2024 SBLive Louisiana all-state softball teams: Calvary Baptist's Ramsey Walker named Player of the Year
Congrats to the members of the SBLive Louisiana 2024 All-State Softball Team.
We narrowed down our list to just under 100 players. Why so many, you may ask?
The seven Louisiana Sports Writers Association all-state softball teams each listed 17 first team and several dozen honorable mention players, which brings that total to a few hundred players. With 40 schools making the state tournament and 10 state champions, 100 players doesn't sound like so many.
Even then, it was extremely difficult to narrow the list from hundreds of deserving candidates. But now, here is a look at the 2024 SBLive Louisiana All-State team, beginning with the superlative award winners.
Player of the Year
Ramsey Walker, Sr., Calvary Baptist
The University of Arkansas signee batted .583 with 22 home runs, the most in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, and totaled 65 RBIs, 61 runs and 28 walks. Walker, the Cavaliers' shortstop, was part of a senior class that went 16-0 in the postseason during their career. She hit a three-run homer in the 10-9 win over Houma Christian in the title game and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, according to Roy Lang of the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate. Walker was the LSWA's Class 2A Outstanding Player. As a sophomore, she was the Class 1A Outstanding Player.
Pitcher of the Year
Maddie Taylor, Sr., Sterlington
The McNeese State signee went 19-1 with a 0.96 ERA and 146 strikeouts (issuing only 17 walks) in 101.2 innings for the 33-1 Division III non-select state champions. She hit a team-high .463 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs. Taylor, who was named "Miss Softball" by the LSWA, coaxed a bases-loaded walk to score the decisive run in the 1-0 championship win over Doyle. She was also the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game five-hitter.
Hitter of the Year
Kennedy Marceaux, Sr. Kaplan
The University of Alabama signee was named Louisiana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. She hit .615 with 21 home runs, 14 doubles, six triples and 50 RBIs, had an on-base percentage of .704, and was 25-of-25 on stolen bases. Marceaux, who led the Pirates to a 2023 state championship, is ranked as the No. 7 player in the nation by Extra Innings Softball. She finished her career with 83 home runs.
Coach of the Year
Amy Pitre, St. Amant
Pitre's team wasn't necessarily expected to repeat as state champion after the Gators split their first six games and didn't win the district title, but she ultimately claimed a fourth title at the Baton Rouge-area program. The third-seeded Gators (25-10) survived a one-run slugfest vs Sam Houston in the quarterfinals before defeating No. 2 Southside and No. 4 Ponchatoula by five runs apiece in Sulphur.
Newcomer of the Year
Kenley Sonnier, 8th Grade, Catholic-New Iberia
Sonnier destroyed varsity pitching with an incredible season that saw her hit .709 with 16 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 63 runs and 65 RBIs. She is ranked in the Top 100 players nationally by Line Drive Softball.
Pitchers
First Team
Kynzee Anderson, So., Calvary Baptist
The No. 1 Cavaliers captured their fourth straight state title by defeating No. 3 Houma Christian in the Division III select finals. Anderson had a 23-2 record for Calvary Baptist (36-2), which was ranked nationally, with a 1.48 ERA and 257 strikeouts vs. 44 walks. Anderson, who camped at the University of Missouri in June, is playing for the D1VISION 18-u team this summer. She struck out 33 in 16.2 innings with one walk and one earned run in a tournament.
Kayla Giardina, Sr., Archbishop Chapelle
Giardina was a double threat as a pitcher and hitter. She posted a 21-4 record in the circle with 285 strikeouts vs. 55 walks and a 1.13 ERA and was named Outstanding Player of the Division I select title game win over district rival John Curtis. Giardina, who struck out 12 in the 2-1 victory, set up the winning run with a sixth-inning double. For the season, she batted .348 with a .455 on-base percentage and hit four home runs. Giardina signed with Southern Miss. and repeated as New Orleans Advocate Metro Player of the Year.
