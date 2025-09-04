Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 47 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including five games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Woodlawn-B.R. vs University Lab at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
View all Baton Rouge Metro Scoreboard
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights No. 11 Destrehan vs No. 3 Catholic (BR) at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full List of Friday Games:
Based on the data provided, here are the matchups listed alphabetically:
Alexandria vs West Feliciana
Amite vs Franklinton
Amite County vs Richton
Ascension Christian vs The Willow School
Assumption vs Donaldsonville
Baker vs Tara
Belaire vs Glen Oaks
Berchmans Academy vs West St. Mary
Berwick vs Morgan City
Brother Martin vs East Ascension
Broadmoor vs Springfield
Brusly vs Port Allen
Byrd vs St. Amant
Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs Red River
Catholic-B.R. vs Destrehan
Central vs De La Salle
Centerville vs Delcambre
Collegiate Academy vs Istrouma
Denham Springs vs Hammond
Dunham vs Parkview Baptist
Dutchtown vs Madison Prep
E.D. White vs Holy Cross
East Ascension vs Brother Martin
East Feliciana vs Kentwood
East Iberville vs Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy
East Jefferson vs Livonia
Episcopal vs St. Michael
Franklin vs Lafayette
Glen Oaks vs Belaire
Hammond vs Denham Springs
Hanson Memorial vs St. John
Holy Cross vs E.D. White
Independence vs Loranger
Istrouma vs Collegiate Academy
Jeanerette vs Patterson
Jewel Sumner vs St. Helena College and Career Academy
Kennedy vs Scotlandville
Liberty vs Southern Lab
Live Oak vs St. Paul's
Morgan City vs Berwick
Natchez vs South Pike
North Pike vs Wesson
Parkview Baptist vs Dunham
Patterson vs Jeanerette
Plaquemine vs Zachary
Ponchatoula vs Walker
Port Allen vs Brusly
Salem vs Wilkinson County
South Lafourche vs Thibodaux
St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Jewel Sumner
St. John vs Hanson Memorial
St. Michael vs Episcopal
St. Paul's vs Live Oak
Thibodaux vs South Lafourche
View all Baton Rouge Metro Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here