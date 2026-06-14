Final Top 25 Louisiana High School Softball State Rankings for 2026

There were many surprises in the 2026 Louisiana high school softball playoffs.

The winner of Division III select wasn't one of them.

Calvary Baptist picked up its sixth consecutive state champion to move back into its customary top spot in the final Louisiana High School on SI top 25 rankings.

Division I non-select produced the biggest surprises with No. 8-seeded Hahnville and No. 10 Live Oak vying for all the marbles.

Related: Top 25 Louisiana High School Softball State Rankings - April 20, 2026

1. Calvary Baptist (37-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Pitcher Kynzee Anderson went 30-1 with 318 strikeouts in 171 innings and an 0.61 ERA. Underclassmen Jaycee Sledge and Tessa Lucas were a combined 7-0 in the circle.

Baylor Bockhaus, Brynn Robinson and Loren Sivils all batted .462 or higher. Bockhaus hit 21 home runs, Sivils had 15 and catcher Mallory Carver 11. Carlie Guile stole 28 bases and led the team in runs scored (58) and doubles (11).

Kynzee Anderrson (left) and Carlie Guile of Calvary Baptist | Mike Coppage

2. Pineville (29-9)

Previous ranking: 4

The second-seeded Rebels run-ruled No. 3 Archbishop Chapelle (13-1) and No. 4 John Curtis (12-1) to capture the Division I select title. Byrnes Briley batted .632 with 27 stolen bases. Byrnes Berkley hit .500 with 33 steals. Pitcher Chelsie Simpson tied with Ava Moore and Jadin Basco for the team-high of eight home runs. Analiese Holmes scored 48 runs.

3. Vandebilt Catholic (29-3)

Previous ranking: 8

The Terriers three-peated in Division II select with senior pitcher Lauren Baudoin shutting out No. 5 Patrick Taylor (6-0) and No. 3 Archbishop Hannan (2-0) in the semis and finals. Lexi Matherne hit a two-run homer vs. Hannan. Catcher Hayes Rutledge hit a two-run homer vs. Patrick Taylor. Abby Aguillard added two hits and scored a run.

Baudoin (20-1), infielder Kallie Waalk (.450), outfielder Molly Pitre (.506) and Rutledge (.475) made the LSWA Class 4A all-state team. Abby Aguillard was honorable mention.

Hayes Rutledge (left) and Abby Aguillard with Vandebilt Catholic coach James Spearman | Mike Coppage

4. Hahnville (33-6)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The Tigers weren't fazed by dropping four of seven games at tne end of the regular season. Instead, Hahnville ran the gauntlet in talent-packed Division I nonselect with five wins, including a 6-4 victory vs. St. Amant and a 6-5 win over Live Oak in the finals. The previous two playoff games - vs. Central and Ouachita - were decided by a total of three runs.

Freshman pitcher London Lambert batted .468 with 12 homers.

5. North DeSoto (29-8)

Previous ranking: 14

The Griffins reloaded after losing a large senior class to repeat as Division II nonselect champions. Freshman Macie Cameron threw a no-hitter in the finals vs. Brusly and doubled in the only run in the 1-0 win. Leadoff hitter Carsyn Curtis had two hits with a double and scored. Cameron went 25-4 and was Class 4A first team all-state.

6. Sterlington (20-6)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The fifth-seeded Panthers won the Division III nonselect championship, sweeping through No. 4 Winnfield, No. 1 Jena and No. 2 Kaplan in the final three games. Neely Kilpatrick hit a three-run homer to erase a deficit in the 5-4 win over Kaplan. Freshman Ansley Johnson (18-3 on the season) threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts in the 1-0 semifinal win over Jena. Sterlington blew out Winnfield 16–1.

7. John Curtis Christian (21-12)

Previous ranking: 11

The fourth-seeded Patriots took down No. 1 Mount Carmel in the Division I select semifinals before finishing as runner-up to Pineville. Makayla Escude pitched a four-hitter in the 2-1 win over Mount Carmel, a district rival. Brynn Godrey's bases loaded walk ended the game in the 10th inning. Gabby Fabacher (.514) was Class 5A first team all-state.

8. Live Oak (23-15)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Live Oak got hot at the right time, with playoff wins over No. 23 Prairieville, No. 7 Natchitoches-Central, No. 2 Sam Houston, No. 3 West Monroe and a one-run loss to Hahnville in the Division I nonselect title game. During the regular season, the Eagles never won or lost more than three straight games. Kylee Seals hit a two-run double in the 4-2 win over West Monroe. Ava Kate Phillips pitched a complete game. Senior Molly Latham (.504) was first team Class 5A all-state.

9. Parkview Baptist (30-7)

Previous ranking: 15

The second-seeded Eagles lost to Calvary Baptist at the Division III select state tournament for the second straight year. After the semifinals in 2025, Parkview Baptist finished as runner-up and trailed the Cavaliers 2-1 in the sixth inning of a 5-1 loss. The Eagles have multiple no. 1 pitchers with Jalayah Slaughter, Emmarie Lacie and Aimee Gawlik. Slaughter struck out 14 in a 5-2 win over Notre Dame in the semifinals. Emma Conerly drove in two runs.

