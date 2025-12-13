Vandegrift vs. King: Live score updates of Texas high school football Class 6A D2 semifinal - Dec. 13, 2025
Get game updates of the UIL playoff game between the Vipers and the Panthers
The Vandegrift Vipers (11-2) play the King Panthers (9-1) in the UIL Class 6A D2 semifinals on Saturday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The winner will play either Southlake Carroll or DeSoto in the championship game at AT&T Stadium on December 20 at 7 p.m.
Top Players
Vandegrift
- Miles Teodecki, Sr., QB - 3-star signed to Kansas State
- CJ Mooring, Sr., RB - 3-star signed to Nevada
- Wiley Olson, Sr., K - Committed to SMU
King
- Dillon Mitchell, So., ATH - 3-star uncommitted
- Dionne Sims, Sr., RB - 3-star signed to Rice
- Braylon Lane, Jr., WR - 3-star uncommitted
Pick 'Em
Play High School On SI's Pick 'Em and tell us who you think will win.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
