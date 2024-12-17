Final 2024 Top 25 Louisiana High School Football Rankings (12/17/2024)
The 2024 Louisiana high school football season is in the books after an action-packed weekend at the Caesars Superdome that featured two days of thrillers and a final session of eye-opening blowouts on Saturday.
Here is a look at our final top 25 teams.
1. Edna Karr (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
2026 LSU commits Richard Anderson and Aiden Hall had big showings. Anderson, a four-star defensive tackle, was a frequent visitor to the Alexandria backfield. Hall had a pick-six. The Cougars recorded 13 tackles for loss.
The top-seeded Cougars blasted No. 2-seeded Alexandria, 53-8, for the Division I select state championship. Karr outgained Alexandria, 512 to 188 yards, with a 197-60 edge in rushing.
Junior QB John Johnson completed 10-of-17 passes for 197 yards and two TDs. He rushed for 161 yards on 19 carries with three scores. Bryant Sanchez added 111 yards on 15 carries with a TD. Leading receivers were Daejawn Smith (5-81), TaRon Francis (3-66, two TDs) and Oliver Mitchell (2-50).
2. Central-BR (13-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Wildcats capped off the Prep Classic weekend with a surprisingly easy 42-0 win over reigning state champion Ruston in the Division I nonselect title game. Fourth-seeded Central led at the half, 35-0. Outstanding Player Jackson Firmin passed for 233 yards and five touchdowns with an interception. Keithon Womack caught six passes for 133 yards and two scores. Kylen Thomas, Steven Ranel and Tyrann Williams each had a TD reception.
Central enjoyed a 233 to 30 advantage in passing yardage. Ruston had four turnovers and four first downs. Ranel and Mason Moore each had an interception.
3. Archbishop Shaw (12-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Eagles won the Division II select state title, the New Orleans West Bank program's first since 1987, by defeating E.D. White, 28-25. Michigan signee Jacob Washington caught eight passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Mason Wilson (10-of-19, 111 yards).
Michigan running back signee Jasper Parker rushed for 174 yards on 19 carries with a score. Wilson rushed for 88 yards on 16 attempts with a TD. Rontrae Carter collected a team-high nine tackles (five solo) and broke up a pass.
4. Cecilia (12-3)
Previous rank: 8
The No. 18-seeded Bulldogs became the "Road Underdogs" in the Division II nonselect playoffs, running the gauntlet four straight weeks on the road at higher-seeded teams to reach their second straight championship game.
Diesel Solari threw a touchdown pass to Ellis Stewart in the fourth quarter of the 35-32 win over top-seeded Franklinton on Friday. The senior quarterback ran for 148 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns and completed 8-of-18 passes for 69 yards.
Sophomore running back Braylon Calais totaled 88 yards on 12 touches with a score. Linebacker Braylon Jones had 13 tackles (11 solo) with a sack. Safety Brent Gordon added eight stops (five solo) and broke up two passes. Sophomore cornerback Franky Frank had seven tackles (six solo) with a forced fumble and a recovery. Gavin Soloman had an interception and two pass break-ups.
5. Alexandria (13-1)
Previous rank: 2
The second-seeded Trojans lost in the Division I select final to No. 1 Edna Karr, 53-8. Alexandria intercepted Cougars' QB John Johnson four times. Jaden Lewis and Jaytun Terry each had a pick. JaQuarian Frazier intercepted two. LB MXavier White recorded 12 tackles (seven solo).
Offensively, J.T. Lindsey rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries. Sophomore QB Max Gassiott rushed for 45 yards on five carries with a touchdown (6-of-15 passing, 64 yards).
6. Neville (11-2)
Previous rank: 5
The top-seeded Tigers were eliminated by No. 4 Central-BR in the Division I nonselect semifinals, 17-13. The defensive effort against Central, which was held under 160 yards of offense, became even more impressive after the Wildcats routed Ruston on Saturday. QB Parker Robinson, a sophomore, will welcome a new cast of skill players next season. Neville graduates its top two rushers and top three receivers.
7. Ruston (11-3)
Previous rank: 3
The third-seeded Bearcats lost to No. 4 Central-BR, 42-0. LSU defensive back signee Aidan Anding left the game early in the first quarter with a possible concussion. Post-game reports indicated that Anding had played through injuries throughout the playoffs.
QB Josh Brantley led the Bearcats with 51 yards rushing on seven carries in the title game. Tailbacks Jordan Hayes and Dylone Brooks were held to 12 yards on 9 carries. Brantley was 3-of-14 passing for 30 yards with two interceptions.
8. Catholic-BR (11-1)
Previous rank: 4
The fourth-seeded Bears lost in the Division I select semifinals to No. 1 Edna Karr, 21-19. Sophomore running back Jayden Miles and junior defensive back Blaine Bradford will be among the key returning players next season.
9. Vermilion Catholic (14-0)
Previous rank: 10
The top-seeded Eagles won the Division IV select state title by defeating No. 11 Ouachita Christian, 33-21. Caleb Guidry's pick-six in the fourth quarter clinched the perfect season for coach Broc Prejean.