Margaret Oge, So., St. Thomas More
The left-hander led the Cougars to the No. 1 seed and the Division I select semifinals, going 24-4 with a 1.61 ERA. She held opponents to a .172 batting average, struck out 169 in 177.1 innings and was named the Acadiana Advocate All-Metro MVP. Oge is playing with Hotshots Premier 16-u Falterman this summer.
Corin Talbot, Sr., Vandebilt Catholic
Talbot was named LSWA Class 4A Outstanding Player. She was 14-4 in the circle for the Division II select state champions, striking out 154 with a 1.74 ERA. She was a major threat at the plate also, hitting .415 with 17 home runs, 49 hits and 56 RBIs. The Southwest Mississippi CC signee threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and homered in the semifinal win over Archbishop Hannan, then homered twice against Buckeye in the championship.
Blair Clement, Fr., Lutcher
The Outstanding Player of the Division II select title game had a 16-5 record with 146 strikeouts and a 2.10 ERA. She batted .305 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. Clement hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and pitched a complete game in a 9-4 win over North DeSoto that snapped the Griffins' 17-game postseason winning streak that dated back to 2019. She is playing with the Louisiana Thunderbolts Clement 14-u team this summer.
Olivia Henry, Sr., Buckeye
Henry totaled more than 700 strikeouts during her career, which will continue at Southeastern Louisiana University. As a senior, she was 19-5 with two saves, 182 strikeouts and a 0.93 ERA. At the plate, she batted .477 with 13 doubles, four triples, a home run and 30 RBIs. She held opponents to a .184 batting average while tossing four no-hitters and a perfect game. Henry is a two-time state champion, the District 2-3A MVP and was a member of the 2024 Division II select runner-up squad.
Laney Johnson, Sr., North DeSoto
The Louisiana Tech signee went 21-3 for the Division II non-select runner-up Griffins with a 1.47 ERA and 198 strikeouts. She batted .411 with 15 home runs and limited opposing batters to a .186 average.
Second Team
Rylee Guillot, Jr., Grace Christain
Guillot led top-seeded Grace Christian to the Division V select state championship, winning 21 games in the circle with 221 strikeouts (and hitting .429).
Kallie Gibson, So., North Vermilion
Gibson paced the Patriots to the Division II non-select semifinals with a 14-4 record, 1.77 ERA and a commanding 211 strikeouts in 123 innings.
Briley LeBeouf, Sr., Kaplan
Went 20-4 with a 1.09 ERA and 246 strikeouts vs. 22 walks over 140 innings pitched. Batted .295 with five home runs, 10 doubles and 25 RBIs.
Katie Kempton, Sr., John Curtis Christian
2.40 ERA, 120 Ks, batted .449.
Abby Froelich, Jr., Dutchtown
10-3, 1.89 ERA for Division I select No. 1 team.
Avery Creech, Sr., Logansport
The National Park (Arkansas) College signee was 16-3 with a 2.56 ERA and 185 strikeouts. She amassed 431 career strikeouts despite missing a season (injury). Creech led the Tigers to the No. 1 seed in Division IV non-select, a semifinal appearance, and a 24-8 record.
Briley Lovell, 8th Grade, Houma Christian
18-8 record, 140 K's, 3.00 ERA; batted .398 with eight doubles, three triples and three home runs for Division III select runner-up team.
Mia Ennis, 8th Grade, Metairie Park Country Day
15-3 record, 71 K's in 45 innings; batted .640 with three home runs.
Catchers
First Team
Aubrey Delatte, Jr., Ascension Catholic
Led the Bulldogs to their first state tourney appearance in several years, hitting .529 with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs. Delatte has joined United Fastpitch 18-u this summer.
Hailey Henry, Sr., Houma Christian
The co-district MVP led her team to a runner-up finish in Division III select, batting .475 with 45 hits, 11 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 63 RBIs. The Northwest Florida signee was all-state her final two seasons.
