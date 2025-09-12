Baton Rouge High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

High School

There are 47 games scheduled across the Baton Rouge metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 17 St. Thomas More vs No. 3 Catholic - B.R., and   No. 2 Central vs Denham Springs.

Acadiana vs Zachary

Albany vs Reed

Amite vs Hammond

Amite County vs Resurrection Catholic

Amite School Center vs St. Patrick

Archbishop Rummel vs University Lab

Ascension Christian vs Central Private

Baker vs Glen Oaks

Belaire vs West Feliciana

Berwick vs Kaplan

Broadmoor vs Brusly

Carroll vs Southern Lab

Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs Crowley

Catholic-B.R. vs St. Thomas More

Catholic - N.I. vs Central Catholic

Central vs Denham Springs

Centreville Academy vs West Lincoln

Comeaux vs Patterson

Donaldsonville vs Port Allen

Dutchtown vs Ponchatoula

East Ascension vs Salmen

Franklin vs Jeanerette

Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy vs Northeast

Independence vs Pine

Jesuit vs White Castle

Jewel Sumner vs Kentwood

Landry vs Thibodaux

Liberty vs White Castle

Livonia vs North Iberville

Madison Prep vs Mandeville

Mendenhall vs South Pike

North Pike vs Terry

Parkview Baptist vs Prairieville

Plaquemine vs Scotlandville

Port Gibson vs Wilkinson County

Springfield vs St. John

St. Michael vs Tara

Walker vs Woodlawn-B.R.

West St. Mary vs Centerville

