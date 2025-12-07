Missouri high school football final scores, results — December 6, 2025
The 2025 Missouri high school football postseason wrapped up Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Thursday, December 4
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 56, Rock Port 46
Friday, December 5
Carthage 28, Platte County 21
Lift for Life Academy 33, Seneca 26
Tipton 39, Putnam County 14
Saturday, December 6
Blair Oaks 59, St. Pius X 0
Kearney 21, Hannibal 14
Lee's Summit 41, Nixa 37