Receiver Jyrin Bessard caught a TD pass from senior quarterback Jonathan Dartez, who finished the season with 2,761 yards rushing on 348 carries (7.9 ypc) with 44 touchdowns. He completed 92-of-146 passes for 1,638 yards and 23 TDs with four interceptions.
Dartez carried a record 47 times in the title game for 253 yards and two scores. He was 8-of-11 passing for 82 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Allen McLain had a TD reception. Bessard had three receptions for 39 yards.
10. Catholic New Iberia (13-1)
Previous rank: 11
The seventh-seeded Panthers handed No. 1 Dunham its first loss in the Division III select title game. Senior QB Luke Landry finished the season with nearly 2,900 yards passing (39 TDs, 3 INT). Owen Morris totaled 143 yards on 20 touches in the 31-28 championship win.
Landry enjoyed throwing to a deep group of receivers, led by Jaiden Mitchell (52-969, 15 TDs), Joseph LeBlanc (46-669, 14 TDs) and Gavin Roy (28-419, four TDs).
Sophomore Karon Eugene, who finished the season with a team-high eight interceptions, picked off Dunham QB Elijah Haven in the end zone to clinch the championship.
11. Franklinton (12-2)
Previous rank: 13
The top-seeded Demons lost to No. 18 Cecilia in the Division II nonselect championship. Franklinton outgained the Bulldogs (416 yards to 284) in the 35-32 loss. Jacob Crain completed 24-of-29 passes for 224 yards. DaMikies McClain caught 10 passes for 125 yards. Sy Austin rushed for 147 yards on 30 carries with three TDs. Connor Magee finished with 78 yards on 12 touches.
11. E.D. White (11-3)
Previous rank: 9
The third-seeded Cardinals lost to No. 1 Archbishop Shaw in the Division II select final. Quarterback Grant Barbera completed 12 of 17 passes for 133 yards and rushed for a touchdown. Carter Douglas carried 14 times for 41 yards and a score. Ben Guidry added 52 yards on four carries. Landon Babin (two rushes, 44 yards) and Jonathon Lee (6-38, TD) contributed to a balanced ground attack.
13. Sterlington (11-4)
Previous rank: 23
The sixth-seeded Panthers beat No. 1 St. James in the Division III nonselect championship, 35-28. A dominant ground game paved the way as 341 of Sterlington's 355 yards were of the rushing variety. The Panthers alternated between the Wing-T, the I-formation, and a bruising Wildcat package with David Hickman (10 carries, 62 yards, two TDs) taking the direct snap. Hagen Herring ran for 121 yards on 15 carries with two scores.
14. Dunham (13-1)
Previous rank: 12
The top-seeded Tigers lost to No. 7 Catholic New Iberia in the Division III select title game. Elijah Haven completed 25-of-37 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Haman and Jarvis Washington combined to catch 21 passes for 273 yards. Haven rushed for 153 yards on 32 carries with two TDs.
15. South Plaquemines (11-3)
Previous rank: 24
The second-seeded Hurricanes defeated No. 1 Haynesville in the Division IV nonselect championship, 20-7. QB Roderick Parker completed 10 of 13 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. JyHeim Williams had 16 touches for 131 yards and three scores. He also intercepted a pass.
16. St. James (10-3)
Previous rank: 21
The top-seeded Wildcats lost to No. 6 Sterlington in the Division III nonselect title game. Kani King-Young rushed for 123 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns. Jakias Villanueva had 53 yards on seven touches with a TD. QB JaJuan Jackson completed 12 of 20 passes for 179 yards and a TD to Kamon Mitchell (two rec., 70 yards). All of the above-mentioned players are underclassmen.
17. John Curtis Christian (7-6)
Previous rank: 14
The No. 19-seeded Patriots lost to Alexandria in the Division I select semifinals.
18. Destrehan (10-4)
Previous rank: 15
The No. 10-seeded Wildcats lost to Ruston in the Division I nonselect semifinals. WR Jabari Mack and QB Jackson Fields will headline the list of returning players next season.
19. Airline (11-1)
Previous rank: 16
Senior quarterback Ben Taylor earned a three-star ranking from 247Sports.
20. Acadiana (9-2)
Previous rank: 17
Sophomore Collin DiBetta made first-team all-district (3-5A) receiver. Junior defensive lineman Darryus McKinley was also a first-team selection.
21. Archbishop Rummel (9-3)
Previous rank: 18
The Raiders won six games that were decided by 14-or-fewer points.
22. St. Thomas More (8-4)
Previous rank: 19
Running backs Carter Melancon and Landyn Craft are underclassmen to watch.
23. Teurlings Catholic (10-2)
Previous rank: 20
Junior receiver Nicholas Celestine made first-team all-district (4-4A).
24. C.E. Byrd (9-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The 10th-seeded Yellow Jackets upset No. 7 St. Paul's, 37-15, before falling in the Division I select quarterfinals at Alexandria.
25. Southside (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
1,000-yard rusher Justin Williams, QB Parker Dies and DB Emanual Collins will return next year.