Rylee San Andres, Sr., St. Charles Catholic
Batted .430 with a .525 on-base percentage and 10 doubles, five homers, 50 RBIs and 30 runs.
Kelsie Schmidt, So., Archbishop Chapelle
Schmidt had a .410 batting average (.505 OBP) with 34 hits, three home runs and 28 RBIs for the Division I select champions.
Cassidy Chouest, Fr., Vandebilt Catholic
Chouest batted .466 with 55 hits, nine home runs and 43 RBIs for the Division II select champions.
Second Team
Shyanne Irvin, Jr., St. Thomas More
The University of Louisiana commit hit .341 with an on-base percentage of .520, totaling five doubles, nine home runs, 32 RBis and 29 walks. She helped the Cougars to a 2023 state title and is playing this summer with Hotshots National.
Hannah Potter, So., Pope John Paul II
Potter threw out 10 baserunners for a quarterfinals team and batted .465 with 13 doubles, six home runs, 40 runs and 46 RBIs.
Kylee Savant, Jr., Doyle
The LSU commit, a defensive stalwart, batted .343 with a home run and 23 RBIs while often asked to move runners along with a bunt or intentionally placed hit.
Payton Miller, Jr., North DeSoto
A Georgia Tech commit, Miller batted .448 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs for a Division II non-select runner-up squad.
Maddie Bourgeois, So., Lutcher
Described as the Division II non-select state champions' "offensive leader," Bourgeois hit .388 with 28 RBIs.
Brooklyn Gerald, Sr., Opelousas Catholic
Led the Division IV select champions in hits. Veteran catcher with a knack for calling the right pitch.
Avery Killian, So., Mount Carmel
Ranked as the No. 15 catcher in the nation by Extra Innings, Killian batted .421 with a .607 on-base percentage at a recent tournament. She is playing this summer with Louisiana Voodoo Gold 16-u and made first team all-district in the Catholic League.
Infielders
First Team
Alix Franklin, Sr., St. Amant
The LSU signee and repeat all-state selection did it again, leading the Gators to a second straight Division I non-select championship. Franklin, the LSWA Class 5A Outstanding Player, batted .533 with 18 home runs, 57 runs and 42 RBIs - all while being walked 47 times.
Zoey Fitts, Jr., Montgomery
Fitts hit .550 with 11 home runs, 58 RBIs and four stolen bases and collected 18 walks while striking out only twice. She had a .629 on-base percentage and was named LSWA Class 1A Outstanding Player. Fitts is playing with the Gulf Coast Shockers 18-u this summer and went 5-for-10 in a tournament.
Jadyn Yesso, Sr., Houma Christian
Yesso paced the Warriors to their first title game appearance in 15 years, batting .454 with 44 hits, 13 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 52 RBIs. Houma Christian (23-10) run-ruled 2023 runner-up D'Arbonne Woods in the quarterfinals and ousted No. 2 St. Charles Catholic in the semifinals. The win over St. Charles avenged a loss in the 2022 semis.
DJ Lynch, Sr., Calvary Baptist
The Northwestern State signee terrorized opposing pitchers from the leadoff spot where she batted .617 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs, 52 RBIs and 54 runs. Lynch, who played second base, only struck out four times in 38 games and hit a two-run home run in a 6-4 win over local rival and fellow national power North DeSoto.
Sara Kate Booker, Sr., Many
The Northwestern State signee batted .606 with six home runs, 32 RBIs, 38 runs, 40 hits and 18 stolen bases despite missing 11 games to injury. She was an LSWA Class 2A first-team selection as an infielder. Many (17-12) reached the Division III non-select semifinals as a No. 11 seed. Booker, who helped the Tigers to consecutive state titles as an underclassman, is listed as an outfielder on the NSU roster. She moved from the outfield to shortstop as a senior and made first team all-state four years.
