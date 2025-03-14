Country Day vs. Calvary Baptist: Live score, updates of Louisiana boys basketball Division III championship
Third-seeded Country Day challenges No. 1 Calvary Baptist for the Division III select Louisianahigh school boys basketball state championship at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles on Friday at 4 p.m.
Pregame
Country Day (25-6) is vying for its eighth state title and sixth under coach Mike McGuire, according to Darrell Williams of The New Orleans Advocate. A win over the Cavaliers (28-3) would be the Cajuns' first crown since 2019.
The Cajuns, who have only two seniors, defeated No. 6 Catholic-New Iberia and No. 2 Dunham in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Sophomore Kellen Brewer scored 23 points in the 54-53 win over Dunham. Junior Herman Dyson was also in double-digits with 14 points.
Freshman Curtis McAllister, who averages eight points per game, scored the winning basket in the semifinals. Senior Andrew Nelson and junior Brennan White are starters. Eighth-grader Rhys Diley came off the bench and supplied key points in the quarterfinals.
The Cavaliers, who lost in the final in recent years to Newman, Southern Lab and twice to Crescent City, beat Country Day in the 2022 semifinals, 58-50. Coach Victor Morris' crew blew out No. 5 Rosepine in the semifinals, 87-55, behind 20 points from sophomore guard Tyrone Jamison.
Jamison, a top-rated prospect, is one of four Cavaliers averaging double figures. The 6-foot-2 sophomore scores 15 points per game. Sophomores Jaiden Hall and Robert Wright and senior Bubba Strong each averages 10 points. Junior forward G'Marrion Scott (6-foot-4) posted a double-double in the semifinal (10 points, 10 rebounds). Justin Houston (6-foot-10) is a starter.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
