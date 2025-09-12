Baton Rouge High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get Baton Rouge area schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 47 games scheduled across the Baton Rouge metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 17 St. Thomas More vs No. 3 Catholic - B.R., and No. 2 Central vs Denham Springs.
Baton Rouge High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
Acadiana vs Zachary
Albany vs Reed
Amite vs Hammond
Amite County vs Resurrection Catholic
Amite School Center vs St. Patrick
Archbishop Rummel vs University Lab
Ascension Christian vs Central Private
Baker vs Glen Oaks
Belaire vs West Feliciana
Berwick vs Kaplan
Broadmoor vs Brusly
Carroll vs Southern Lab
Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs Crowley
Catholic-B.R. vs St. Thomas More
Catholic - N.I. vs Central Catholic
Central vs Denham Springs
Centreville Academy vs West Lincoln
Comeaux vs Patterson
Donaldsonville vs Port Allen
Dutchtown vs Ponchatoula
East Ascension vs Salmen
Franklin vs Jeanerette
Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy vs Northeast
Independence vs Pine
Jesuit vs White Castle
Jewel Sumner vs Kentwood
Landry vs Thibodaux
Liberty vs White Castle
Livonia vs North Iberville
Madison Prep vs Mandeville
Mendenhall vs South Pike
North Pike vs Terry
Parkview Baptist vs Prairieville
Plaquemine vs Scotlandville
Port Gibson vs Wilkinson County
Springfield vs St. John
St. Michael vs Tara
Walker vs Woodlawn-B.R.
West St. Mary vs Centerville
