Top 25 Louisiana Girls Basketball High School State Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026
One of the only remaining unbeaten teams in Louisiana sustained its first loss on Saturday when Southern Lab defeated Slidell in an action-packed card at Madison Prep. The Kittens, who are coming off a recent championship at the LCA Tournament, are up to No. 2 this week.
Here's the latest High School on SI Top 25 girls basketball rankings for the Pelican State.
1. John Curtis Christian (14-1)
Previous ranking: 1
The Patriots remained unbeaten against in-state opponents with a pair of 30-point wins over Destrehan and Midland. Jayla Albert, Janiyah Williams and Bailey Timmons all scored in double figures in the 62-31 win over Destrehan (12-5), which is No. 6 in the Division I nonselect power ratings. Albert's 20 points led the way. Williams scored 23 in the 69-38 win over Midland for the Patriots, who host Zachary on Jan. 19.
2. Southern Lab (15-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Make that six straight wins for the Kittens, who knocked off Slidell 53-45. Southern Lab is No. 1 in the Division IV select power ratings, a full 10 points ahead of No. 2 Cedar Creek (11-7). Asia Patin surpassesd the 2,000-point mark earlier this season. The McNeese St. signee is nearing 2,200 points.
3. Simpson (29-4)
Previous ranking: 5
Coach Lynsey Rachal's Broncos have won seven of their last eight after drubbing Class B No. 8 Anacoco 73-46 on Saturday. Simpson can push the pace, having scored a minimum of 60 points in 21 contests and totaling at least 70 points in 10 games. Down the road in February, Simpson will host Division I Tioga (17-4).
4. Huntington (11-4)
Previous ranking: 6
The Raiders edged Captain Shreve 44-43. Kyndal Graham totaled 20 points. Kaylie Dupree chipped in eight. Graham is averaging 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Dupree is scoring 12.7 points and grabbing 11.2 boards per contest. Huntington travels to Wossman tonight (Monday).
5. Madison Prep (14-6)
Previous ranking: 7
The Chargers picked up their fourth straight win, continuing their momentum from a win over Zachary at the LCA Tournament. The latest victory was a 49-15 thumping of Franklin Parish. Madison Prep was originally scheduled to face Natchitoches-Central on Saturday, but with Neville not making the trip to Baton Rouge for the Winter Hoops event, Franklin Parish stepped in as the opponent and the Chiefs faced University Lab.
6. Zachary (18-2)
Previous ranking: 8
The Broncos hammered Istrouma 65-12 and downed McGill-Toolen (16-3), the No. 15 team in Alabama. After losing two games at LCA, Zachary got Asia Bell back, and the sophomore wasted no time in getting down to business (13 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and three steals in a 59-48 win vs. McGill-Toolen).
7. Slidell (15-1)
Previous ranking: 2
The Tigers are No. 3 in the LHSAA's Division I nonselect power ratings after splitting games with Edna Karr and Southern Lab. Slidell hosts Chalmette (8-11) on Tuesday.
8. Prairieville (16-3)
Previous ranking: 9
The Hurricanes, who are up to No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, have quietly been one of the best stories of the 2025-26 season. Prairieville went to Thibodaux and blew out Division II select No. 4 E.D. White 63-32. Before that was a 67-24 win over a 12-6 Hammond team in which Rhian Comery scored 19 points. This week brings a matchup vs. Division III nonselect No. 1 French Settlement (15-2).
9. University Lab (18-3)
Previous ranking: 10
The No. 1 team in the Division II select power ratings won its fourth straight game by defeating Natchitoches-Central at Madison Prep. Kennedy Aldridge averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists last year as a sophomore for U-High, which had an emphatic 71-45 win over ranked Ponchatoula. The Cubs host a surging Woodlawn-BR tonight. The Panthers (13-7) have won six of their last seven games.
10. Iowa (13-3)
Previous ranking: 11
The high-scoring Yellow Jackets posted wins over Peabody (76-44) and Cecilia (71-17). Winners of 10 of their last 11 games, Iowa travels to Barbe tonight.
