2024 SBLive Louisiana all-state baseball teams: Catholic-Baton Rouge standout William Schmidt selected top pitcher
After unveiling our All-State softball team earlier this summer, it is now time to do the same for baseball.
Here, now, is the SBLive Louisiana 2024 All-State baseball team, honoring several of the top performers on the diamond across the Pelican State. We will start with the superlative award winners
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
William Schmidt, Sr., Catholic-Baton Rouge
Schmidt endeared himself to LSU fans when he opted out of the recent Major League Baseball Draft to play with the Tigers.
Schmidt was 10-0 for Division I select state champion Catholic, striking out 102 in 62 2/3 innings. He allowed only 19 hits and four earned runs and was "a guaranteed win," according to Prep Baseball Report, which named Schmidt as its Player of the Year.
His decision to stick with LSU set off a domino effect as two other top projected draft picks that were committed to the Tigers followed his lead.
Schmidt was handy with the bat in his hands as well, hitting .292 with 16 RBIs. He threw a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the title game win over John Curtis Christian. Opposing hitters managed just a .093 batting average against the 6-foot-4 right-hander, who also tossed a one-hitter (12 Ks) in the quarterfinal win over Jesuit.
Schmidt, who broke the Catholic single-season strikeout record held by current MLB pitcher Aaron Nola, was predicted to go as high as No. 4 overall in the draft.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brad Bass, Catholic-Baton Rouge
The Bears went 38-2 and won their sixth state championship under Bass, who was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 5A Coach of the Year.
Catholic had a .348 team batting average with 87 doubles, 18 triples, 24 home runs, 132 stolen bases and more walks than strikeouts.
Its pitching staff struck out 302 in 250 innings with an ERA of 1.44. Opponents stole only 37 bases and the Bears, led by catcher Andrew Clapinski (LSU-Eunice commit), caught nine runners stealing.
Catholic, which shut out all four playoff opponents, allowed a total of nine runs during a 20-game winning streak to conclude the season.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Griffin Hebert, Sr. Sam Houston
Hebert led the Broncos to a 32-5 record and the Division I non-select semifinals. The University of Louisiana signee was the MVP of District 3-5A, which included tournament teams Barbe and Acadiana, batting .360 with a .402 on-base percentage, along with six doubles, five triples, four home runs, 25 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Hebert was 6-0 on the mound with 50 strikeouts in 36.1 innings, a 1.15 ERA and three saves. His two-strike single gave the Broncos a short-lived lead in the semifinal loss to West Monroe.
He threw a one-hitter in the third-seeded Broncos' 2-0 win over Live Oak in the quarterfinals, striking out eight on an efficient 77 pitches (one walk).
Hebert, who committed to the Cajuns in 2021, homered and threw another shutout with nine strikeouts in a regional round win over Walker.
HITTER OF THE YEAR
John Pearson, Sr. West Monroe
The Ouachita Citizen's Hitter of the Year led the Division I non-select state champions with 45 RBIs. The LSU commit was the District 2-5A MVP, hitting .378 with 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs.
The 6-foot, 215-pound outfielder - whose older brother Josh plays at LSU - committed to play for the Tigers in 2021. In April, Jake Martin wrote an article in The Ouachita Citizen, detailing how Pearson's grand slam vs. Alexandria happened within minutes of his older brother Josh's homer for LSU.
This summer in Utah, Pearson is hitting .381 with seven home runs, which prompted a comparison to former LSU great Tommy White by MLB Draft senior analyst Joe Doyle.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Devyn Downs, Fr., Sterlington
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound LSU commit played infield and pitched for the Division III non-select runner-up Panthers, tying for team lead in hitting (.381) with four home runs and 21 RBIs. He struck out the side in the title game against South Beauregard and was clocked at 91 miles per hour this summer by Perfect Game Scout, which wrote on X about Downs: "Easy delivery with big arm talent. ... Nice day at the plate as well."
Pitchers
First Team
Diego Corrales, Sr., Barbe
Corrales went 8-1 with an 0.73 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 67 innings for the Division I non-select runner-up Buccaneers. Corrales, who is staying close to home as a McNeese St. signee, batted .313 with two doubles, a home run, 25 RBIs, 29 runs and 13 stolen bases. He had a .987 fielding percentage.
Marshall Louque, Jr., Lutcher
The LSU commitment went 9-2 with a 1.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 50 innings. He hit .418 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. Louque threw a shutout and hit a three-run homer in a 5-0 win over Iowa in the Division II nonselect semifinals.