Lexi McLin, Jr., Loreauville
The third baseman batted .480 and showed elite power with 11 doubles, seven triples, 14 home runs, 58 RBIs, 51 runs and 12 stolen bases for the Tigers, who went 28-6 and reached the Division III non-select quarterfinals as a No. 7 seed.
Camryn Becnel, Sr., E.D. White
Becnel batted .425 with 48 hits, 47 runs, 34 RBIs and six home runs while earning co-District MVP. The Northwestern State signee led the Cardinals to a 22-10 record and a Division II select semifinal appearance as a No. 4 seed. E.D. White lost to No. 1 Buckeye, 3-2, at the state tournament.
Cayden Tullier, So., East Ascension
Tullier, a member of the USA National softball team, batted .506 with 18 home runs, 48 RBIs and 65 runs and paced the Spartans to the Division I non-select quarterfinals as a No. 12 seed. East Ascension upset No. 5 West Monroe in the second round with Tullier hitting a two-run homer.
Kai Goodman, Sr., John Curtis Christian
Third baseman had a .473 batting average (.574 OBP), 43 hits, 19 stolen bases and seven home runs. Previously an outfielder, Goodman led the Patriots to a No. 2 seed and a Division I select runner-up finish.
Abby Troquille, Sr., Tioga
The Southern Miss signee was the District 2-4A MVP, hitting .566 with a .649 on-base percentage, 49 hits, eight doubles, 13 triples, three home runs, 30 RBIs, 50 runs and 25 stolen bases. She made just two errors in 79 chances at shortstop.
Hannah Herrington, Sr., Merryville
Herrington, a second baseman, was the District 5-1A MVP, hitting .514 from the leadoff spot with 26 RBIs and 44 runs. She stole 32 bases and was only thrown out once - in a playoff win vs. Lakeside.
Taylor Gongre, Jr., Montgomery
Gongre batted .510 with 10 home runs and 58 RBIs. She played second & third base while sprinkling in some innings at pitcher and in the outfield for the Division IV non-select champs. Her double in the title game scored Zoey Fitts with the winning run and earned Gongre SBLive Louisiana Player of the Week Honors.
Mia Norwood, Sr., North DeSoto
UL signee batted .378 with 18 home runs, 43 RBIs and 47 runs.
Kennedy Stutes, Jr., St. Thomas More
A UL commitment, Stutes made only two errors at shortstop for a fielding percentage of .976. She batted .408 with 14 doubles, eight home runs, 37 RBIs, 39 runs and struck out only seven times.
Second Team
Madelyn Halle, Jr., Pineville
Halle, considered the top defensive first baseman and power hitter in Rapides Parish, committed no errors in 230 chances and batted .347 with 11 home runs, 30 walks, 46 RBIs and a .507 on-base percentage for a Division I select state tourney team.
Sarah Grace Buckels, Jr., Alexandria
Described as the Trojans' "strongest hitter" and a "big leader," Buckels batted .485 with a .576 on-base percentage, 50 hits, 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 39 RBIs. She played anywhere from second base to shortstop to third, depending on the pitcher.
Bri Fontenot, Jr., Kinder
The Yellow Jackets' third baseman was the District 3-3A MVP, finishing the season with a .583 average, 41 hits, 18 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .895 fielding percentage.
Addison Harvey, Sr., University Lab
The Cubs' shortstop batted .636 with six home runs, 36 RBIs, 53 runs and 40-plus stolen bases.
Haydyn Schexnayder, Jr., Iota
The Bulldogs' first baseman led her team to a Division II non-select quarterfinal appearance, hitting .404 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 24 runs and 44 RBIs.
Christina Curtis, Sr., Ponchatoula
District MVP totaled 53 hits with a .473 average, 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 22 RBIs and five stolen bases. Ponchatoula, the No. 4 seed in Division I non-select, finished as runner-up to St. Amant.
