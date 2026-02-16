Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026
Check out the final Louisiana High School on SI rankings for the regular season, which ends this week. Our next edition will debut once the playoff pairings are released on Feb. 23.
1. Peabody Magnet (26-2)
Previous ranking: 1
Peabody blew out West Ouachita 92-48 and won vs. Wossman 54-51, The Warhorses' final regular season game is vs. Division I select No. 14 Captain Shreve (17-9). Peabody remains No. 2 in the Division II select power ratings (Madison Prep is No. 1). Coach Charles Smith won his 37th district championship at the Alexandria school.
2. Madison Prep (27-4)
Previous ranking: 2
Madison Prep extended its winning streak to 16 with wins over GEO Next Generation and ranked Dunham. Elijah Garner scored 14 points in the 55-43 win over Dunham that saw the Chargers rally from a 31-23 deficit, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Seniors Kenny Brown and Jermaine O'Conner were selected to the LHSCA East All-Star team.
3. Calvary Baptist (24-4)
Previous ranking: 3
The Cavaliers collected wins over 26-7 Tioga and 23-4 Natchitoches-Central. Tyrone Jamison had 26 points, eight assists and three rebounds in the 72-60 win over Natchitoches-Central, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Jaiden Hall added 17 points for the No. 1 team in the Division III select power ratings.
4. Zachary (27-4)
Previous ranking: 4
Zachary, which won district games vs. Woodlawn and Liberty last week, finishes the regular season vs. Division I select No. 13 Cathoic-BR (15-11) and Division I nonselect No. 7 Central (20-6), which it defeated in last year's state championship game. Ian Edmond, who is averaging 25 ppg in league play, scored 34 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the 75-59 win over Woodlawn. The junior made 12 of 13 free throws and 4 of 8 3-pointers.
5. John Curtis Christian (24-2)
Previous ranking: 5
The Catholic League title resides in River Ridge for the second straight season. The Patriots, who are No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings, downed Warren Easton and Holy Cross last week and finish the regular season at Lafayette Christian on Feb. 20.
6. Ruston (18-3)
Previous ranking: 6
The Bearcats bounced West Monroe 82-46 and Bossier 67-52. Sophomore Darren Ford scored his 1,000th point. This week, Ruston will tangle with Division III nonselect No. 5 Red River (19-8) and Class C No. 1 Gibsland-Coleman (24-2).
7. Marksville (23-4)
Previous ranking: 7
Marksville mauled St. Joseph's-Plaucheville 82-25 and Jena 77-49. The Tigers, the No. 1 club in Division IIII nonselect's power ratings, tune up for the playoffs vs. Calvary Baptist this week.
8. Alexandria (26-3)
Previous ranking: 9
ASH defeated Ouachita 68-60. A game vs. Tioga was canceled. The Trojans are No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings. John Curtis is No. 1, with St. Aug and St. Thomas More at Nos. 3-4.
9. Metairie Park Country Day (18-6)
Previous ranking: 11
The Cajuns clobbered LB Landry by 21 points and St. Charles Catholic by 22 points for their eighth straight win. Kellen Brewer scored 25 points with seven dunks and didn't play in the fourth quarter of the 82-60 win over St. Charles, according to Richie Mills of WGNO-TV.
10. St. Thomas More (23-8)
Previous ranking: 12
Coach Danny Broussard tied Bob Hurley for fifth place among the country's winningnest boys basketball coaches with 1,185 wins. The Cougars downed North Vermilion, Abbeville and David Thibodaux. STM defeated Division II select No. 9 David Thiobdaux (20-8 record) on the road 57-29.
11. Huntington (18-8)
Previous ranking: 14
The Raiders beat Byrd 77-72 and Haughton 72-41. Peyton Parker and Antonio Dixon are combining to score nearly 30 ppg for the No. 9 program in the Division I select power ratings.