Jace Duhon, Sr., South Beauregard
Had a 10-2 record, 1.10 ERA, three saves, Louisiana-Monroe signee. Duhon was named LSWA Class 3A Outstanding Player after helping the Knights to a 31-3 record, the No. 1 seed, and the Division III non-select title. He threw a complete game three-hitter in a semifinal win over Doyle.
Giancarlo Arencibia, Sr., Archbishop Rummel
The Tulane signee was the Catholic League Pitcher of the Year and the New Orleans Advocate Large School Metro Player of the Year, going 7-3 with a 1.24 ERA. He struck out 108 in 69 1/3 innings and threw 9 1/3 innings in a Division I select semifinal game against John Curtis Christian. Arencibia tossed a regular season no-hitter against John Curtis, which went on to win the playoff game in 11 innings.
Drew Ferguson, Jr., West Monroe
Ferguson, who was District 2-5A co-Pitcher of the Year with teammate Bradyn Cupit, went 9-2 for the Division I non-select state champions with 77 strikeouts in 67 innings and a 1.35 ERA. The Louisiana Tech commit threw a no-hitter in Game 2 of the quarterfinal series vs. Central, which forced a decisive third game.
Sterling Sims, Sr., Sterlington
The Ouachita Citizen Pitcher of the Year went 12-0 for the Division III non-select runner-up Panthers, striking out 71 in 72 innings with a 1.07 ERA. Sims threw a shutout against Berwick in the semifinals.
Bradyn Cupit, Soph., West Monroe
The LSU commit, a southpaw, went 9-1 and was the winning pitcher in the championship vs. Barbe. He had a no-hitter until the fifth in a 5-1 win that avenged a 2023 title game loss to Barbe. Cupit stuck out 89 vs. 17 walks and had a 1.57 ERA.
Brady St. Pierre, Sr., St. Charles Catholic
Southeastern Louisiana signee went 8-1 with 72 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings and a 1.17 ERA. Opposing batters hit just .143 vs. St. Pierre, who shut out Holy Savior Menard in the semifinals to finish his career with a 9-0 postseason record. His fastball was timed at 92 mph this summer while playing with the Gibbs Construction Cardinals.
Garrett Taylor, Sr., St. Frederick
Taylor posted a 9-1 record with a 1.89 ERA and 70 strikeouts vs. 15 walks in 58.1 innings. He hit .412 with 31 RBIs and was the District 2-1A MVP for a team that lost to state champion Opelousas Catholic in the Division IV select quarterfinals.
Camden Sunstrom, Sr., University Lab
Had a 7-3 record, 87 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings and a 2.35 ERA for the Division III select state champions. 2DSports Louisiana posted on X that Sunstrom "can throw all pitches for strikes" after evaluating him at the state tournament.
Grab went 6-0, earning District 6-5A Pitcher of the Year honors while leading the Skippers to their first league title in a decade and a Division I non-select quarterfinal berth. He had 65 strikeouts in 47.2 innings, a 0.44 ERA, two saves and beat Catholic-Baton Rouge (6 2/3 IP, five hits, one run, five strikeouts).
Second Team
Carson Rainwater, Sr., DeQuincy
Had a 6-1 record, 0.86 ERA, 70 K in 51 IP for a team that lost by one run to champion Oak Grove in the Division IV non-select semifinals. Batted .410 with 11 doubles and 12 stolen bases.
Clayton Folks, Jr., South Beauregard
Folks compiled a 10-0 record, 1.01 ERA, 72 strikeouts in 55 innings. Batted .308 with a .423 on-base percentage and 20 RBIs.
Tyler Weimer, Sr., E.D. White
District 8-3A MVP and Nicholls State signee went 6-2 with an 0.79 ERA, 82 strikeouts (12 BB) and hit .352 with four home runs and 25 RBIs.
Seth Leger, Jr., Erath
Went 9-1 with a 2.46 ERA. Hit .416 with three home runs, 13 doubles, 20 RBIs and 30 runs while leading the Bobcats to a Division II non-select No. 4 seed.
Quinn Smith, Sr., Lutcher
The Outstanding Player of the Division II non-select title game had a 9-2 record, a 1.50 ERA and 82 strikeouts in only 39 innings.
Grayden Harris, Sr., Central-Baton Rouge
Harris was a strikeout machine, fanning 104 in 63 2/3 innings with a 1.18 ERA. He shut out eventual champion West Monroe in a Division I non-select quarterfinal series. The Southern Miss signee had a postseason no-hitter vs. Zachary and an 8-3 record as a senior.
Karson Trichel, Jr., Ouachita Christian
The LSU commit had an 8-1 record and 0.80 ERA for the Eagles, who reached the Division IV select semifinals. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has been committed to the Tigers since Jan. 2022.