Hayden Traub, So., Mount Carmel
Traub hit for a .429 average (.537 OBP) with 26 RBIs, nine doubles, two home runs and was 2-0 in the circle with 12 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. She helped the Cubs to a No. 4 seed and a Division I select quarterfinal berth.
Rheagan Montgomery, Jr., Ouachita Parish
Batted .442 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 48 RBIs.
Maddy Stringer, Jr., North DeSoto
The Louisiana Tech commit batted .449 with 17 home runs, 42 runs and 43 RBIs.
Kylie Boutte, So., Teurlings Catholic
The Rebels' second baseman led her team to the Division II select quarterfinals with a .515 batting average, 17 doubles, 10 triples, five home runs, 54 RBIs, 51 runs and 13 stolen bases.
Kassidy Rivero, Jr., Doyle
The Tigers' third baseman, a repeat all-state selection, batted. 386 with six home runs. She has a 4.0 GPA and is playing with D1VISION 16-u national team this summer.
Corrin Cashio, Sr., Riverside Academy
Cashio was the district MVP, hitting .519 from her second base position with 13 doubles and two triples for a Division IV select quarterfinal team.
Emily Deselle, Sr., Holy Savior Menard
Deselle led the Eagles to the Division III select quarterfinals, hitting a team-high .554 with a .626 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 42 runs, 43 RBIs and 51 hits.
Aubrey Hobbs, Sr., Sam Houston
The first baseman batted .411 with nine doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 44 RBIs. The Broncos lost by one run, 8-7, in the Division I non-select quarterfinals at St. Amant.
Utility Players
First Team
Cali Deal, Jr., Quitman
The LSU commit led her team to the Division V non-select state title with a 20-3 record (0.98 ERA) as a pitcher and a .440 batting average with four home runs and 30 RBIs. Deal, who was named the LSWA's Class B Outstanding Player, is a member of the Texas Bombers Gold 16-u team.
Sydni Stanga, Sr., Ponchatoula
Stanga was as clutch as it gets, blasting a walk-off grand slam with her team trailing 12-10 with two outs in the seventh inning in the quarterfinals vs. East Ascension. She batted .409 with seven doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 51 RBIs. As a pitcher, Stanga was 18-7 with a 3.81 ERA for the Division I non-select runner-up.
Alyssa Soileau, Sr., Loreauville
Soileau was an LSWA Class 2A first-team selection after posting a 20-4 record with a 2.13 ERA. The LSU-Alexandria signee is the LHS record holder for career and single-season strikeouts. As a senior, she struck out 197 batters in 131 innings and batted .505 with nine home runs, 12 doubles, three triples, 45 RBIs, 54 runs and 20 stolen bases.
Brighley Crayon, Sr., Montgomery
Crayon was named Outstanding Player of the Division IV non-select championship game, a 5-3 win over fifth-seeded French Settlement. The Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee topped 600 career strikeouts and finished her senior season with a 22-6 record and a 2.91 ERA while hitting .383 with a homer, 23 RBIs and 27 runs for third-seeded Montgomery.
Abby Dagro, So., Ponchatoula
The LSWA Class 5A first team all-state selection batted .525 with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 47 RBIs and seven stolen bases. She had a 7-1 record in the circle with four saves and a 2.05 ERA.
Allie Chrislip, Jr., Sterlington
The Panthers had no slip ups with Chrislip in the circle as she went 12-0 with a 0.70 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 69.2 innings. She hit .402 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs. Chrislip threw a no-hitter in the Panthers' 12-0 quarterfinal win over Caldwell Parish, striking out 13 of 15 hitters.
Kiette Cooper, So., Jena
Cooper led her team to the state tournament, a journey that included a long Saturday afternoon road trip to face 2023 champion Kaplan in the quarterfinals. She went 19-9 with a 2.46 ERA and 301 strikeouts in 193.2 innings and batted .406 with five home runs and 35 RBIs.