10. Riverside Academy (22-8)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Top-seeded Riverside rolled to the Division IV select crown, winning all four playoff games by at least nine runs with three run-rule outcomes, including an 11-1 win over No. 14 St. Frederick in the finals. Kenzie Granier hit a three-run double, and Kamryn Cancienne pitched a four-hitter over five innings with four K's.

11. West Monroe (26-9)

Previous ranking: 5

Coach Brian West, in his first year, guided the Rebels to the Division I nonselect semifinals (lost to Live Oak). Evie and Ava West, his daughters, propelled West Monroe to a win over Calvary Baptist, the Cavaliers' only loss. Both made first team Class 5A all-state as utility players. Evie hit .505, Ava .463.

12. Oak Grove (18-8)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Kinley Cox and the No. 2-seeded Tigers shocked defending champ No. 1 LaSalle by winning in dominant fashion 8-0 in the Division IV nonselect finals. Cox (15-3) and basketball star Caroline Bradley (.419) were first team Class 2A all-state selections.

13. Quitman (25-9)

Previous ranking: 24

No. 2-seeded Quitman edged No. 4 Anacoco 7-5 win capture a third straight title in Class B. Hallie Kate Pullig hit a three-run homer. Maggie Guyotte, the state's all-time leader in hits and RBIs, was the only senior. The future Louisiana Tech Bulldog is No. 2 all-time in homers, per The Jackson Parish Journal.

14. Brusly (26-7)

Previous ranking: 13

The Panthers, a No. 3 seed, finished runner-up to No. 1 North DeSoto in Division II nonselect. Pitcher Abigal Heidbrink, a sophomore, held the Griffins to one run in a 1-0 game. That was the only run allowed in the postseason by Brusly, which blanked Lakeshore, Eunice and Lutcher. Zoe Fabre (.410) and Heidbrink were first tream Class 4A all-state.

15. Mount Carmel (24-6)

Previous ranking: 7

After wins over Caddo Magnet and Alexandria, the top-seeded Cubs dropped a 2-1 game to No. 4 John Curtis, a district rival, in the Division I select semifinals. Pitcher Paige Reuther (16-3) was Class 5A first team all-state.

16. St. Amant (25-9)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The Gators lost 6-4 in the Division I nonselect semifinals to champion Hahnville. Bailey Ducote made honorable mention Class 5A all-state.

17. Archbishop Hannan (25-5)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Hannan lost a 2-0 pitching duel to top-seeded Vandebilt Catholic in the Division II select finals. Ava Kullivan and Hunter Conners combined to pitch a no-hitter in the third-seeded Hawks' 1-0 semifinal win over No. 2 E.D. White. Khloe Renton batted .409 and made the Class 4A all-state team.

18. Lutcher (23-7)

Previous ranking: 6

No. 2-seeded Lutcher was eliminated in the Division II nonselect semifinals by No. 3 Brusly 3-0. Blair Clement drove in four runs on two hits and pitched a complete game in a 14-4 win over Grant in the quarterfinals.

19. E.D. White (26-5)

Previous ranking: 12

The second-seeded Cardinals were edged 1-0 in the Division II select semifinals by No. 3 Hannan. Junior pitcher Shelbee Gros won all 26 games to make Class 4A first team all-state.

20. Sam Houston (28-4)

Previous ranking: 3

The defending champion No. 2-seeded Broncos were ousted by No. 10 Live Oak 10-4 in the Division I nonselect quarterfinals. Texas signee Aubrrie Portie hit .500 and made first team Class 5A all-state. Catcher Layla Landry (.580) also made the team.

21. Walker (24-4)

Previous ranking: 1

The top-seeded Wildcats were shocked by No. 16 Central 7-4 in their Division I nonselect playoff opener. Sophomore utility player Harley Usry (.520) was Class 5A first team all-state.

22. Notre Dame (32-3)

Previuos ranking: 10

Sophomore Kenley Sonnier hit .577 and made first team Class 2A all-state for the Pioneers, who lost 5-2 to Parkview Baptist in the Division III select semifinals.

23. Kaplan (25-7)

Previous ranking: 19

Lexi Greene won 24 games in the circle to nab Class 3A first team all-state honors for the Division III nonselect runner-up Pirates.

24. Jena (26-6)

Previous ranking: 9

McNeese St. signee Kiette Cooper grabbed Most Outstanding Player honors, winning 23 games with a 1.08 ERA and 332 strikeouts in 175.1 innings. She also hit .344 with five homers for the top-seeded Giants, who lost in the Division III nonselect semifinals to Sterlington.

25. D'Arbonne Woods Charter (21-12)

Previous ranking: not ranked

First team all-state slugger Joley Bennett and the Timberwolves ran into Calvary Baptist in the Division III select semifinals.

First out: Patrick Taylor, French Settlement, Northside Christian

Dropped out: No. 16 Dutchtown, No. 17 Destrehan, No. 18 North Vermilion, No. 21 French Settlement, No. 22 LaSalle, No. 23 Menard, No. 25 Patrick Taylor