Ashton Celestine, Jr., Lafayette Christian
Went 6-2 with a 1.61 ERA, striking out 63 in 56.1 innings. Celestine struck out 10 while throwing a complete game four-hitter in a 4-1 win at North Vermilion in the District 4-4A opener.
James Guidry, Jr., Vandebilt Catholic
Went 5-1 with 0.61 ERA, 55 strikeouts in 45.2 innings and 12 walks. Made Class 4A all-state as a sophomore. Led the Terriers to the Division II select semifinals.
Cade Durbin, Jr., Parkview Baptist
UL commit had a 7-1 record, 1.30 ERA, 49 K in 37 2/3 IP for a team that went 31-7 and lost by one run to University Lab in the Division III select semifinals.
Brennan Champagne, Jr., Covenant Christian
The District 7-1A MVP had a 7-1 record and a 1.10 ERA for the second-seeded Lions, who went 31-5 and reached the Division IV select semifinals.
Catchers
First Team
Zach White, Sr., Ouachita Christian
Louisiana-Monroe signee batted a team-high .461 with four triples and five home runs.
Cody Breaux, Sr., North Vermilion
Led the Patriots to a Division II non-select runner-up finish, hitting .340 with 20 stolen bases, 20 runs and 20 RBIs. Signed with Coastal Alabama.
Andrew Clapinski, Jr., Catholic-Baton Rouge
Batted .396 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 45 RBIs.
Second Team
Conor Jordan, Sr., St. Mary's
Led the Tigers in batting average (.478), hits (44), doubles (13) and RBIs (30).
Brennan Broussard, Jr., Erath
Batted .426 with five home runs, 15 doubles and 35 RBIs.
Dalton Sabathe, Jr., Pearl River
Led the 10th-seeded Rebels to upsets of No. 7 West Feliciana and No. 2 Iota to reach the Division II non-select state tourney. Sabathe batted .360 with a .486 on-base percentage, six doubles, three triples, a home run, 25 walks and 36 RBIs.
Utility
First Team
Cole Corbello, Sr., Iowa
The District 3-3A MVP led the 12th-seeded Yellow Jackets to the Division II non-select semifinals, going 10-1 with a save, 64 strikeouts in 68.2 innings, a 1.01 ERA and holding opposing batters to a .176 average. Corbello batted .333 (OBP .471) with eight doubles, two home runs, 18 RBIs, 25 runs and 29 walks. He led Iowa to a state title as a junior.
Dagan Bruno, Sr., John Curtis Christian
Batted .374 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 17 stolen bases and 21 RBIs. Went 5-2 for the Division I select runner-up Patriots with a 2.44 ERA and three saves. He threw 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in the 11-inning semifinal win over Archbishop Rummel.
Jordan Luna, Sr., Opelousas Catholic
Luna, an LSU-Eunice signee, carried his team on the mound when the injury bug bit the staff, going 5-1 with an 0.95 ERA and striking out 56 in 36.2 innings. He hit .320 with nine doubles, three triples, 49 runs and 18 stolen bases.
Owen Galt, Sr., Barbe
UL signee hit .361 with 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 35 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Went 4-0 as a pitcher with an 0.70 ERA and two saves for a Barbe team that went 34-7 and was the No. 1 seed in Division I non-select. Galt, a shortstop, threw a one-hit shutout in Game 3 of the quarterfinal series vs. Mandeville.
Trip Dobson, Sr., Catholic-Baton Rouge
Dobson, a recent UL commit, was 4-0 with three saves and a 1.02 ERA, and he batted .343 with 12 doubles, two triples and three home runs.
Talan Tourelle, Sr., St. Louis Catholic
Tourelle was 6-2 with 59 strikeouts in 60 innings and a 1.86 ERA. He batted .414 with a .611 OBP, four doubles, 18 RBIs, 21 runs, 29 walks and six stolen bases for the top-seeded Division II select runner-up Saints.
Kade Bryant, Jr., Benton
Bryant helped the Tigers to their first state tourney appearance since the program moved to Class 5A, earning Prep Baseball Report All-State honors with a 9-1 record, 1.15 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings. He also hit .362.
Brant Melancon, Sr., Parkview Baptist
Southeastern Louisiana signee was the District 6-3A MVP, going 8-2 on the mound (67 K/41.1 IP) with a 1.02 ERA. Melancon, who allowed only 15 hits, batted .385 with eight doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs.
