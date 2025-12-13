High School

Vandegrift vs. King: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A D2 semifinal - Dec. 13, 2025

Get game updates of the UIL playoff game between the Vipers and the Panthers

Jack Butler

King in a 42-28 win against Summer Creek on October 9, 2025. / Franklin Jenkins

The Vandegrift Vipers (11-2) play the King Panthers (9-1) in the UIL Class 6A D2 semifinals on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The winner will play either Southlake Carroll or DeSoto in the championship game at AT&T Stadium on December 20 at 7 p.m.

Top Players

Vandegrift

  • Miles Teodecki, Sr., QB - 3-star signed to Kansas State
  • CJ Mooring, Sr., RB - 3-star signed to Nevada
  • Wiley Olson, Sr., K - Committed to SMU

King

  • Dillon Mitchell, So., ATH - 3-star uncommitted
  • Dionne Sims, Sr., RB - 3-star signed to Rice
  • Braylon Lane, Jr., WR - 3-star uncommitted

Vandegrift vs. King: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A D2 semifinal - Dec. 13, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

