Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 44 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including two games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 23 Lafayette Christian Academy as they travel to take on No. 3 Central, and No. 20 Madison Prep vs Parkview Baptist.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 35 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, highlighted byLafayette Christian Academy vs Central at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
Albany vs. Jefferson Rise Charter
Ascension Catholic vs. Episcopal
Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian
Assumption vs. Morgan City
Baker vs. Dunham
Berwick vs. Thrive Academy
Broadmoor vs. St. Michael
Central vs. Lafayette Christian Academy
Central Catholic vs. Central Lafourche
Central Private vs. Springfield
Centerville vs. Gueydan
Covenant Christian Academy vs. St. John
Donaldsonville vs. White Castle
Dutchtown vs. St. Amant
E.D. White vs. South Lafourche
East Ascension vs. Live Oak
East Iberville vs. West St. John
East St. John vs. Thibodaux
Elton vs. Hanson Memorial
Franklin vs. Patterson
Franklinton vs. Jewel Sumner
Glen Oaks vs. Port Allen
Istrouma vs. Landry-Walker
Loyd Star vs. Wilkinson County
Loranger vs. St. Helena College and Career Academy
Madison Prep vs. Parkview Baptist
Northeast vs. Slaughter Community Charter
North Iberville vs. Vinton
Oak Forest Academy vs. Simpson Academy
Opelousas vs. Zachary
Plaquemine vs. West Feliciana
Prairieville vs. Walker
Scotlandville vs. West Monroe
St. Amant vs. Dutchtown
St. Paul's vs. University Lab
View all Baton Rouge Metro Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here