for 70 yards on 14 attempts with three touchdowns as the Tigers won the coveted District 2-5A title, according to Jake Martin of The Ouachita Citizen. A two seed in Division I nonselect, Neville has won five of its last six games with a four-point loss to Ruston. Parker Robinson completed 14 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown to Ze'Land Young. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in Division I nonselect. They'll face the winner of No. 15 Thibodaux (8-2)/No. 18 Mandeville (6-4).
Next: Bye
9. Catholic-BR (8-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: defeated Zachary 41-7
Linebacker John Russell Demoss scored two defensive touchdowns, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Baylor Graves threw a touchdown to Jude Chamberlain and ran for a score. Jayden Miles ran for a 34-yard TD as the Bears led 34-7 at halftime. No. 4 Catholic will host the No. 13 Hammond (7-3)/No. 20 Captain Shreve (6-4) winner.
Next: Bye
10. John Curtis Christian (7-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: lost to St. Augustine 55-28
DJ Horton leads the team in receiving with 23 catches for 403 yards and three touchdowns. Jacobi Boudreaux (104-785, 11 TDs) leads in rushing. QB London Padgett is next with 85 carries, 508 yards and six scores. Gavin Ledet has eight TDs on the ground and is averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Isaac Hrabovsky is averaging 11.4 yards per carry (30-341) with three scores. The Patriots host the No 10 St. Thomas More (7-3)/No. 23 Lafayette (6-4).
Next: Bye
11. St. Charles Catholic (9-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: defeated Archbishop Shaw 24-0
The Comets outgained Shaw, 302-15, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Tyler Milioto kicked a field goal. Skyler Edwards carried 25 times for 122 yards and a touchdown. Landree LeBlanc completed 13-of-16 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. St. Charles owns the No. 1 seed in Division II select and will host either No. 16 Northside (5-5) or No. 17 Landry (5-5).
Next: Bye
12. University Lab (8-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: defeated Port Allen 42-6
The Cubs won their seventh straight game since back-to-back losses to Archbishop Rummel and Catholic Baton Rouge. University, a No. 4 seed in Division II select, will face the winner of No. 13 Booker T Washington-SH (6-4)/No. 20 Istrouma (5-5).
Next: Bye
13. Acadiana (7-3)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: defeated Carencro 21-14
Ty Lamartina threw the game-winning pass to Collin DiBetta in the fourth quarter, and Darryus McKinley had a key defensive stop, according to Nick Fontenot of The Acadiana Advocate. The Wreckin' Rams are 7-0 since Travis Gallien's eligibility was restored by the LHSAA. The Rams have a home rematch against Carencro, a team it defeated 21-14 last week., in Division I select.
Next: vs. Carencro (6-4)
14. Alexandria (8-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: lost to Neville 31-14
Karsen Sellers passed for 1,721 yards and 30 touchdowns with three interceptions. Alex Fontenot has 47 catches for 882 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kason Williams has carried 151 times for 1,078 yards and nine scores. The sophomore also has five TD receptions. The fifth-seeded Trojans will face either No. 12 Brother Martin (6-4) or No. 21 Liberty (6-4) in Division I select.
Next: Bye
15. Central-Baton Rouge (8-2)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: defeated Scotlandville 48-7
Junior quarterback Max Gassiott passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns for the defending Division I nonselect champions, who kick off their title defense against No. 28-seeded Dutchtown as the top seed without a bye at No. 6.
Next: vs. Dutchtown (5-4)
16. Southside (8-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: defeated New Iberia 65-7
QB Parker Dies ran for 104 yards on five carries. Justin Williams scored four touchdowns on five carries covering 97 yards as the Sharks wrapped up a No. 8 seed in Division I nonselect. Coby Broussard ran for 34 yards on three carries with a TD. The No. 8 Sharks host No. 25 Prairieville (5-5) in Division I nonselect bi-district.
Next; vs. Prairieville (5-5)
17. West Monroe (7-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: lost to Ruston 49-44
Christian Ponti and Kedrian McNeal kept the Rebels on pace with Ruston, combining for 270 yards and five touchdowns, according to Matt Belinson of The Ruston Daily Leader. The No. 10 Rebels welcome No. 23 South Lafourche to north Louisiana in División I nonselect.
Next: vs. South Lafourche (6-4)
18. Evangel Christian (8-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: defeated Parkway 55-27
Peyton Houston ran for a score and threw for three as the Eagles blasted undefeated Parkway to win the District 1-5A crown for the first time since 2018, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate. Damari Drake ran for 232 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. No. 8 Evangel wild face No. 9 St. Paul's (8-2) or No. 24 Pineville (4-6) in Division I select.
Next: Bye
19. Calvary Baptist (9-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: defeated North Caddo 55-6
The Cavaliers went 6-0 in district. Junior Braylun Huglon has 17 touchdowns and is averaging 109 receiving yards per game. QB Hudson Price has passed for nearly 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. No. 6 CBA will take on either No. 11 Country Day (6-4) or No. 22 Beekman Charter. (3-6) in Division III select.
Next: Bye
20. Iowa (10-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: defeated DeRidder 47-14
The Yellow Jackets nabbed the No. 2 seed in Division II nonselect. Last year, Iowa lost to No. 1 Franklinton in the semifinals. Iowa has a bye and will host either No. 15 Northwest (6-4) or No. 15 South Terrebonne (5-5).
Next: Bye
21. Archbishop Rummel (6-4)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week:: lost to Edna Karr 35-14
The Raiders took a 14-0 lead before Karr stormed back. Jaden Terrance and Coryan Hawkins each ran for a score, according to Blake Caire of Crescent City Sports. No. 11 Rummel which defeated Holy Cross in district 24-3, takes on the No. 22-seeded Tigers again in Division I select.
Next: vs. Holy Cross (4-6)
22. St. Thomas More (7-3)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: defeated North Vermilion 55-7
Cole Bergeron threw four touchdown passes, and Carter Melancon ran for a touchdown.
Next: vs. Lafayette High (6-4)
23. Belle Chasse (9-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: defeated Kenner Discovery 55-0
It was the second straight shutout for Belle Chasse, which got rushing TDs from Amari Ambrose, Dillian Carter and Carter Couvillion, according to Zachary Becnel of Crescent City Sports. The No. 3 Cardinals will meet the winner of No. 14 Pearl River (4-5) and No. 19 Opelousas (3-6) in Division II nonseelct.
Next: Bye
24. Notre Dame (8-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: defeated Welsh 34-20
Joachim Bourgeois, the Lafayette area's second-leading rusher, gained 180 yards on 25 carries with three TDs. He has over 1,400 yards rushing. The No. 2 Pioneers meet the winner of No. 15 Episcopal (5-5) and No. 18 De La Salle (4-6).in Division III select.
Next: Bye
25. Loyola Prep (9-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: defeated Northwood-Shreveport 28-27
QB Bryce Restovich and company have only lost to undefeated North DeSoto, and they put up 49 points against the Griffins. The No. 2 Flyers meet either No. 15 Patrick Taylor (5-5) or No. 18 Belaire (5-5) in Division II select.
Next: Bye
Dropped out: No. 20 Parkway
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App