Second Team
Easton Sanders, Jr., Glenbrook
The Louisiana Tech commitment led the Apaches to the Division IV select finals, going 9-2 on the mound with a 1.49 ERA and 95 strikeouts and hitting .412 with 15 RBIs, 29 runs and 40 walks. No. 11 Glenbrook upset No. 6 St. John, No. 3 Ouachita Christian and No. 2 Covenant Christian in the playoffs.
Braden Mouton, Jr., Central Catholic
Mouton had a 9-3 record with an 0.78 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 71.2 innings. He hit .396 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 RBIs. The Eagles lost in the Division IV select semifinals to Opelousas Catholic.
Adam Brodnax, Jr., Buckeye
The District 2-3A MVP had a 6-1 record, 0.40 ERA and 52 Ks in 52.2 innings. He allowed three earned runs and 28 hits in 10 starts, threw four complete games and batted .274 with three doubles and two triples. Buckeye landed the No. 4 seed in Division II select.
Zeke Wall, Jr., Iota
Wall went 7-2 with a 1.13 ERA, only allowing 18 hits in 49.1 innings with 55 strikeouts. He batted .484 with a home run, 17 doubles, three triples and 45 RBIs.
Caiden Barcia, Sr., Doyle
Went 5-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 51 innings (allowed only 16 hits). Led the Tigers to the Division III non-select semifinals, hitting .387 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 29 RBIs.
Jackson Landry, Sr., Ascension Catholic
The Louisiana-Monroe signee and District 6-1A MVP won the LHSCA All-Star Home Run Derby. He played first base and pitched for the Bulldogs, batting .412 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBIs. He was 3-2 as a pitcher with a 2.75 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 innings.
Wilton Taylor, Sr., St Thomas More
The Cougars' ace, a UL signee, went 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 48.1 innings. He hit .346 with four doubles, a triple and 22 RBIs and led STM to consecutive state tourney appearances. This summer, Taylor has a 2.70 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 13.1 innings for the Acadiana Cane Cutters of the Texas Collegiate League.
Outfielders
First Team
Mark Collins, Sr., Opelousas Catholic
The Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro MVP, a UL signee, hit .491 with 10 doubles, eight triples, a home run, 42 RBIs and 44 runs. He finished his career with 10 home runs, 157 hits and 103 RBIs. Collins also holds several school passing records as the football team's quarterback.
Layden Sepulvado, Sr., South Beauregard
The Outstanding Player of the Division III non-select title game batted .478 with two home runs, 32 RBIs, 47 runs and 33 stolen bases. He was versatile on defense with the ability to play infield or outfield.
Brooks Wright, Sr., Catholic-Baton Rouge
The UL signee hit .422 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 29 RBIs. He was a top receiver on the Bears' state championship football team and was named to the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League all-star team. He is playing with the Lima Locos in Ohio.
Ruben Ramirez, Sr., Archbishop Rummel
The District 9-5A MVP batted .389 (.539 OBP) with seven doubles, two triples, a home run, 17 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and 46 runs. Ramirez signed with Loyola-New Orleans.
Corey Cousin, Sr. Slidell
The District 6-5A MVP went 7-0 on the mound with 77 strikeouts in 53 innings. He hit .450 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 stolen bases. Cousin was committed to Oklahoma, but was recently drafted by Kansas City in the 18th round, so he may consider turning pro.
Kasen Bellard, Sr., Barbe
UL signee hit .455 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and 18 stolen bases. He was 2-1 pitching with a 1.58 ERA and is playing this summer with the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators of the Texas Collegiate League. Bellard and former Barbe teammate Owen Galt helped Lake Charles to a first-place finish in the first half of the season.
Tucker McCabe, Sr., Northwood-Shreveport
Bossier Parish Community College signee hit .447 with four home runs, 22 stolen bases and 30 RBIs. He walked 14 times and was hit by 13 pitches.
Jake Farris, Sr., Teurlings Catholic
The District 4-4A MVP hit .342 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 RBIs for the Division II select champions.
Travis Adams, Jr., Sterlington
The Louisiana-Monroe commit led the Division III non-select runner-up Panthers with a .381 batting average, 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 36 RBIs.
Second Team
Cooper Scott, Sr., Holy Savior Menard
Led the Eagles to the state tournament, going 9-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 59 innings. He hit .293 with eight doubles, five triples, three home runs and 24 walks and signed with LSU-Eunice.
Hutch Grace, Sr., Calvary Baptist
Ouachita Baptist football signee hit .441 with five home runs, 40 RBIs and 23 stolen bases for a Division III select quarterfinal team.
Jayce Lantier, Jr., Iota
Hit .423 with six doubles, a triple, 10 stolen bases and 21 RBIs for the Bulldogs, who went 29-6 and earned the No. 2 seed in Division II non-select (reached the quarterfinals).