11. Bell City (18-2)
Previous ranking: 12
The Bruins, who graduated only one senior from a Class B runner-up team that started three sophomores, have won five straight games in which they scored between 61-and-67 points. Payton Herpin averaged 22 points last season.
12. Lafayette Christian (12-5)
Previous ranking: 13
Coach Errol Rogers' group defeated Teurlings Catholic, Vandebilt Catholic and Abbeville. The Knights begin District 6-2A play tonight vs. Lafayette Renaissance. Class B No. 1 Pitkin visits LCA on Jan. 13.
13. Neville (13-5)
Previous ranking: 4
The Tigers lost 64-59 to Parkway after a runner-up finish at LCA's tourney. Key wins include Sterlington, Wossman, Simpson (twice), Iowa and Cedar Creek. Neville split a pair of games with Sterlington.
14. Parkview Baptist (14-2)
Previous ranking: 16
The Eagles routed Denham Springs 69-41.
15. Acadiana (20-2)
Previous ranking: 17
The Rams, who took wins over GEO Next Generation (43-37) and Avoyelles Public Charter (58-30), are No. 6 in the Division I select power ratings.
16. Wossman (8-8)
Previous ranking: 18
Wossman handled Ruston 68-35 for its fifth win in the last six games. The Wildcats are No. 5 in the Division II nonselect power ratings and host Huntington tonight. Spencer Verret of the LHSAA Network is expected to attend.
17. Fairview (17-8)
Previous ranking: 21
Coach Kyle Jinks and the Panthers breezed past a 20-7 Class C No. 3 Pleasant Hill squad by a score of 74-44.
18. Westlake (14-2)
Previous ranking: 24
Westlake won games vs. Negreet, Florien and Hornbeck by double digits and defeated 16-7 Beaumont United. Tonight, the Rams are on the road at a Northside team that gave Woodlawn-BR a tough test on Saturday at Madison Prep.
19. Oak Grove (15-3)
Previous ranking: 22
The Tigers won five games last week, including a 49-36 win over Cedar Creek in a matchup of state tourney squads.
20. Pitkin (23-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Pitkin is ahead of No. 2 Bell City in the Class B power ratings by more than two points. The Tigers pounded a 20-4 Class C No. 3 Evans team on the road, 69-53.
21. Midland (16-5)
Previous ranking: 14
How strong a schedule have the Rebels played? Despite losing five of their last six games, Midland remains more than four points ahead of 12-1 West St. John at the top of the Division IV nonselect power ratings. The Rebels' only win during that stretch was an impressive one: 50-31 over LaGrange.
22. North Vermilion (16-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
Coach Jack LeBlanc and the Patriots defeated ranked Ponchatoula 50-45 at Madison Prep. Center Stevie Brasseaux scored 15 points. The Patriots, in addition to upcoming District 4-4A action, are planning to take on Sulphur. Reagan Semien was a focus of Ponchatoula's defense, but she was able to make consecutive baskets down the stretch to hold off a big, physical Green Wave club.
23. French Settlement (15-2)
Previous ranking: 15
The Lions had a 13-game winning streak snapped by Denham Springs in a 50-45 loss.
24. Riverdale (12-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
The win over Salmen in the season opener keeps looking better and better (Salmen's only loss).
25. Salmen (17-1)
Previous ranking: not ranked (on the bubble)
Circle your calendar for the Spartans' Jan 27. date at city rival Slidell High. Salmen hasn't lost since the first game of the year vs. Riverdale.
Dropped out: No. 19 Vandebilt Catholic, No. 20 Ponchatoula, No. 23 LaGrange
On the bubble: Hathaway (13-8), Zwolle (21-4), St. Joseph's (14-2), Tioga (17-4), Woodlawn-BR (13-7), Rosepine (14-7), Sacred Heart-NO (9-4), Ouachita Christian (18-1), J.S. Clark (14-5), Ville Platte (15-4), Sulphur (9-5), Denham Springs (13-8), Parkway (12-6), Choudrant (15-5), Arcadia (14-5), Sterlington (16-3), West St. John (12-1), Albany (13-6), Terrebonne (15-4), Haughton (17-5), South Beauregard (13-4)
