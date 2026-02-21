Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? - Feb. 21, 2026
With the first week of the high school softball season completed in Northeast Florida, it is time to take a look at some of the outstanding individual performances in the opening week.
Trinity Christian Academy, Matanzas, St. Augustine, Middleburg and Mandarin lead the way as these schools each have two players that have been nominated. Meanwhile, there are a number of other schools throughout the area that have one player nominated as each individual had an outstanding week of play.
Lastly, not only do we have nominees that showcased their offensive prowess; a number of our nominees were also stellar in the field when it came to defense. We also cannot forget some of the stellar pitching performances of the week, as we have also nominated a number of players who were dealing from the circle.
Here are this week's nominations:
Madden Lutze, Bolles
In the 4-2 win over Nease, Lutze finished with two hits, one home run, one RBI and scored twice. From the circle, she pitched a complete game allowing just one hit, one earned run, four walks and struck out 15 batters.
Lily Maguire, Atlantic Coast
In the 16-0 win over First Coast, Maguire hit one home run, two doubles, four RBIs and scored four runs. She also pitched two innings and recorded four strikeouts. In the 3-2 loss to Baker County, Maguire managed to hit one double that drove in a run. From the circle, she pitched five innings allowing three earned runs and struck out five batters.
Rylee Murallo, Fernandina Beach
In the 22-4 win over Raines, Murallo was 2/2, both of which were extra base hits. She hit one triple, one double, scored twice and drove in seven runs. She also finished with five putouts on the defensive side of the ball.
Sawyer Butacan, Trinity Christian Academy
In the 17-0 win over Old Plank Christian Academy, Butacan finished with three hits, two triples, five RBIs and scored three runs. In the second game of the week which was a 10-6 win over Orange Park, Butacan went 2/3 with four RBIs.
Caitlyn Boshell, Bishop Snyder
Boshell went 2/4 with one home run, four RBIs and one run scored in the 10-5 win over Orange Park. She also pitched a complete game and earned the win. Boshell allowed four hits, three earned runs, five walks and struck out 15 batters.
Gus Campbell, St. Augustine
In the 9-4 loss to Ponte Vedra, Campbell was 3/3 with one home run, two RBIs, two stolen bases and scored two runs. In the 15-0 win over Seabreeze, Campbell finished with three hits, one triple, one stolen base and scored two runs.
Olivia Urbina, West Nassau
In the 15-5 win over Providence School, Urbina finished with two hits, one of which was a home, and the other was a triple. She was drove in three runs and scored three runs as well. Lastly, she pitched 2.2 innings allowing one hit and striking out two batters. In the 4-0 win over Yulee, Urbina tallied three more hits for the week.
Rommeney Patrey, Bartram Trail
In the 5-2 win over Union County, Patrey pitched a complete game where she allowed six hits, two earned runs, one walk and struck out 10 batters. In the 7-5 loss to Fletcher, Patrey pitched four innings, allowed one hit, zero runs and struck out seven batters. In the final win of the week which was an 8-2 win over Beachside, Patrey pitched another complete game allowing eight hits, two earned runs and struck out 10 batters. She finished the week with a 1.56 ERA.
Dixie Tessier, University Christian
Tessier picked up the win in the 9-5 victory over Madison County. She pitched five innings, allowed two walks and struck out 11 batters in the process. In the 11-1 win over Bradford, Tessier went 2/3 with one double, three RBIs and scored two runs.
Sophia Staub, Matanzas
In the 15-0 win over Flagler Palm Coast, Staub was 3/3 with one double, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Ava Henige, Matanzas
Henige finished with two hits, one home run, three RBIs and one run scored in the victory over Flagler Palm Coast.
Sophia Holt, St. Joseph Academy
In the 18-1 win over Father Lopez, Holt tallied four hits, two triples, five RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. She also earned the win from the circle with five innings of work. Holt allowed one hit, zero earned runs, one walk and struck out eight batters.
Mallie Meadows, Beachside
In the 9-6 win over Flagler Palm Coast, Meadows finished with three hits, one double, three RBIs and scored two runs.
Madelyn Lasater, Trinity Christian Academy
Lasater finished with two hits, both of which were extra base hits, three RBIs and two runs scored in the 17-0 win over Old Plank Christian Academy. She also pitched four innings allowing just one hit, one walk and struck out nine batters. In the 7-4 win over Christ's Church Academy, Lasater tallied two hits, two RBIs and scored one run. In addition to her nine strikeouts versus Old Plank, she struck out six combined batters versus Orange Park and CCA.
Kalyn Willis, St. Augustine
In the win over Seabreeze, Willis tallied three hits, one double, three RBIs, one stolen base and scored twice. From the circle, she pitched a perfect game with 11 strikeouts in four innings in the run rule win.
Emmalyn Gensch, Stanton
In the 21-0 win over Parker, Gensch was 2/4 with one home run, four RBIs and scored four runs. Defensively, she tallied nine putouts in as many chances.
Rylan Degrande, Menendez
In the 5-2 win over St. Johns County Day, Degrande hit one triple, one home run and scored two runs. In the 9-8 loss to Palatka, Degrande finished with two home runs and scored three runs.
Ella Springer, Christ's Church Academy
In the 23-1 victory over Parsons Christian Academy, Springer finished with two hits, one home run, five RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored.
Tiffany Semack, Fletcher
In the wins over Sandalwood and Bartram Trail, Semack finished with three total hits, one home run, one triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Semack also pitched a complete game in the win over Sandalwood where she allowed four earned runs and struck out four batters.
Izzy Screws, Baldwin
In the 11-1 win over Hilliard, Screws was 4/4 with three doubles, four RBIs, one stolen base and three runs scored.
Kelsie Salter, Sandalwood
In the first two games of the season, Salter tallied four hits, one home run, two doubles, three RBIs and scored one run. She also picked up her first win of the season in the 13-8 victory over Paxon School for Advanced Studies. She pitched a complete game where she allowed five earned runs and struck out seven batters. In the 14-7 loss to Mandarin, Salter tallied two hits with one RBI.
Madisyn Strickland, Middleburg
In the 7-3 win over Clay, Strickland was 3/3 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. Defensively, she also finished with a perfect fielding percentage that saw her record 10 putouts.
Emma Ward, Middleburg
Ward also went yard in the win over Clay. In addition to her home run, she hit one double, drove in two runs and scored twice.
MaKayla Oxley, Mandarin
In the 14-7 win over Sandalwood, Oxley finished with four hits, one home run, one double, three RBIs and scored two runs.
Madison Cady, Mandarin
Cady added to the offensive output for Mustangs by tallying three hits, three RBIs and scored two runs versus Sandalwood.
Aoife Weaver, Ponte Vedra
In the three wins in the first week of the season, Weaver tallied seven hits, two RBIs and scored five runs. From the circle, she pitched 14 total innings, finished with a 2.00 ERA, allowed four earned runs and struck out eight batters.