Zerrick Jones, Sr., Jena
The Giants' star tailback shined on the diamond, stealing 54 bases and leading his team in several other categories, such as hits (37), average (.420) and runs (51).
Christian Turner, Jr., Haughton
Univ. of Arkansas signee batted .406 with seven home runs, 16 stolen bases and 40 RBIs. Called "a five-tool player" by Haughton coach Glenn Maynor in an article by Jimmy Watson of the Shreveport Times.
Cooper Wakefield, Fr., St. Martin's Episcopal
Wakefield was the district MVP, playing center field and shortstop when not pitching (4-1, 0.79 ERA, 32 K/35 IP). He was the winning pitcher in the district championship vs. Riverside and batted .350 with a .487 on-base percentage.
Luke Delafield, Soph., North DeSoto
The Griffins' star quarterback batted .446 to lead his team to the Division II non-select quarterfinals.
Cooper Martin, Sr., Lafayette Christian
The Baton Rouge Community College signee batted .388 with 10 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 37 RBIs, 42 runs and 21 stolen bases.
Infielders
First Team
Jack Ruckert, Jr., Catholic-Baton Rouge
The Bears' shortstop, an LSU commit, hit .452 with 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 40 RBIs.
Trey Hawsey, Sr. West Monroe
The state champion Rebels' first baseman hit .392 with 17 doubles, three triples and four home runs (41 RBIs). The Louisiana Tech signee is West Monroe's all-time hits leader (173). He closed the championship vs. Barbe as a relief pitcher, was a three-time LSWA Class 5A all-state selection, and hit a three-run walkoff homer in the 2023 semifinals.
Brock Louque, Sr., Lutcher
The second baseman, a Nunez CC signee, batted .467 with a home run, 29 RBIs and 54 runs. He was 4-for-4 with a three-run homer this summer while playing for the Gibbs Construction Cardinals.
Hayden Federico, Sr., West Monroe
The Ole Miss signee batted .333 with eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 26 RBIs and what is believed to be a school record 37 walks.
Mikey Ryan, Sr., Archbishop Rummel
The Raiders' shortstop, an LSU signee, totaled 28 hits with a .346 average (.557 OBP), four doubles, two triples, three home runs, 20 stolen bases, 20 RBIs and 29 runs.
Everett Denny, Sr., Jesuit
The Catholic League Hitter of the Year had a .418 average (.612 OBP) with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs, 33 walks and 38 hits. He was 4-3 as a pitcher with a 3.04 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46 innings.
William Patrick, Jr., St Frederick
The LSU commit hit 429 with three home runs, 15 stolen bases and 29 RBIs. He displayed 103 mph exit velocity at the Perfect Game Showcase earlier this month. Perfect Game Scout wrote on X that Patrick has 'high end tools/athleticism with a ton of offensive upside."
Jackson Bradley, Jr., Oak Grove
The Louisiana Tech quarterback commit hit .444 with eight doubles and 22 RBIs and went 3-3 on the mound with a 3.96 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 48.1 innings for the Division IV non-select state champions.
Second Team
Blayne McFerren, Sr., North DeSoto
Louisiana-Monroe signee batted .442 with four home runs, 22 RBIs and 37 runs.
Will Power, Soph., Teurlings Catholic
Batted .381 with nine doubles, two triples and a team-high 30 RBIs for the Division II select champs.
Jake McCann, Jr., University Lab
The Outstanding Player of the Division III select title game batted .325 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run, 15 stolen bases and 20 RBIs.
Tyler Hughes, Sr., Red River
The Centenary signee batted .448 with two home runs and 31 RBIs. As a pitcher, he struck out 89 in 55.2 innings with a 1.50 ERA.
Brody Bower, Sr., Minden
The Bossier Parish Community College signee hit .467 with 24 runs and 32 RBIs and struck out 75 in 57 innings pitched.
Logan Mallard, Sr., South Terrebonne
Mallard hit .471 (.602 OBP) with nine doubles, eight home runs, seven stolen bases, 26 walks, 31 runs and 36 RBIs. He signed with Nicholls State.
Ryan Darrah, Jr., Brother Martin
Shortstop batted .423 with 11 doubles, a home run, 22 stolen bases and 39 runs. He threw a three-hitter vs. Archbishop Rummel and was named The Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for June after Darrah hit .857 (18-for-21) with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 RBIs.
Cameren Parks, Sr., Glenmora
LSU-Alexandria signee hit .440 from the leadoff spot with 23 stolen bases and 45 runs and went 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA for a team that lost to eventual state champion University in the regional round.
Mike Coppage | @SBLive_LA