Hailey Peterson, Sr., Haynes Academy
Three-time all-state player who led Haynes to the Division II select quarterfinals with a 19-7 record in the circle (2.50 ERA) and a .528 batting average with 10 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 49 RBIs.
Second Team
Charli Neumann, Jr., St. John-Plaquemine
Neumann posted a 9-4 record with a 2.35 ERA and 92 strikeouts and hit .592 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs.
Camryn Reeves, Sr., East Beauregard
The District 5-1A MVP compiled a 15-7 record with a 2.01 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 101 innings. She batted .592 (.645 OBP) with 17 doubles, five triples and two home runs.
Haley Martin, Jr., Calvin
Martin was an LSWA Class C first team all-state pick, hitting .389 and recording 193 strikeouts in the circle for Calvin, which lost in the Division V non-select quarterfinals to top-seeded Quitman.
Paige Reuther, Fr., Mount Carmel
11-3 in the circle with a 2.05 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 99 innings. Batted .367 with a .487 OBP, four home runs, seven doubles and 19 RBIs.
Lauren Baudoin, So., Vandebilt Catholic
Baudoin hit .385 with five home runs, 37 RBIs and 45 hits and had a 1.13 ERA with 112 strikeouts for the Division II select champions.
Malloy Miles, Fr., French Settlement
Miles, who made all-state as an eighth-grader, led her team to a Division IV non-select runner-up finish. She had an 18-9 record as a pitcher with a 2.94 ERA and 211 strikeouts and hit .341 with 17 extra-base hits and 23 RBIs.
Kamryn Cancienne, So., St. Charles Catholic
Cancienne was the District co-MVP and had a 14-6 record with a 1.62 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .225 average. She batted .430 with 10 doubles, a triple and 30 RBIs.
Shelbee Gros, So., E.D. White
Gros, who is playing with the Farm System Prospect 16-u team this summer, led the Cardinals to the state tournament. She had a 2.76 ERA and hit .355 with 23 RBIs.
Christina Lambert, Sr., Tioga
Lambert went 17-5 with a 2.22 ERA and 106 strikeouts (24 BB) in 113.1 innings. She hit .423 with five home runs and 41 RBIs.
Outfielders
First Team
Landrie Crockett, Sr., West Ouachita
Crockett was named The Ouachita Citizen's "Hitter of the Year," ripping the softball at a .486 average with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. She is the Chiefs' career home run leader (45) and once smashed five homers in five consecutive at-bats.
Haleigh Cushenberry, Sr., Live Oak
The Jacksonville (Alabama) State signee batted .445 with nine extra-base hits, 41 stolen bases and 64 runs and led her team to the Division I non-select semifinals.
Makinzey Elisar, Sr., St. Amant
Leadoff hitter and Outstanding Player of the title game for repeat state champion St. Amant, the LSU-Eunice signee hit .468, scored 50 runs and stole 30 bases. Elisar had two hits, scored twice and made "multiple stellar plays in center field" to lift the Gators to their ninth state title, according to Robin Fambrough of the Baton Rouge Advocate.
Shelby Taylor, Jr., Doyle
The Univ. of Houston commit was the Baton Rouge Advocate Small School All-Metro MVP after hitting .531 with 20 RBIs. She led Doyle to a 24-6 record and a No. 2 seed in the Division III select playoffs. The Tigers lost,1-0, in the finals to Sterlington.
Malayna Daigle, Jr., Notre Dame
Daigle hit .609 with 17 home runs, 70 RBIs and 57 runs while leading the Pioneers to a Division III select semifinal berth. The McNeese State commit is playing with Texas Bombers Gold 18-u this summer.
Jaci Gary, Jr., Southside
The Sharks made their first appearance at the state tournament, and Gary was their top offensive threat, batting .470 with 14 home runs, 21 doubles, two triples, 60 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. She totaled five hits and 11 RBIs in playoff wins over Chalmette and West Ouachita. Gary is playing with Strykers National 16-u this summer.
