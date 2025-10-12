How the Top 25 Fared in Week 6 of Louisiana High School Football
Here is a quick look at how the Top 25 teams in Louisiana High School On SI's high school football state rankings fared in Week 6.
Louisiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - October 6, 2025
1. Karr defeated Brother Martin 48-13
2. John Curtis Christian defeated Holy Cross 21-13
3. Alexandria lost to West Monroe 34-31
4. Zachary defeated Scotlandville 31-16
5. Ruston defeated Ouachita Parish 21-14
6. North DeSoto defeated Minden 63-13
7. St. Augustine defeated Jesuit 46-23
8. Teurlings Catholic defeated Rayne 64-0
9. St. Thomas More defeated Northside 42-0
10. West Monroe defeated Alexandria 34-31
11. Destrehan defeated H.L. Bourgeois 53-6
12. Ouachita Parish lost to Ruston 21-14
13. Evangel Christian defeated Captain Shreve 71-25
14. Archbishop Shaw defeated St. James 24-20
15. Lafayette Christian defeated Lafayette Renaissance 48-7
16. Archbishop Rummel defeated Warren Easton 28-14
17. Central-Baton Rouge defeated Woodlawn-BR 38-21
18. Catholic-Baton Rouge defeated Liberty 38-16
19. Southside defeated Sam Houston 52-28
20, Madison Prep defeated Southern Lab 32-14
21. Jesuit lost to St. Augustine 46-23
22. Terrebonne lost to St. Charles Catholic 31-28
23. St. James lost to Archbishop Shaw 24-20
24. St. Charles Catholic defeated Terrebonne 31-28
25. Neville defeated Pineville 56-6
