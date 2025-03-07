Catholic New Iberia vs. Country Day: Live score, updates of Louisiana boys basketball Division III quarterfinal
A trip to Lake Charles will be on the line Friday night in the New Orleans area when third-seeded Catholic New Iberia (20-9) travels to No. 6 Metairie Park Country Day (23-6) in a Louisiana (LHSAA) high school boys basketball Division III select quarterfinal game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Pregame
The game is a rematch of a quarterfinal two years ago won by the Panthers at Country Day, 46-40. Catholic NI was a No. 10 seed and the Cajuns were a No. 2 seed. Catholic seniors Jaiden Mitchell, Tristan Lewis and Chris Green were sophomore starters on that squad, which lost to Calvary Baptist in the semifinals, and 6-foot-10 Joab Trosclair was then a 6-foot-7 freshman.
The Panthers' key players also include 6-foot-8 Jacob Minvielle and guards Layton Mitchell and Karon Eugene. Catholic defeated No. 11 Sarah Reed in the regionals (63-48) and has won 13 of its past 15 games. The Panthers began the season 0-3 without their football players, who were in the process of winning a state title.
Catholic has wins over Holy Cross, Franklin, Vandebilt Cathoilc and Marksviille. Two of its losses were to Division I select powers Catholic-Baton Rouge and Liberty Magnet. The Panthers battled back from a large deficit before losing by three to Liberty.
The Cajuns, who defeated No. 19 Independence in the regional round (73-40), are led by Herman Dyson, Jacorey Washington, Kellen Brewer and Andrew Nelson. Country Day is from the same district (10-2A) as Catholic's previous opponent, Sarah Reed. The Cajuns, who split regular-season games against Reed, have won six in a row after losing three of five (to Reed, Madison Prep and McDonogh 35).
Country Day has wins over De La Salle, Newman, Sophie B. Wright, St. Thomas More, Crescent City, Archbishop Hannan, John Curtis and Northshore. Last year, a ninth-seeded Country Day team lost to No. 1 Newman in the quarterfinals, 46-25.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
