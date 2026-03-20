Louisiana High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Louisiana boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class B (Click to see full bracket)
Champion: Lacassine Cardinals
Runner-Up: Zwolle Hawks
Class C
Champion: Gibsland-Coleman Bulldogs
Runner-Up: Pleasant Hill Eagles
Divison I Non-Select
Champion: Zachary Broncos
Runner-Up: Ruston Bearcats
Division I Select
Champion: John Curtis Christian Patriots
Runner-Up: Edna Karr Cougars
Division II Non-Select
Champion: Brusly Panthers
Runner-Up: Wossman Wildcats
Division II Select
Champion: Peabody Warhorses
Runner-Up: Northside Vikings
Division III Non-Select
Champion: Marksville Tigers
Runner-Up: Madison Jaguars
Division III Select
Champion: Metairie Park Country Day Cajuns
Runner-Up: Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers
Division IV Non-Select
Champion: Ferriday Trojans
Runner-Up: East Iberville Tigers
Division IV Select
Champion: Lincoln Prep Panthers
Runner-Up: Southern Lab Kittens
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Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.