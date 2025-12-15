Vote: Who Should be the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week? - Dec. 15, 2025
Who was the top athlete in all of Louisiana high school sports last week?
Each week, High School on SI scours The Pelican State and corrals the top performers across all high school sports from the past week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Sunday, December 21. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll.

Congrats to last week's winner, the Ascension Catholic offensive line!
THIS WEEK'S CANDIDATES
Isabella Hunnicutt, Soph, Simpson girls basketball
The Broncos beat Class 4A Peabody 60-36 at the ASH Tournament. Hunnicutt registered a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds for the 20-1 defending state champs, who are No. 1 in the Class C power ratings.
Tyshawn Duncan, Sr, Alexandira boys basketball
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound UL Ragin' Cajuns signee scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 66-39 win over Avoyelles. The Trojans are 8-0 and No. 9 in the Division I select power ratings. Duncan leads the team with an average of16.2 ppg and is shooting a blistering 77% from the field, according to MaxPreps. He is also an 81% free throw shooter.
Zoey Davis, Soph, Southwood girls basketball
Davis was named Player of the Game from Southwood's ' 55-20 win over Delhi at the Rasberry Lane Invitational hosted by Huntington High School. She dropped 31 points for Southwood. "I felt like we played hard on offense, got back on defense and did what we needed to do," Davis said.
John Johnson, Sr, Edna Karr football
The senior West Virginia signee accounted for five touchdowns as the Cougars completed a second straight perfect season by clobbering No. 3-seeded St. Augustine in the Division I select finals, 49-14. Johnson rushed for four scores and threw another, completing 15 of 18 passes for 169 yards.
Macario Dade, Sr, Ouachita Parish football
The elusive tailback was named Outstanding Player of the Lions' 21-20 come-from-behind win over district rival Ruston in the Division I nonselect championship. He ran for 147 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns as Ouachita coach Benjy Lewis led the east Monroe program to its first title since 1989.
Asia Patin, Sr, Southern Lab girls basketball
The Kittens (9-1), who were coming off their first loss (to Madison Prep), thumped an undefeated Neville squad 75-61 at the Rasberry Lane Invitational. Patin was named Player of the Game (31 points) for the win over the 7-1 Tigers.
Chris Becnel, Soph, Riverside Academy football
-Becnel paced the No. 2 Rebels (12-1) to a 31-21 win over Ascension Catholic in the Division IV select finals, completing his only pass attempt for a 46-yard touchdown and catching two passes for 72 yards and a score.
Jeremiah Bushnell, Sr, Iowa football
The Southwest Louisiana school won its first state title in its debut at the Prep Classic, outlasting No. 1 North DeSoto 50-43 behind a powerful offense that got four touchdowns from Bushnell. The receiver ran for a touchdown on a beautiful 45-yard reverse and hauled in four catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns from QB Lawston Broussard.
Tyler Milioto, Sr, St. Charles Catholic football
The Comets' shocking win over district rival Archbishop Shaw in the Division II select finals was the hot topic after Milioto drilled a 44-yard field goal with seconds left to lift St. Charles to a 23-21 win. Earlier, he had missed the potential game-tying PAT. The Eagles had the ball and the lead with just over 30 seconds left but a zany chain of events gave St. Charles and Milioto another shot.
Alivia Joseph, Jr, St. Martinville girls basketball
Joseph scorched the nets for a career-high 41 points in a 60-45 loss to Westgate.
Eliot Trahan, Sr, Dunham football
Trahan, a linebacker, led the Tigers in tackles with five solo stops, and he had a sack, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and broke up a pass in a 34-17 win over Calvary Baptist in the Division III select finals. The fifth-seeded Tigers went 13-1 and won their first state title since 2004.
Keenan Green, Jr, Sterlington football
The Panthers locked down on defense in the second half of their Division III nonselect championship win over Jena. Trailing 12-7 at intermission to the top-seeded Giants, No. 2 Sterlington got two defensive scores and won 34-20. Green didn't have a touchdown but was a constant presence with a team-high 13 tackles (nine solo) and two stops for loss.
Zadrien Cooper, Sr, Jena football
One observer at the Prep Classic said Cooper was the best player they saw in the first two days of championship games. The Giants lost 34-20 to Sterlington, but the 6-foot-3 receiver was a problem with four catches for 125 yards and a touchdown and a 15-yard run. Jena finished the season with a 12-2 record.
Ethan Henderson, Soph, Haynesville football
Henderson scored the Golden Tornado's first two touchdowns and finished with three scores in top-seeded Haynesville's 39-37 win over Mangham in the Division IV nonselect finals. He returned a fumble for six points and ran for touchdowns of seven and 59 yards while leading his team in rushing with 96 yards on six carries. On defense, Henderson collected six tackles.
Willie Randoph, Sr, Mangham football
Randoph put on a show in the Dragons' high-scoring loss to Haynesville in the Division IV nonselect finals, rushing for 203 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown. His score gave the Dragons a 7-0 lead in the 39-37 loss.
Cottrell Gordon, Jr, Breaux Bridge boys basketball
Gordon fired in 20 points the Tigers improved to 4-3 with a 57-30 win over Avoyelles Public Charter. Breaux Bridge's three previous wins were by 10 points or less, including a 47-46 victory over Abbeville in which Gordon posted 14 points.
Caden Barton, Jr, David Thibodaux boys basketball
Barton canned 18 points in a 60-43 win over St. Martinville for the Bulldogs, who are on a four-game winning streak and have a 7-1 record.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting:
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
