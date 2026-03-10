The 2026 Wyoming high school girls basketball state playoffs begin on Thursday, March 12, with eight games in the Quarterfinal round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wyoming high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on March 14 at Ford Wyoming Center.

Wyoming High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WHSAA) - March 10, 2026

WHSAA 4A Girls Basketball State Championships (select to view bracket)

No. 2 Central vs. Evanston - 3/12 - 9:00 AM MST

No. 1 Green River vs. No. 4 Sheridan - 3/12 - 10:30 AM MST

No. 2 Star Valley vs. No. 3 Thunder Basin - 3/12 - 3:30 PM MST

No. 1 East vs. Natrona County - 3/12 - 5:00 PM MST

No. 2 Lander Valley vs. No. 3 Burns - 3/12 - 9:00 AM MST

No. 1 Wheatland vs. No. 4 Lovell - 3/12 - 10:30 AM MST

No. 2 Douglas vs. No. 3 Pinedale - 3/12 - 3:30 PM MST

No. 1 Cody vs. Buffalo - 3/12 - 5:00 PM MST