Allie Domangue, Sr., Archbishop Chapelle
The Division I select state champion Chipmunks' center fielder is described as "a high energy team leader." She batted .451 while hitting in the leadoff spot for 2/3 of the season, finishing with 46 hits, a .521 on-base percentage and 22 RBIs. Domangue upped the ante in the postseason, hitting at a .500 clip in the four victories for fifth-seeded Chapelle, which upset No. 4 Mount Carmel, No. 1 St. Thomas More and No. 2 John Curtis.
Cheyenne Jenkins, Sr., Archbishop Hannan
The Hawks' leadoff hitter batted .522 with a 588 on-base percentage, totaling 60 hits, 50 runs, nine triples, 10 walks, 26 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. The Louisiana-Monroe signee only struck out 10 times for a Division II select semifinal team.
Emma Bailey, Jr., St. Thomas More
Described as the Cougars' "tone setter," Bailey batted .552 with a .597 on-base percentage, a double, three triples, 20 RBIs, 46 runs and was 25-for-25 on stolen bases.
Miley Percle, Jr., John Curtis Christian
Batted .450 with a .496 on-base percentage, 46 hits and 27 stolen bases.
Bailey Nelson, Sr., Mount Carmel
The Cubs' leadoff hitter was always a tough out with her blazing speed. She hit .451 with a .561 on-base percentage and three triples. Nelson went 3-for-3 in a regional playoff win over Acadiana.
Second Team
Ava West, Fr., Sterlington
West batted .380 with a team-high 38 RBIs and tied Maddie Taylor for the lead with 10 home runs. The daughter of head coach Brian West helped the Panthers to the Division III non-select state title and earned the program national acclaim.
Laila Clark, Sr., Brusly
Clark had no problems getting started after missing the first two weeks of the season due to the basketball playoffs. The returning all-state player, a William Carey signee, batted .514 with eight home runs, 33 RBIs, 42 runs and 15 extra-base hits.
Bailey Adams, Sr., Cedar Creek
Adams hit .464 with three home runs, 28 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. The No. 17 Cougars gave No. 1 Opelousas Catholic a tough test before falling, 3-0, in the Division IV select regional round.
Kenzie Nino, Sr., LaSalle
Nino batted .407 with five home runs, 28 runs and 34 RBIs for a Division IV non-select quarterfinals team.
Kamille Lightfoot, Sr., Central Catholic
The District 7-1A MVP hit .483 with almost half of her hits (13-of-29) going for home runs.
Carlie Guile, Fr., Calvary Baptist
Guile played error-free defense and was another big bat in a formidable lineup (.410, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, 43 runs).
Kaylee Bradley, Jr., Oakdale
Batted. 449 with four doubles, four triples, a home run, 19 RBIs, 31 runs and 10 stolen bases for a seventh-seeded team that upset No. 2 Oak Grove in the quarterfinals to reach the state tournament.
Nolyn Bruyninckx, Sr., Caldwell Parish
Batted .391 with five home runs, 31 RBIs, 39 runs and 12 stolen bases for a Division III non-select quarterfinal team.
Alivia Singletary, So., Iowa
Led her team to the Division II non-select quarterfinals (lost 1-0 at North Vermilion), hitting .476 with a .549 on-base percentage, three doubles, a home run, 28 RBIs, 28 stolen bases and 54 runs.
Ashley Little, Jr., Opelousas Catholic
Little led the top-seeded Vikings to their first state title, posting a 17-4 record with a 1.39 ERA, 180 strikeouts and 38 walks. Opelousas Catholic (25-6) beat district rival Catholic of Pointe Coupee, 1-0, in the Division IV select championship game. Little was named Outstanding Player, striking out seven and throwing all 11 innings. She is verbally committed to Nicholls State, made the LSWA Class 1A all-state team, and is playing with United Fastpitch Albert 18-u this summer.
Mike Coppage | @SBLive_LA