Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

There are 44 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including two games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 23 Lafayette Christian Academy as they travel to take on No. 3 Central, and No. 20 Madison Prep vs Parkview Baptist.

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 35 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted byLafayette Christian Academy vs Central at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:

Albany vs. Jefferson Rise Charter

Ascension Catholic vs. Episcopal

Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian

Assumption vs. Morgan City

Baker vs. Dunham

Berwick vs. Thrive Academy

Broadmoor vs. St. Michael

Central vs. Lafayette Christian Academy

Central Catholic vs. Central Lafourche

Central Private vs. Springfield

Centerville vs. Gueydan

Covenant Christian Academy vs. St. John

Donaldsonville vs. White Castle

Dutchtown vs. St. Amant

E.D. White vs. South Lafourche

East Ascension vs. Live Oak

East Iberville vs. West St. John

East St. John vs. Thibodaux

Elton vs. Hanson Memorial

Franklin vs. Patterson

Franklinton vs. Jewel Sumner

Glen Oaks vs. Port Allen

Istrouma vs. Landry-Walker

Loyd Star vs. Wilkinson County

Loranger vs. St. Helena College and Career Academy

Madison Prep vs. Parkview Baptist

Northeast vs. Slaughter Community Charter

North Iberville vs. Vinton

Oak Forest Academy vs. Simpson Academy

Opelousas vs. Zachary

Plaquemine vs. West Feliciana

Prairieville vs. Walker

Scotlandville vs. West Monroe

St. Amant vs. Dutchtown

St. Paul's vs. University Lab

