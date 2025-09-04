High School

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025

Get Baton Rouge metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season kicks off Week 1.

There are 47 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including five games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourBaton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Woodlawn-B.R. vs University Lab at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights No. 11 Destrehan vs No. 3 Catholic (BR) at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full List of Friday Games:

Based on the data provided, here are the matchups listed alphabetically:

Alexandria vs West Feliciana

Amite vs Franklinton

Amite County vs Richton

Ascension Christian vs The Willow School

Assumption vs Donaldsonville

Baker vs Tara

Belaire vs Glen Oaks

Berchmans Academy vs West St. Mary

Berwick vs Morgan City

Brother Martin vs East Ascension

Broadmoor vs Springfield

Brusly vs Port Allen

Byrd vs St. Amant

Catholic of Pointe Coupee vs Red River

Catholic-B.R. vs Destrehan

Central vs De La Salle

Centerville vs Delcambre

Collegiate Academy vs Istrouma

Denham Springs vs Hammond

Dunham vs Parkview Baptist

Dutchtown vs Madison Prep

E.D. White vs Holy Cross

East Ascension vs Brother Martin

East Feliciana vs Kentwood

East Iberville vs Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy

East Jefferson vs Livonia

Episcopal vs St. Michael

Franklin vs Lafayette

Glen Oaks vs Belaire

Hammond vs Denham Springs

Hanson Memorial vs St. John

Holy Cross vs E.D. White

Independence vs Loranger

Istrouma vs Collegiate Academy

Jeanerette vs Patterson

Jewel Sumner vs St. Helena College and Career Academy

Kennedy vs Scotlandville

Liberty vs Southern Lab

Live Oak vs St. Paul's

Morgan City vs Berwick

Natchez vs South Pike

North Pike vs Wesson

Parkview Baptist vs Dunham

Patterson vs Jeanerette

Plaquemine vs Zachary

Ponchatoula vs Walker

Port Allen vs Brusly

Salem vs Wilkinson County

South Lafourche vs Thibodaux

St. Helena College and Career Academy vs Jewel Sumner

St. John vs Hanson Memorial

St. Michael vs Episcopal

St. Paul's vs Live Oak

Thibodaux vs South Lafourche

