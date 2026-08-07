Georgia QB Commit Colton Nussmeier Lands at Louisiana Power After Texas Eligibility Ruling

One of the nation's top quarterback prospects has found a new home in Louisiana after an eligibility dispute ended his plans to play at another Texas high school. Four-star Georgia commit Colton Nussmeier has transferred to Archbishop Rummel, giving the Raiders an elite signal-caller heading into the 2026 season.

Lenny Vangilder of Crescent City Sports broke the news, which comes after the University Interscholastic League (UIL) declared Nussmeier ineligible after he announced a transfer from Flower Mound Marcus to Denton Ryan.

The UIL ruled the transfer was made for athletic purposes, making Nussmeier ineligible under Texas rules. Nussmeier shouldn't have any issues being eligible at Archbishop Rummel, as father Doug is the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

Football Family

The 6-foot-3 1/2, 195-pound southpaw and Georgia Bulldogs' commitment is the younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who is entering his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is rated the nation's No. 12 quarterback and No. 199 overall prospect in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports.

As a junior at Flower Mound Marcus, Nussmeier threw for nearly 1,400 yards and 12 touchdowns while playing eight games in an injury-shortened season. He also rushed for 6.2 yards per carry. During his sophomore campaign, Nussmeier threw for 2,000 yards while completing 60% of his passes for a Flower Mound Marcus team that went 6-4.

Denton Ryan's campus is located just over 13 miles away from Flower Mound Marcus. A report from Charles Baggarly of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram indicated that the District Executive Committee was split with a 3-3 vote regarding Nussmeier's transfer. With a tie, the decision came down to Nussmeier's former coach at Flower Mound Marcus indicating that the move was for athletic purposes. The UIL later voted 4-1 to uphold the ruling.

Rummel Adds Elite Quarterback

Rummel, which has an enrollment of close to 700 students in grades eight-through-12, is an all-boys school. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association uses a 2x-multiplier for single-gender schools, which places the Raiders in the largest classification (5A) with well over 1,000 high school students.

In 2025, Rummel went 8-5 and reached the quarterfinals of the Divsion I select playoffs (for private and magnet schools). The Raiders defeated District 9-5A rival Holy Cross 24-3 in the regular season and 24-0 in the postseasson opener.

The No. 11-seeded Raiders knocked off No. 6 Tioga 45-21 in the second round before dropping a 35-10 quarterfinal game at another district rival, No. 3-seeded St. Augustine.

District 9-5A, known as the "Catholic League," although not all of the schools are parochial, annually ranks among Louisiana's toughest leagues, featuring defending state champion Edna Karr, John Curtis Christian, Holy Cross and St. Augustine.

Nussmeier's debut with the Raiders could come in one of Louisiana's marquee opening-week games when Archbishop Rummel travels to University Lab, which will also feature a high-profile transfer quarterback in Knox Kiffin, the son of LSU coach Lane Kiffin.