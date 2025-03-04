Lafayette Christian vs. De La Salle: Live score, updates of Louisiana girls basketball Division III semifinal
Tuesday's slate of Louisiana high school girls basketball semifinal playoff games tips off at 1 p.m. at the University Center in Hammond with No. 1 Lafayette Christian facing No. 5 De La Salle.
Pregame
The Knights (27-5), who have won four consecutive state championships, began this season with a 2-4 record after losing only one game last season. LCA was back to its usual form shortly, losing only one more game (to Walker). All five of the Knights' losses were to tournament teams.
Junior Kaliyah Samuels, who went over the career 1,000-points mark in LCA's 73-27 quarterfinal win over No. 8 Calvary Baptist, averages a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds per game. Sophomore Shanna Simien averages 12 points and seven rebounds.
Point guard Taelyn Taylor (7 ppg, 5 rpg, 5 assists), Haya El Halawany (5 ppg, 4 apg) and Leilani Hudson (8 rpg) are senior starters and tough, physical players. Junior Logan Boutte (6 ppg, 2 rpg) sat out the 57-6 regional win over No. 17 Jewel Sumner (ankle).
De La Salle is led in scoring by eighth-grader Ya'Myri Brown (17 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg), followed by sophomore Tamia Cole (10 ppg). The Cavaliers, who defeated No. 12 St. Thomas Aquinas (49-39) and No. 4 Dunham (54-36), are making their first appearance at the state tournament.
First quarter
