Missouri high school football final scores, results — December 6, 2025

The 2025 Missouri high school football postseason wrapped up Saturday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Thursday, December 4

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway Co-op 56, Rock Port 46

Friday, December 5

Carthage 28, Platte County 21

Lift for Life Academy 33, Seneca 26

Tipton 39, Putnam County 14

Saturday, December 6

Blair Oaks 59, St. Pius X 0

Kearney 21, Hannibal 14

Lee's Summit 41, Nixa 37