12. Wossman (20-7)
Previous ranking: 13
Wossman has won five of its last seven games with losses by a combined eight points to Calvary Baptist and Peabody. The Wildcats moved up from No. 3 to the top spot in the Division II nonselect power ratings. Wossman finishes the regular season vs. Rayville (20-11) and Division I select No. 20 Evangel Christian (9-15), which has won three of its last four games.
13. Archbishop Shaw (21-9)
Previous ranking: 16
The Eagles won 14 of their last 15 games with only a loss to Zachary. Shaw beat The Willow School and Frederick Douglass last week to move up to No. 10 in the Division II select power ratings.
14. Teurlings Catholic (20-5)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Rebels, who are No. 6 in the Division I select power ratings, have won 11 of their last 12 games with only a four-point loss to David Thibodaux in which De'Von Warren (18 points last week in 67-42 win over Westgate) left early after taking a hard fall. AJ Price, a college football tight end signee, scored 20 vs. Westgate. Star senior Jordan Senegal had 16 points for the Rebels, who face arch-rival STM and Northside (19-12) this week.
15. St. Augustine (25-4)
Previous ranking: 10
The Purple Knights defeated 23-10 Edna Karr and lost to Brother Martin. Aaron Miles scored 19 points in the 57-54 overtime loss to Brother Martin, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports.
16. Natchitoches-Central (23-4)
Previous ranking: 8
The Chiefs lost by 12 points to Calvary Baptist and 20 to Airline, but most teams have a bad game here and there in the course of a 30-game season. Natchitoches-Central, which is No. 3 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, had won 18 straight games.
17. Dunham (21-6)
Previous ranking: 17
The Tigers split games with 19-10 Ascension Episcopal and Madison Prep and are No. 2 in the Division III select power ratings behind Calvary Baptist.
18. Washington-Marion (17-9)
Previous ranking: 19
The Charging Indians defeated LaGrange and DeRidder. They'll play Division IV nonselect No. 3 East Iberville (23-6) this week.
19. Denham Springs (24-6)
Previous ranking: 19
The Yellow Jackets, No. 4 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, took wins over Dutchtown and Prairieville.
20. Ferriday (27-2)
Previous ranking: 20
The Trojans, who are No. 1 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings, travel to Division III nonselect No. 2 Madison Parish (24-2) this week.
21. Brother Martin (20-10)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Crusaders began Catholic League play 0-3 but finished strong with wins over Division I select No. 5 Jesuit and defending champion St. Aug. Brother Martin is No. 7 in Division I select.
22. Westgate (16-5)
Previous ranking: 15
The Tigers lost by 25 points at Teurlings Catholic but were without leader Cayden Lancelin for much of the game. The sophomore, who scored 29 points in a subsequent win over Northside, picked up two early fouls and fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
23. Northshore (19-9)
Previous ranking: 24
The Panthers decimated 19-7 Covington by a score of 70-40. Tyrie Spencer led Northshore, which is No. 10 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, in scoring. The Panthers take on No. 9 Slidell this week in a road rematch of a game won by 21-points earlier at NHS.
24. Bossier (19-8)
Previous ranking: 21
The Bearkats defeated North DeSoto and Woodlawn and lost by 15 points at Ruston. Bossier is No. 2 in the Division II nonselect power ratings. Wossman is No. 1, Northwest No. 3.
25. Archbishop Hannan (15-12)
Previous ranking: 25
The Hawks defeated Loranger and finish the regular season vs. a rebuilding Franklinton team. Hannan remains No. 4 in the Division II select power ratings as it prepares to defend its state title.
Dropped out: No. 22 Tioga, No. 23 St. Amant
First out: Northwest, Brusly, Anacoco, Gibsland-Coleman, Lakeview, Lake Charles College Prep, John F. Kennedy, East Iberville, Madison Parish, Donaldsonville, Doyle, Red River, West St. Mary, Lincoln Prep, Sulphur, Central-BR, Destrehan, University Lab, David Thibodaux, Parkview Baptist, De La Salle, Lafayette Renaissance, Jesuit, Pleasant Hill, Vinton