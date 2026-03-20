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Louisiana High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up

See every LHSAA champion and runner-up for all ten classifications as the Louisiana high school basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Dunham vs Zachary from Feb. 2, 2026
Dunham vs Zachary from Feb. 2, 2026 | Josh Ankeny

The 2026 Louisiana boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class B (Click to see full bracket)

Champion: Lacassine Cardinals

Runner-Up: Zwolle Hawks

Class C

Champion: Gibsland-Coleman Bulldogs

Runner-Up: Pleasant Hill Eagles

Divison I Non-Select

Champion: Zachary Broncos

Runner-Up: Ruston Bearcats

Division I Select

Champion: John Curtis Christian Patriots

Runner-Up: Edna Karr Cougars

Division II Non-Select

Champion: Brusly Panthers

Runner-Up: Wossman Wildcats

Division II Select

Champion: Peabody Warhorses

Runner-Up: Northside Vikings

Division III Non-Select

Champion: Marksville Tigers

Runner-Up: Madison Jaguars

Division III Select

Champion: Metairie Park Country Day Cajuns

Runner-Up: Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers

Division IV Non-Select

Champion: Ferriday Trojans

Runner-Up: East Iberville Tigers

Division IV Select

Champion: Lincoln Prep Panthers

Runner-Up: Southern Lab Kittens

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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