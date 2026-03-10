Wyoming High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WHSAA) - March 10, 2026
The 2026 Wyoming high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Thursday, March 12, with eight games in the Quarterfinal round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wyoming high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at Ford Wyoming Center.
WHSAA 4A Girls Basketball State Championships (select to view bracket)
No. 2 Central vs. Evanston - 3/12 - 9:00 AM MST
No. 1 Green River vs. No. 4 Sheridan - 3/12 - 10:30 AM MST
No. 2 Star Valley vs. No. 3 Thunder Basin - 3/12 - 3:30 PM MST
No. 1 East vs. Natrona County - 3/12 - 5:00 PM MST
WHSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Championships
No. 2 Lander Valley vs. No. 3 Burns - 3/12 - 9:00 AM MST
No. 1 Wheatland vs. No. 4 Lovell - 3/12 - 10:30 AM MST
No. 2 Douglas vs. No. 3 Pinedale - 3/12 - 3:30 PM MST
No. 1 Cody vs. Buffalo - 3/12 - 5:00 PM MST
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.